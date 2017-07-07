Arconic: Innovations Engineered?

ARNC data by YCharts

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) would have no one but itself to blame if it ever failed to make a run at engineering breakthrough innovations for its value-added aluminum products, now that the company has rid itself of Alcoa Corp.’s (AA) mining, refining and smelting operations, the low-value, primary aluminum business. We predicted a separation of the two businesses more than two years before the actual spin off of its commodity component in Nov. 2016.

While becoming lighter and more transparent is an advantage to Arconic’s pursuit of cutting-edge engineered products and solutions, having to meet the expectation of delivering higher value for shareholders that the old Alcoa was never able to do can weigh heavily on Arconic‘s management. Whether the company has what it takes to become an aluminum engineering powerhouse, in terms of both advanced manufacturing processes and modern product applications, could be the key to shaping investor sentiment about Arconic’s future prospect and its stock.

With its current slogan “Innovation, Engineered,” Arconic has rather successfully fostered the image of aluminum engineering away from the memory of aluminum commodity with the old Alcoa. Moreover, big words like aerospace, automotive, energy, defense, etc., used to describe market applications of Arconic's products, seem to have reinforced investors’ belief in Arconic’s now being truly a value-added business. Well, none of it would really work unless the company could live up to its innovation promises. After all, metal-making is an ancient-old trade and categorically, Arconic and countless metal shops are all in the same business.

Has anyone in the metal field not heard of fasteners and rings, forgings and extrusions or investment castings? all of which are Arconic’s prized Engineered Products. So what are really these technically sounding appellations? Well, they are nothing more than substitutes for a layman’s term, metal parts, specified either by a part’s functionality or the process of making it.

The fact that Arconic’s aluminum parts are used in jet engines or industrial gas turbines doesn’t alter the reality that similar parts with essentially the same characteristics are found everyday in wide ranges of traditional metal applications. Investment casting, also called lost-wax casting, in particular is probably a metal-making method too familiar to any metal casting shops. Arconic may have the quality and scale, but its product applications and manufacturing processes have to evolve continually if being novel and revolutionary is what creates value in its aluminum engineering business.

Shareholders that had long gotten into the old Alcoa as commodity investors inherited something quite different in Arconic but should now recalibrate their earlier investment rationale when measuring how the new company is carrying out its current downstream, non-commodity business. While it’s a simpler model of resource- and demand-driven operations for commodity producers, it’s more research-based design and engineering in products and manufacturing processes for someone like Arconic. The sooner such a paradigm shift happens for investors, the more likely investment success ensues.

Claiming to have a global network of technology and research centers, Arconic is actually spending a meager amount of outlay on research and development. For each of the five years since 2012, the company’s annual R&D expense was more or less a thin 1% of the total sales, consistently the least amount of money spent as compared to all other operating expenses. This happened against the backdrop of consecutive yearly sales declines over the period, meaning that the company was reducing its R&D spending whenever it sold less. A logical question: if your business is supposed to be innovation-driven but is not doing well, wouldn’t you want to ratchet up innovation efforts to help get the sales moving again?

Knowing that additional R&D investments can lead to better business results, the company must have legitimate reasons for not investing more aggressively in R&D, and a lack of financial resources may be partly responsible. In short, Arconic hasn’t had a strong balance sheet for quite some time. Its total debt and long-term debt in particular, as compared to equity, have ratios that are more than twice as large on average as those for its peers. Long-term debt level has stayed between $7 billion and $9 billion since 2012, resulting in huge financial demand on managing debt obligations.

Consequently, the company maintains a level of cash holdings that’s about the amount of its new debt issued each year, just enough to replace such a potential refinancing should it become unavailable. This is to ensure that it can meet any ongoing debt obligations. Unless Arconic can markedly improve its operations and is left with ample free cash flow, it just doesn't have the money for more active R&D activities. While better operating results mean larger sales and higher margins, they most definitely benefit from more innovations. So, which one should come first? Don't make it a chicken and egg conundrum.

For the few innovations it has had, Arconic likes to tout them, noticeably 3D-printed parts for aerospace with its proprietary “smart ink” metal powders, the Very Thick Plate Stretcher made possible by customer contracts with Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY) and the Arconic Micromill rolling technology used to produce aluminum materials for the newest Ford F-150. But for Arconic, innovations cannot be an once-in-a-while affair and it has to pursuit them continuously and relentlessly. How Arconic may set its innovation agendas will inevitably show up in its business fundamentals, which we see at this point may not be on the upside for the foreseeable future.