Tesla Provides Negative Delivery Update

Yesterday, I discussed the latest excuse provided by Tesla (TSLA) as to why the company badly missed Q2 2017 delivery estimates. One of the major problems I had with the report was the company's lack of in-transit vehicle number, as it appeared management was trying to hide something. On Friday, Tesla provided an update on this matter, detailed below, and the number further hints at weakening demand.

In addition to Q2 deliveries, about 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q3 2017.

Tesla detailed a production shortage of 100 kWh battery packs as leading to delivery numbers that came in about 2,000 vehicles below street estimates. The company said that this problem was resolved in early June, and after that June orders and deliveries were strong, and I quote "ranking as one of the best in Tesla history." You would think that would result in a rise in in-transit vehicles, but let's take a look at Tesla's history of this metric.

The latest number comes in at the lowest since Q1 2016, at which point the Model X was not really in volume production yet. Tesla is down about 3,000 vehicles from the Q4 2016 number, which helped a record 25,000 plus deliveries in Q1 2017. It's hard to imagine how the company expects to sell more S and X vehicles in the second half of this year with much less currently in transit. Perhaps there will be a mass flood of Model 3 cancellations now that most reservation holders know that their M3 is likely not coming until at least Q1 2018 at the absolute earliest.

Tesla shares had started to recover some of this week's big losses, hitting $318 in Friday's pre-market, but they've lost a large share of these gains today, now below $312 a share. In fact, the latest leg down came after this update on in-transit vehicles, seen in the chart below. I'm curious to see what happens if shares start to head towards $300, because the rising 200-day moving average is only about $12 below that key point. Will more technical selling occur if shares lose this key moving average? Additionally, will computer traders sell more next week as analyst estimates for Q2 and full year 2017 come down, since analyst estimates on Yahoo have barely budged so far on the disappointing Q2 delivery number? One thing is certain, and that is that the lower in-transit vehicle will definitely add to the bearish sentiment currently surrounding Tesla shares.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.