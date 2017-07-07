After First-Half Return Of 15.6%, Savvy Seniors Face Re-Investment Challenges

So let's sift through our portfolio to see where we might still put new money to work.

Our 15.6% total return (cash income plus paper profits) for the first six months is gratifying. But as market prices have risen and current yields dropped it also has made it harder to find re-investment “bargains” among the closed end funds and other high-yielding asset classes that I tend to specialize in. In order to maintain the 10.5% target yield and re-investment rate I have been seeking (and achieving) over the past year or so, I have been moving further into some asset classes and fund types that may seem less liquid or more exotic to some investors.

In a recent "Primer on Credit Risk" I described how “equity returns” of 9%-10% could be achieved without actually owning equity, per se, and with risk that was arguably less than or no greater than owning traditional equities.

The gist of the article was that “credit risk” – the risk that a company won’t pay its bills and stay in business – is part and parcel of the equity risk you take on when you buy a stock. If the company doesn’t stay in business and pay its creditors, then its stock obviously won’t be worth anything. Besides pure debt instruments, I also regard many high-yielding equity investments (e.g. closed end funds that own utilities, infrastructure companies and MLPs) as being more like “credit bets” than “equity bets” because as an investor I am looking to them to just stay in business and continue to make their generous dividend payments more than I am expecting them to grow. A breakdown of our “Savvy Senior” portfolio shows clearly how the assets almost all are of that type:

“Savvy Senior” IRA Portfolio (by income sources) as of July 5, 2017:

Collateralized Loan Obligation Funds 19.3%

Equity Option Funds 17.5

Multi-Sector Income Funds 16.0

Equity-Income Blend Funds 10.7

MLP Funds 10.3

High Yield Bond Funds 7.6

Equity Funds 5.6

Closed End Fund Diversified Funds 5.3

Business Development Company Fund 4.4

Mortgage REIT Fund 3.3

Total 100%

Note that CLO funds, multi-sector income funds, high-yield bond funds, BDC funds and mortgage REIT funds, all of which are directly involved in taking credit risk, account for about 51% of my total income stream. The rest of the portfolio – MLPs, equity-income “blend” funds, equity “option” funds that trade off potential market appreciation for steady premium income by selling options on their portfolio holdings, as well as the “pure” equity funds that in my case are concentrated in utilities and other big dividend payers – is heavily weighted toward high cashflow generation rather than growth.

This portfolio, detailed by individual holding at the end of the article, generates a current yield of 10.7%. In other words, it is focused on being the “income factory” I have often mentioned, and producing a current river of cash that, if compounded, would double itself every 7 years. That is totally suitable for a retiree who wants to live off, say, 50% or so of the income and compound the rest to create a larger income later in retirement. It is also totally suitable for a 25 year old just starting out who wants a long-term predictable equity return of 10%.

By illustration, a 25 year old who started with $50,000 and invested it this way would have $3,200,000 at age 67, even without adding a dime of additional savings, merely through reinvestment and compounding. One assumes they would be adding additional money as well. But the point is that this sort of investment approach is just as powerful for building long-term wealth as any “dividend growth” approach using “dividend champions’ or other "growth" stocks that pay 2-3% yields and rely on “wishing, waiting and hoping” for the rest of their growth. And during market downturns, our strategy allows us to happily compound at bargain rates (decreasing that seven year doubling cycle to 6 years or even less) while investors dependent on market growth for their return are sitting around wringing their hands wondering whether they should have moved to the sidelines or how long they’ll have to wait for an upturn.

But recently we have had the opposite situation, where rising market prices have reduced the yield on many of our holdings, including many old favorites that we owned for years and still like but whose dividend yields no longer meet our goals. In our Portfolio Update Article a month ago, I described some of the tweaks we made to our portfolio, including reducing or selling off some of these old favorites.

In particular, I recently sold off Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) and Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI), because they had risen to the point where they weren’t meeting my yield expectations anymore. There were no hard feelings on the “break-up” and I would welcome them back in a heartbeat if their prices dipped and yields rose. I also sold my Nextpoint Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:NHF) positions for reasons I explained in the article, mostly uneasiness (“shall I stay or shall I go?”) over its pending rights offering. NHF is now back down below what I sold it for and yielding 10.8% with a 10.9% discount, so it is well worth considering and I may get back into it at some point.

