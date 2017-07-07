Tesla And Neoen Win World's Biggest Battery Plus Wind Project For South Australia

Supplied by Tesla as a concept image for the South Australian project

There is huge interest (both positive and negative) on Seeking Alpha concerning the imminent release of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3. This is appropriate as the Model 3 is a defining BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) not only for Tesla but also for the whole electric car industry. However, Tesla is more than a car company as it has a major presence in the solar industry and also battery storage.

Here I consider a defining moment concerning batteries for grid scale storage. After a contest where all major players participated, Tesla and French company Neoen have won the tender in South Australia to build the world’s biggest battery (100MW/129 MWh) and couple it with major wind projects (309 MW) under construction, to provide dispatchable power for South Australia by the end of 2017.

Elon Musk was present in South Australia today at the successful tender announcement, which he in typical Musk fashion claimed was “three times more powerful than any other system on earth.” Given that Tesla installed a 20 MW/80 MWh battery system in California in January, this might be Muskian exaggeration, but it is still the biggest battery system yet.

French group Neoen is building the Hornsdale Wind farm which will provide the energy for the battery storage. As promised in the early stages of this process, the Tesla battery comes free if the battery complex isn’t installed and switched on within 100 days of signing the grid interconnection agreement.

The battery system will provide frequency regulation plus back-up power to make the wind farm in part dispatchable. Neoen Deputy CEO Romain Desrousseaux stated "At 100MW and 129MWh, the Hornsdale Power Reserve will become not only the largest renewable generator in the state but also home to the largest lithium ion battery in the world, with our company's long-term, direct investment in South Australia growing to almost $A1 billion since 2013.”

An important aspect of the project’s ability to provide dispatchable power is that prices won’t any longer be controlled solely by a small group of gas generators in South Australia. This is a big deal for the South Australian Government as they have been pilloried about high electricity prices, which have resulted from gaming by the gas providers. Recent constraint on wind power, due to insufficient dispatchable power, might disappear with the battery development.

The South Australian battery bid

The process for getting a major battery installation by December was obviously accelerated. There were 90 expressions of interest, 14 bidders were invited to provide more detail and 5 considered for detailed assessment. All leading battery storage providers were believed to have expressed interest. Jay Weatherill (South Australian Premier) indicated that the Neoen/Tesla bid involved a strong track record in projects of comparable scale, at the lowest cost and providing value-adding elements to the core project.

As yet there is not a lot of detail about the successful bid, but several things seem important in Tesla and Neoen winning the business.

Firstly, because South Australia’s wind power now at times exceeds 50% of power needs and there has been some curtailment, there is an urgent need for dispatchable wind power to avoid curtailment (and give gas a free ride). This proposal not only puts in place substantial battery capacity, but it does so coupled with a major wind project to make the power dispatchable. This is beyond what the initial tender envisaged.

Secondly, Tesla has recently implemented a similar project (20 MW/80 MWh) in California on a timetable similar to that required for the South Australian project. The South Australian Government has an election coming up next year and it needs to be able to avoid blackouts next summer (December-February). This project will be delivered by December.

Thirdly, Neoen has announced a similar project in Victoria involving a 196 MW wind farm with 20 MW/34 MWh battery storage in a $565 million hydroponics farm, that was not economic as a project powered by gas.

Fourthly, the compressed tender period did not allow bank financing to be sorted out, so Neoen is providing all of the equity for the project and it will seek bank finance when the project is up and running. Neoen claims that everyone will be looking at South Australia and they hope to replicate it in other projects.

I suspect no other bidders were able to satisfy all of the above requirements in a way that made the South Australian Government confident. In addition both Tesla and Neoen seem to have a long-term commitment to Australia.

One gets the impression that successful implementation of this project is not a big risk.

Unsuccessful, bidders

While there is not a lot of detail available, it is noteworthy that several unsuccessful tenderers to this project were interesting and quite capable of successful execution. It is clear that Tesla and Neoen didn’t win this bid without strong competition.

These included Carnegie Clean Energy’s (OTCPK:CWGYF)[ASX:CCE] bid which, through its Energy Made Clean Subsidiary involved major Australian infrastructure company Lendlease [ASX:LLC], and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) as the battery provider. Coincidentally, today, Carnegie (through its Energy Made Clean subsidiary) announced a successful $multimillion contract for an Australian Department of Defence microgrid in remote Northern Territory Australia. This involves a contract provided by Lendlease to integrate solar PV, batteries with an existing diesel system, to save 61% of diesel consumption. It is Carnegie’s second Defence contract.

I’ve summarised elsewhere the little that is known about bids by Australian company ZEN Energy, which has an association with US group Greensmith which was recently acquired by Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY), and another bid by the Lyon Group, which has a relationship with Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHY) and AES Energy Storage (a subsidiary of AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)). Earlier this year, AES Energy Storage and San Diego Gas & Electric implemented at that time the world’s largest lithium ion battery system comprising 37.5 MW at two sites, one of which involved a four-hour 30 MW system. LG Chem (OTC:LGCLF) was also involved in a bid.

Why Tesla is going to need more Gigafactories

A recent report (March 2017) “Battery Vendor Company Profiles” from Bloomberg New Energy indicated that lithium battery demand was going to be dominated by electric vehicle needs and that stationary storage would be less that 15% of the electric vehicle battery market by 2024. I think that the South Australian deal is going to change those numbers and hence Tesla is going to need additional Gigafactories, which it is talking about, not only for electric vehicles, but also for home and grid storage applications. In fact, it seems likely that Tesla will announce 2 or 3 new Gigafactories this year. Elon Musk talks about the need for 100 Gigafactories worldwide to enable exit from fossil fuels. Watch this space.

Conclusion

Much of the discussion about Tesla is one dimensional about not only its BEV business, but even more narrowly about the release of the Model 3. This is of huge importance to Tesla, but in my view, Tesla can’t justify its lofty valuation purely on success or failure of the Model 3. The Model 3 does need to prosper, but Tesla’s current share valuation requires more. Here I argue that Tesla has demonstrated that it is a leading player in grid scale battery storage.

Its success with Neoen in South Australia will set a benchmark for a lot of follow-on business that is likely to become a substantial part of Tesla’s business. The share price has had a dramatic run since December, from $181.47 on 2nd of December to a high of $383.45 on June 23. Since then it has fallen to $308.83, so a correction is happening now. Given today’s news about its grid scale battery business, I’m not writing off Tesla, even though I’m cautious about investing at its current price.

I’m not a financial analyst, but I am interested in the dramatic transitions happening in the energy and transport sector. If my analysis of where Tesla sits in both the power sector and transport helps your investment evaluations, please consider following me.