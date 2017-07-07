The Healthy Tech Correction

The sector is still in an uptrend, with the correction being nothing but profit taking and a great buying opportunity.

The tech sector has been on fire this year, with the XLK ETF being up 25% on the year and 12% YTD behind the big names such as Apple, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and others. However, in the past few weeks, the fund has fallen about 5% off of its 52 week high. This dip has caused some worry as the biggest gainers of the year had a quick reversal of trend while other previous underperformers have done well. Events like this truly test the patience and confidence of investors, but, barring a fundamental collapse of the economy or holdings of the XLK, it should be viewed as an opportunity to buy on discount.



A quick look at the chart makes it seem like the XLK has broken its support and may be in a dangerous range, but I don't believe that is the case. Investors have become so used to the lack of volatility and sight of red in the portfolio that this dip seems worse than it may be. Another way to look at this chart is using the standard deviations above and below the moving averages as the price range.



Since 2012, the XLK has traded an average of $0.58 over the 50 DMA with a standard deviation of $1.11, meaning it usually trades in the $1.69 over and $0.53 under range. The bottom level was recently breached, which I believe was from profit taking. As you can in the chart, the price usually stays within the range, but when it breaches, the price often soon corrects to back within. This is displayed with 200 DMA as well.

The top of the range was crossed due to the explosive growth of the XLK in the past year. A dip to back within the +/- 1 standard deviation range was to be expected. Many of the main holdings have seen enormous gains this year.

ATVI data by YCharts

The same can be seen with the 20 DMA as well.



There is risk in this trade as there has been speculation that there may finally be a rotation to other sectors as tech has been significantly outperforming recently. This talk is heard daily on CNBC but for now is just speculation.

Since the 52-week high not too long ago, many of the largest holdings have seen significant drops.

Ten of the fund's largest holdings are down anywhere from 5-14% from their 50-day highs and most are significantly lower than target prices. These tech stocks have seen huge momentum recently and were just corrected back to normal levels. The fund has a current RSI of 40 signifying it is nearing oversold designation.

Nothing has fundamentally changed about sector nor the expectations for it. Many of these companies are those who are providing the innovation and growth investors desire. I believe this was just a normal correction in the bull market that is currently still under way. The catalyst that could bring the momentum back is continued earnings growth.

This sector has seen significant top and bottom line growth and the same is expected to in the future. Interest rates are still fairly low making the cost of debt low and margins sustainable. Growth stocks like many of those in the tech sector are fueled by hype. Expectations of earnings could help the XLK return to its previous trend and positive reports would add to that trend. It is possible for another ~1-3% down in the correction but probably not too much more than that. There is reason to believe that technology is undergoing a "healthy correction" and should become green again soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.