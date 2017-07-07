Dominion: Strong Growth Outlook

This article is part of a series covering a group of utilities, including PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Scana (NYSE:SCG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). You can find the previous articles here.

Dominion is one of the largest utilities in the country with a significant number of projects underway. The company is expected to be near the top of the utility sector in terms of growth going forward, which has resulted in a premium price-tag. Depending on how events unfold from here, this premium could be warranted, but it is a key risk, since a return to its long-term valuation would yield nearly zero price appreciation.

Dominion's utility operates primarily out of Virginia and North Carolina, and the company also has Dominion Energy assets throughout the Southeast and the western Rockies. The company owns 66,000 miles of natural gas transmission and 64,200 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines over which it transports its 26,400 MW of electrical generation capacity. Dominion also has the capacity to store over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Looking above, the generation mix is well diversified, lowering the risks involved with price fluctuations in any one fuel.

Recent earnings came in at $0.97 per share, affected by $0.08 due to mild weather this past winter. This was just about even from last year's $0.96 per share. Q2 guidance comes in between $0.60 and $0.70 per share, down from $0.71 during Q2 last year. This decline comes from lower earnings at Cove Point due to the roll-off of an import contract, lower tax credits from solar, and lower margins at Millstone.

Earnings expectations are better going forward, with management projections of 10% increases starting in 2018, with an average 6-8% growth rate from 2017 through 2020. This is much higher than the average growth rate in the industry, and it is coupled with a dividend growth rate projection of 8% annually starting next year, as well.

The company expects strong electric sales growth in its key Virginia market over the coming quarters. New customer connections were up 17% YOY, and there has been a lot of growth in data centers, with 8-9 expected openings each year through 2020. This has led management to project at least 1% electric sales growth over the long-term, regardless of rate hikes.

Dominion has a significant number of projects in the pipeline to drive its future earnings growth. The company is doing much better than its peer SO in terms of project completion, as well. All of its projects are on schedule at the moment, leaving Dominion in a solid financial position with fewer fears of overruns.

The Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Connecticut will provide lower earnings year-over-year as both reactors are heading into a scheduled refuel period. I want to highlight the fact that this nuclear plant is projected to be the most profitable in the entire country, based on a study by MIT. After talking about the issues plaguing SCG and SO with their Westinghouse AP1000 plants, it is refreshing to see a company yielding solid returns off of its nuclear generation. 2018 only has one refueling outage at Millstone, which will result in higher earnings and a boost which plays in to the 10% earnings rise over 2017.

Dominion is currently seeking operating license extensions for its four reactors at North Anna and Surry, both of which are projected to drive solid profits when compared to the other nuclear plants around the country. Both North Anna and Surry are well into the positive territory on projected net profit per MWh generated, coming in at 4th and 11th highest in the country. The company would end up investing around $3 billion to make updates throughout the plants that would allow them to operate into the 2050's. Dominion appears to be one of the strongest operators of nuclear plants nationwide, and therefore I agree wholeheartedly with the company continuing to invest in these plants.

Source: MIT Study

Going into 2018, Dominion expects to begin yielding returns on its Cove Point liquefaction project, which is 89% complete at the moment. The project is projected to finish in the third quarter, on schedule, and in the fourth quarter the company expects to begin the sustained production of LNG at the site. This project is going to drive meaningful returns for the company starting in 2018, and investors should be very happy that it looks to be completed with no schedule issues or cost overruns.

Dominion is also in the process of constructing a Combined Cycle natural gas power station in Greensville. The $1.3 billion project is currently 30% complete, with the turbines and turbine generators placed which greatly reduces the schedule risk. The new plant will have the capacity to power 400,000 Virginia homes at peak demand, and will save rate-payers a significant amount of money over power purchased at market price. Given the company's solid track record of late, I would expect the project to be completed on time in December, 2018, which will give the company a boost into 2019's earnings.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Dominion is ramping up its solar production, as well. The company is engaged in a 260-megawatt solar alliance with Amazon (NYSE:AMZN), which recently resulted in an 80-megawatt solar farm in Accomack County, Virginia. The farms are supporting Amazon Web Services data centers, which will likely continue to be a strong avenue for growth in solar going forward. The company is also engaged in several projects for military installations and the government, with a huge military concentration in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The total operating portfolio for the company comes out to about 1,800 megawatts, with 700 of that in Virginia and North Carolina. Dominion has spent $2.6 billion since 2013 on these projects, with nearly $1 billion in 2016. This has resulted in a greater portion of the energy mix coming from renewables, which is good to see as utilities are reducing their carbon footprints.

Source: Analyst Presentation

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is another large-scale project being undertaken by the company, in partnership with DUK and to a lesser extent SO. The public comment period has finished, and the environmental impact statement was favorable. Dominion expects to receive the final permit later this year in order to begin work by year end.

