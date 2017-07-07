Lowe's: Great Company, Good Price

As an investor who likes solid companies with dividend growth, Lowe's fits my portfolio and I've added it to my shortlist.

The stock has fallen 11% from the all-time high it reached in May 2017.

Lowe's is the second largest home improvement retailer in the world.





Credit: Lowe's

A long-term rival to Home Depot (HD) in the home improvement space, Lowe's (LOW) was established more than 70 years ago.

My portfolio has no exposure to this sector of the US economy so I wondered if LOW, a Dividend Champion and the more reasonably priced of the two DIY giants, might make a sound investment.

This article will analyze LOW's recent news, earnings, debt, dividend and current valuation.

About

Credit: Lowe's

The sprawling home improvement titan of today grew from a small hardware chain, founded in North Carolina in 1946. James Lowe's business was bought out by his brother-in-law and partner, H. Carl Buchan, and incorporated as Lowe's in 1952. Buchan led the firm's expansion as it prospered from the post WWII property boom. Lowe's went public in 1961 and commenced trading on the NYSE during Jimmy Carter's presidency.

Today, LOW operates over 2,000 stores that handle 17 million customers per week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The world's second largest home improvement company has 290,000 full and part-time employees. Robert A. Niblock has served as CEO since January 2005, and also holds the positions of President and Chairman.

Recent Developments

Lowe's completed its acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters for $512 million in June 2017. According to LOW's press release, MSH is "a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations [MRO] products serving the multifamily housing industry." MSH operates 13 distribution centers that serve the western, southeastern and south central United States. Central Wholesalers, a similar business based in the Mid-Atlantic region, was purchased in November 2016.

In January, a share repurchase scheme worth $5 billion and with no expiration date was authorized by the board of directors.

Earnings

Lowe's had remarkable revenue growth over the past five years as the top line climbed by 29%.

Credit: High Plains Investor

The store count of course grew during that period - from 1,754 in 2013 to 2,129 in 2017 - but management's control of costs was what really impressed. LOW's operating margin hit 9% last year, a 200 basis point increase on the 2013 figure.

Credit: High Plains Investor

As you can see, LOW's earnings per share grew exponentially in the same time frame, doubling in five years. In the recent Q1 earnings call, CFO Marshall Croom outlined guidance of $4.30 for the coming year.

Debt

If I offered you a company with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, current ratio of 1, and miserly quick ratio of 0.06, you'd probably question whether it could meet its debt repayments.

Well those were Lowe's ratios last year, and they show why it's important to analyze the full financial picture of a company before making a judgment. In fact, LOW's balance sheet is in very strong shape.

Credit: High Plains Investor

$14.4 billion of long-term debt sat on Lowe's books at the end of the last fiscal year but it is well laddered into the future. Almost $11 billion of that sum isn't due until after 2021.

More importantly, with a healthy debt-to-ebitda of 2.12 in 2017, LOW's strong operating cash flow is more than sufficient to cover its obligations. It won't shock you to find that Morningstar gives the company a credit rating of 'A'.

Dividend

My investment horizon is hopefully 30 years - I'm a millennial - so I'm attracted to companies with robust dividend growth. Lowe's fits this requirement nicely.

Credit: High Plains Investor

The annual payout to shareholders has increased by about 128% since 2013, from $0.72 to $1.64. As of the close of trading on July 6th, 2017, a prospective investor would get a dividend yield of 2.14% from the stock.

This yield is relatively low but enticing when one takes a look at the free cash flow it comes from.

Credit: High Plains Investor

Management only utilized 25% of free cash flow for the dividend in 2017, leaving plenty of room for payment increases in the coming years. Two of my holdings, Amgen (AMGN) and Travelers (TRV), have free cash flow payout ratios below 40% and LOW would be a nice addition from this perspective.

Valuation

I'm impressed with LOW's earnings history, manageable debt load and dividend growth, but how is it priced?

Credit: Google Finance

After hitting an all-time high of $86.06 on May 10th, LOW's stock has fallen by 11% in the interim.

At the current price of $76.54, it has a trailing P/E of 22 and a forward P/E of 17.8. That's a compelling valuation given that the stock's 5-year average P/E is 23.3 according to Morningstar.

Conclusion

I really like Lowe's 'story' as Peter Lynch would say.

This is an established home improvement company that jointly dominates its industry with Home Depot. Revenue is growing, extra stores are opening, debt is controlled and the dividend is set to increase for many years to come.

In researching this piece I've come across much discussion comparing LOW to its more successful rival HD. There's no doubt that the latter can boast of stronger margins and comp sales, particularly in 2017 Q1. Home Depot trades at a trailing P/E of 22.9, befitting the market's view that it is the premium enterprise in the DIY space.

However, HD's superb performance hardly makes Lowe's an underperformer, just look at the fundamentals. This rivalry looks far similar to Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) in carbonated drinks, rather than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) in the search engine business.

Lowe's continued expansion into Canada and Mexico, and enhanced efforts to gain more Pro, should lead to growth in its bottom line. From my long-term perspective, LOW looks like a steady addition to my portfolio and takes a position high on my shortlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.