Yum China: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 66th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Yum China (YUMC) reported second quarter earnings for the 2017 fiscal year after the close Wednesday, demonstrating strong overall comparable store sales growth, significant margin improvements, and that the revitalization of Pizza Hut is making progress. Shares still ended down 13% in Thursday trading perhaps due to Pizza Hut's struggles, but regardless, I think YUMC presents upside value and I rate the stock a Buy on the drop.

YUMC data by YCharts

I'll first discuss what I think are the most salient takeaways from the Q2 report and then examine how these results fare within the context of the stock's valuation.

Comparable store sales growth is the lifeblood of restaurant chains and for Yum China, things are going fairly well. The company saw overall comps growth of 3% over the prior year period, with 4% growth for KFC and flat growth for Pizza Hut. The growth of KFC is encouraging as it is the largest of Yum China's divisions by far with $154 million in operating profit in Q3 compared to $30 million for Pizza hut. In additional good news, KFC grew restaurant margin 220 bps to 16% and crossed the 80 million mark for loyalty members.

KFC is Yum China's main growth driver and I'm optimistic about its ability to grow in the future based on the established base of loyalty members and the popularity the brand and food evidently has in the country based on current comps numbers. But perhaps the most encouraging thing here is how well this quarter's growth, both in comps growth and system sales growth, compares to the relatively lackluster growth of previous quarters as this graphic from the earnings slides illustrates:

This is a good first step towards maintaining strong growth for the KFC brand into the future, and one that is sorely needed due to the next topic of discussion: Pizza Hut's struggles.

While overall comps growth for Yum China was 3%, comps growth for Pizza Hut was flat. Operating profit increased from $12 million a year ago to $30 million in Q2, up a bit more than 150%, mainly due to a 350 bps increase in restaurant margin and new store openings. There's good news and bad news in regards to Pizza Hut's struggles and its impact on Yum China.

The good news is that the flat comps growth, while not exactly encouraging, is a marked improvement over the significant declines in past quarters (barring the more recent Q1 2017):

This, along with the growth of system sales, indicates that the Pizza Hut re-vitalization effort is at least making some progress towards growing consumer interest in the brand.

Now the bad news. Yum China's management on the Q2 conference call stated that they expect weakness in 2H 2017 in Pizza Hut's comps. Considering the growth and the sales potential of the franchise restaurant market in China, if Pizza Hut continues to struggle with these tailwinds at its back, it stands to reason its problems will only worsen as time goes on. Investors should keep a close watch on Pizza Hut for signs of improving prospects and signs of deteriorating fundamentals.

On the whole, Yum China turned in a solid Q2 and 1H 2017. The company generated close to $300 million in free cash flow, boosted its cash position to $1.2 billion with a negligible amount of debt ($30 million), and exceeded 100 million loyalty members from KFC and Pizza Hut combined. But of course nothing in the stock market has any meaning without the context of share price and valuation.

YUMC is trading at a forward P/E of about 21, which might seem fairly lofty, but is relatively tame compared to the metrics of other franchise restaurant chains like McDonald's (MCD), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and Starbucks (SBUX):

MCD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Recall, YUMC trades at about 21 times forward earnings after Thursday's drop, which is well below its peers, but also trades at a PEG ratio of about 2, which is indicative of expectations for further growth but perhaps not of undervaluation. Further, according to Yahoo! Finance, earnings growth is expected to be about 13% over the next five years, which is lower than Starbucks and Domino's, but significant better than McDonald's. And of course, McDonald's profit margin trumps everyone else's.

Overall, I think it's fair to say that YUMC is not trading at a lofty valuation, but is rather pretty middle of the pack relative to its peers. With this established, I view the 3% comps growth and 4% growth for KFC, Yum China's largest division, as strong even within the context of stock price. But at the same time, part of what makes YUMC comparable in valuation to peers is the expected sales growth in the burgeoning Chinese market, and Pizza Hut's struggles put this growth in jeopardy.

In fact, Pizza Hut's stagnant growth is really the only thing keeping me from rating YUMC a Strong Buy rather than a Buy. Yum China has a pristine balance sheet, robust free cash flow, improved restaurant margins, and growing overall comps, but Pizza Hut will need to deliver consistent, sustainable growth for the stock to really break out. In the mean time, I still think KFC's growth and the other fundamentals of the company are good enough to make Yum China a Buy on the drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.