From the ACP website:

The 600-mile underground Atlantic Coast Pipeline will originate in Harrison County, WV, travel to Greensville County, VA, with a lateral extending to Chesapeake, VA, and then continue south into eastern North Carolina, ending in Robeson County. Two additional, shorter laterals will connect to two Dominion Energy electric generating facilities in Brunswick and Greensville Counties. The proposed route was developed after more than two years of extensive study and meaningful engagement with landowners and communities - all with the goal of finding the best route with the least possible impact on landowners and the environment. More than 6,000 miles of potential routes were carefully studied before choosing the best 600-mile route with the least impact. After consulting with landowners and performing extensive field surveys, more than 300 additional route adjustments were made to avoid environmentally sensitive areas and address individual landowner concerns. This thorough and exhaustive process significantly reduced the environmental impacts of the project and minimized its impact on individual landowners. In addition, three compressor stations have been planned as part of this project: one at the beginning of the pipeline in West Virginia (Lewis County), one in central Virginia (Buckingham County) and one near the Virginia-North Carolina state line (Northampton County, NC).

Completion of the project is expected to be in the second half of 2019, which would provide a boost to Dominion in its 2020 results. The project is still in its very early stages, so I don't expect the company to have its completion date set in stone just yet. However, once the company has regulatory approval, I wouldn't count on the project being very delayed given Dominion's recent track record. Over 80% of the materials needed for the project have already been procured, and the project is currently expected to cost a total of $5 to $5.5 billion. Additionally, Dominion has full ownership of the Supply Header Project, which will procure natural gas from several sources to ship over the pipeline.

The company has six other pipeline projects in progress costing around $700 million, five of which are expected to be complete this year. The company expects to secure at least 3-4 more growth projects this year and continue to expand its pipelines throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern markets. Dominion also has a growing interest in the natural gas markets in the Rocky Mountain region.

I see these projects as providing an excellent source of growth for Dominion. Natural gas is cheap and growing strongly across the country as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. With its numerous pipeline projects underway, Dominion is taking a leadership position in delivering natural gas especially throughout the Mid-Atlantic. This should equate to strong earnings growth for the company going forward, contributing to its much higher projections than peers.

Source: Analyst Presentation

It's no surprise considering the number of projects discussed above that Dominion has been ramping up its capex. Utilities are highly capital intensive businesses, and those attempting to grow at the rate Dominion is have to spend a lot of money.

The company has been rebuilding its electric transmission system with $544 million in investment over the past decade and $731 million projected to be spent in the next 3 years. The line improvements allow more capacity, better efficiency, and direct current voltage to be transmitted which is better for renewable power. These investments are designed to improve customer satisfaction and lower the frequency and duration of outages. This also benefits the company as it spends less time and money repairing issues.

Dominion expects about $7 billion in cash over the next three years from Dominion Midstream Partners, LP from asset distributions. The company generated $1.4 billion in cash from operations, and has $5.5 billion in credit facilities. Taking everything into account, the company's current available liquidity comes in at $3.2 billion. As Dominion's cash flow improves with asset distributions and projects coming online, management intends to reduce debt and hike the dividend by 8% per year starting next year. It will be good to see the company lower its debt load, since it is tied with PPL for the lowest current ratio of the utilities shown in this article at 0.5. The highest is 0.7, so this is mostly in-line with peers. With cash flows expected to increase going forward, I am not overly concerned with the company's debt levels. However, investors should look for lowering debt levels going forward as the company's projects come to fruition.

D Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Dominion has fallen right in the middle of the pack over the past few years in terms of its returns on invested capital. The company is investing huge sums of money at the moment, and it will be very important to see the company's profitability increase as a result of that. Investors should keep a watchful eye on Dominion's return on invested capital over the next few years.

Dominion's dividend growth rate is top-notch, and surpassed only by peer NEE. NEE is engaged in renewable projects nationwide, and is a tough comparison for most regulated regional utilities. Dominion management has projected 8% dividend growth into the foreseeable future starting next year, which should be welcome news for income oriented investors.

Dominion's strong growth is reflected in its premium valuation, however. The near-term earnings growth prospects are solid, and the company has spent heavily into a variety of projects to spur growth over the longer term. It remains to be see if Dominion can keep up with the growth of NEE, however.

Dominion falls right in the middle of the pack on its yield. 4% is enough to make income investors happy, but should be low enough to represent a safe payout. At around 80% of earnings paid out, I would say that Dominion won't be looking to expand its payout ratio any further. 80% is not too high for a consistent utility, but the 8% dividend growth projections should be coming from future earnings growth and not raising the payout ratio further.

Looking at the short term graph, Dominion looks to be trading around fair value today. The dip in the earnings line is from tough 2017 projections, which were discussed above. However, the company expects a strong return to growth starting next year. 4% is slightly above the company's average in terms of yield.

Looking at a long-term graph, this doesn't paint a pretty picture of Dominion's valuation today. Although this averages in the painful drop in 2008-2009, Dominion still looks overvalued compared to its average. The reason this doesn't show up on the shorter term graph is that the company has been trading for a premium since 2012.

I have shown above what total returns could look like if Dominion hangs out around its shorter term multiple, since I am sure some investors would expect that to continue. This would yield an annualized total return of around 8%, which is solid with 4% of that coming from dividends.

However, I wanted to show what could happen if Dominion returns to its long-term valuation from here. It isn't easy to project when this could happen or even that it will, considering the company's strong growth prospects. If it does, though, investors could be looking at 1% price appreciation annualized with a 4% dividend yield combined for 5% total returns. I like Dominion a lot, and see them as one of the best utilities in the country today, especially considering the outstanding performance of its nuclear plants. However, it looks to me as though the price has gotten away from the fundamentals somewhat, and investors could look for a pullback.

