Japan's Free Trade Commission Creates New Competition For Cheniere

In a previous article we recently examined GAIL’s, India’s largest LNG importer, attempt to renegotiate LNG pricing with Cheniere (LNG) under their executed Sales and Purchase Agreement ("SPA"). The SPA is a 20 year take-or-pay agreement, and in return for such a long-term supply commitment, GAIL and other LNG buyers who've entered into such agreement, received supply certainty. A recent ruling by the Japan Free Trade Commission ("JFTC") has thrown a new wrinkle into these types of contracts, but first some background.

Destination Clauses



Historically these rigid supply contracts contained destination clauses that prevented buyers from reselling the LNG they've agreed to acquire. In essence the buyers couldn't become LNG resellers even if the LNG prices previously agreed to were no longer economical, which meant buyers will suffer losses if LNG prices later fell below those found in the agreement. On the supplier side, restricting resales helps ensure tighter control of their customer base and preserves pricing power, lest some of their customers end-up becoming suppliers in a different location.

As LNG supplies have continued to increase and prices have come down, buyers have separately and collectively tried to renegotiate or weaken some of these contractual terms. Japan’s Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric and Chubu Electric, two utility companies, tried to renegotiate their long-term contracts with Qatar. Unsuccessful, they appealed to the JFTC, which concluded last week that the now banned clauses limit a buyer’s ability to resell LNG and restrict trade.



The Financial Times reported that “JFTC said it had found a series of practices that were “likely” or “highly likely” to violate Japan’s anti-monopoly law, especially when cargoes ore sold “Free On Board”, which means the buyer owns the gas as soon as it is loaded at an export terminal."



While the JFTC’s ruling will empower Japan’s LNG buyers to renegotiate the contracts, the JFTC did not rule that the take-or-pay clauses were illegal.



Impact to Cheniere

For Cheniere, the ruling should have little effect on the 20 year SPAs the company has signed for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects as those agreements do not prevent buyers from reselling the cargo.

Certain SPAs do include clauses which restrict the resale of Cheniere LNG to countries that have signed free trade agreements with the US, or to countries that are permitted to receive LNG shipment from the US, but outside of those regulatory restrictions, we have found none that are commercial or “anti-competitive” in nature (i.e., akin to the destination clauses barred by the JFTC). Moreover, for LNG sold by Cheniere's marketing arm, there are no restrictions on resales, so those types of contracts will be unaffected.

From a commercial standpoint, JFTC’s ruling, however, will mean Cheniere’s marketing arm could face more competition going forward as LNG buyers from Japan can now become resellers worldwide (assuming they are successful in renegotiating their agreements with their suppliers, such as Qatar). If the buyers are able to renegotiate their contracts successfully, then the volume of LNG available at spot prices could increase when they’re uneconomic for the Japanese market.

Lastly, the impact of JFTC's decision goes beyond just the Japanese market. As supplies grow, LNG producers will be forced to offer more generous and flexible terms going forward to attract the necessary buyers. If destination clauses begin falling to the wayside, any LNG buyer could soon become a reseller. Cheniere, with its robust network, could potentially step in to offer broker services, but its main focus will be to source its own supply. In the end, the increasing supply means negotiating power is quickly shifting to the buyer. Fortunately for Cheniere, at this stage it's still ahead of the curve.