I also recently sold down SLIGHTLY my positions in LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) and FirstTrust Specialty Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) so that I could shift into some higher yielding and/or more discounted opportunities. These both remain major holdings in my "Savvy Senior" IRA portfolio (wonder why we call it that?) and I also continue to hold them in some friend and family portfolios that I help to manage.

My “buy list” is shorter than it was a year ago, but here are a few funds that I am currently committing new money to, or would do so if I were not already up to my limit in them:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC), with its 15.5% yield and slight discount (although as discussed widely here on SA, discounts and premiums have little meaning when it comes to CLO equity “mark to market” values), looks attractive (as a small part of a diversified portfolio). OXLC’s management has come through a tough couple years, learned some lessons and seems to have adopted a solid strategy going forward. I had sold out awhile ago when I wasn’t sure where things were headed (back when they were flirting with violating their leverage limits) and was impressed enough with the way management handled those challenges that I bought back in last year.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC). This is a tougher call re new money. Great fund, excellent management, but the market has recognized that and brought its price up to a point where the yield – at 11.5% - is very generous by most investment standards, but a bit on the thin side compared to what many investors expect to get paid for owning CLO equity. On the other hand, special dividends, on top of the regular ones, are expected and should bring the actual yield higher, at least once in awhile. I’m sitting with a nice 20% capital gain on top of my 11.5% current yield, but anyone who buys it at the current level should not necessarily expect to repeat that capital appreciation experience, and should be prepared to just enjoy the generous coupon.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) gave its holders a nice Independence Day surprise by increasing its dividend by 50% and its yield to about 12% (it was higher a few days ago, before the market reacted to the dividend hike). This aggressively managed closed end “fund of funds” looks attractive at its new distribution level, although it will have to be monitored carefully to see if its underlying earnings performance actually keeps up with and supports its new “managed distribution" policy. Its market price shows a small premium at the moment, but as a fund that buys other closed end funds, some of which may themselves sell at discounts, RIV’s own premium/discount may not tell the full story. I have bought more of it in the past few days.

Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) still looks attractive with its 10% yield and 8% discount. I like that it is bonds and loans (i.e. credit) focused on hard assets like infrastructure, utilities and real estate, and managed by a solid Canadian investment firm with a long – 100 plus years – history.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies (NYSE:ACP) also looks attractive to me in the secured loan space. They have a higher yield (10.3%; 7.9% discount) than many of the other loan funds because they buy distressed debt as well as traditional syndicated loans. I would not make this a core holding, although I believe ACP’s management has a lot of experience in this sector and I am comfortable having ACP as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD). Even though I said up above that I recently sold some SCD for personal reasons (I was withdrawing some money and wanted to take it from among my lower-yielding holdings), this is still a fine candidate (8.5% yield, 7.5% discount) for anyone looking for a great long-term buy-and-hold.

Other candidates from my existing list with reasonable yield/discount combinations include:

Voya Global Equity Dividend (NYSE:IGD) at a 9.7% yield and 7% discount,

MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE:CIF), with a 9.7% yield and 6.4% discount,

MacQuarie FirstTrust Global Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:MFD), yielding 9.19% and a 4.6% discount

The various Eaton Vance Funds, like Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EXG), yielding 10% with a 2.5% discount; Eaton Vance Risk Managed Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:ETJ), yielding 9.7% with a 6.4% discount and Eaton Vance Managed Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:ETY) 8.85% yield and 3.54% discount

These are the holdings that I am either putting new money into currently, or would consider doing so if I had additional funds that I needed to commit.

Risk/Reward/Outlook

Frankly it is hard to find anything very original to say that I haven’t said in recent articles:

I expect nothing too spectacular on either the upside or the downside in the months ahead, with the economy continuing to claw its way forward. In that case, my basic strategy of investing in a highly diversified set of companies, and betting that they will continue doing what they always do – paying their debts and their dividends, managing to deal with whatever the economy throws at them (i.e. "finishing the race") – should continue to provide a river of cash to be re-invested for growth and/or spent on retirement (in my case a bit of both) If the market goes up that will be a “feel good” experience, although it won’t necessarily make me any richer in a day-to-day sense, since my income won’t increase and my re-investment yield will actually decrease If the market goes down, then despite all the nail-biting and negative commentary we will all experience, the re-investment yield at which I compound my income will increase, so future income will be greater That's about the best risk/reward balance I can imagine

That’s it for now. Back to the beach.

Enjoy your summers, everyone! (You too, Guv!)

Savvy Senior Portfolio 07/04/2017 Symbol Current Yield CEF Premium/ Discount This Holding As % of Portfolio Income This Holding % of Portfolio Income 1 Month Ago Increase /Decrease as % of Porfolio income Sector Eagle Point Credit Co. ECC 11.70% 15.30% 11.68% 11.70% -0.02% CLO Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 15.50% -3.91% 7.60% 7.61% -0.01% CLO Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund CHW 9.78% -2.61% 5.98% 5.99% -0.01% Equity/Income Blend Rivernorth CEF Opportunities Fund RIV 12.44% -2.46% 5.26% 2.56% 2.70% CEF Diversified Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income GPM 11.51% -3.40% 5.22% 5.23% -0.01% Equity Option Voya Global Equity Dividend IGD 9.70% -7.13% 5.09% 5.10% -0.01% Equity Option MFS Intermediate High Income CIF 9.70% -6.37% 4.65% 4.64% 0.01% HY First Trust Specialty Financial Oppty Fund FGB 9.60% 1.53% 4.44% 5.43% -0.99% BDC fund ETFIS InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA 20.03% NA 3.92% 3.93% -0.01% MLP Miller/Howard High Income HIE 10.22% 3.65% 3.69% 3.69% -0.01% Equity/Income Blend Eaton Vance Tax Mgd Global Div Inc Fund EXG 9.98% -2.56% 3.65% 3.65% -0.01% Equity Option Kayne Anderson MLP Inv Co KYN 10.47% 2.69% 3.55% 3.55% -0.01% MLP UBS ETRACS Leveraged REIT MORL 17.38% NA 3.33% 3.33% -0.01% Mortgage REIT LMP Capital & Income SCD 8.53% -7.57% 3.13% 4.43% -1.31% Equity Pimco Income Strategy Fund PFL 9.06% 4.38% 2.93% 2.94% -0.01% Multi-sector income Avenue Income Credit Strategies ACP 10.29% -7.90% 2.93% 2.49% 0.44% HY Fiduciary Claymore MLP Oppty FMO 12.16% 2.02% 2.85% 2.85% -0.01% MLP Allianz Convertible & Income II NCZ 11.06% 2.46% 2.78% 2.79% -0.01% Multi-sector income Macquarie/First Trust Global Infra Fund MFD 9.19% -4.60% 2.49% 2.50% 0.00% Equity Allianz Convertible & income NCV 11.10% 3.38% 2.41% 2.42% 0.00% Multi-sector income Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund RA 10.19% -8.10% 2.12% 1.66% 0.46% Multi-sector income Eaton Vance Risk Mgd Div Equity Fd ETJ 9.70% -6.37% 1.91% 1.91% 0.00% Equity Option Pimco Income Strategy Fund II PFN 9.12% 2.93% 1.76% 1.76% 0.00% Multi-sector income Eaton Vance Managed Div Equity Fd ETY 8.85% -3.54% 1.64% 1.64% 0.00% Equity Option Calamos Conv Oppty & Income CHI 10.06% 1.80% 1.44% 1.44% 0.00% Multi-sector income Allianz Diversified Inc. & Conv. Fund ACV 9.41% -3.31% 1.31% 1.31% 0.00% Multi-sector income Calamos Conv & High Income CHY 10.09% 1.36% 1.26% 1.26% 0.00% Multi-sector income Virtus Total Return Fund ZF 11.69% -7.97% 1.01% 1.01% 0.00% Equity/Income Blend Cohen & Steers CEF Oppty Fund FOF 7.93% -4.91% 0.00% 1.17% -1.17% CEF Diversified 100.00% 100.00%

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACP, OXLC, ECC, ETJ, EXG, ETY, MFD, RA, CIF, RIV, IGD, FGB, SCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.