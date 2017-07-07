AMD: Risk Management And Stock Options

Risk Management

Recently a potential AMD (AMD) investor contacted me as he was having trouble sleeping at night due to his position size. Undoubtedly, he will read this article and realize it is aimed squarely at him, but the principles discussed herein apply to many investors. It is both my direct appeal to him to practice risk management and also to others who may be in the same boat.



I've been in this game a very long time - some may say the "stone age," since I was around when we were trading in fractions. I've done a lot of dumb things. I've seen a lot of dumb things. People come and go. Some thrive and some just survive to ultimately wither away. The key, though, is managing your thought process and staying in the realm of reality while managing your risk profile. We do this by investing in multiple areas such as stocks, options, land, and physical metals while trying to avoid mental traps. To quote Frank Herberts' masterpiece "Dune":



"Remember, the first step in avoiding a trap is knowing that one has been set." - Thufir Hawat



Mental Traps



An investor can be his own worst enemy. The market is difficult enough as it is... predicting the future is always a challenge. Various mental traps exist for the investor right out of the chute and even those investors who have survived for this long. Traps such as:



Dreaming - "Stock X is going to infinity and beyond" thus I must load up the boat because AMD Vega is a sure thing. Nothing unforeseen can happen.

Chasing - "Stock X has gone up 200% - it must continue!" This can work to some extent and I've had friends who subscribe to this thought process of blindly chasing whatever is hot. They have not done their research. They do not know the span of products the company makes, the status of their competition, or even the financials of the company. All they are cognizant of is that the stock jumped. In this situation, you would do as well to play the craps table at a casino. In the long run, your luck and odds would be about the same.



Loss Chasing - "I bought at $20 and now its $10. If I could just get back to $20, I'd be happy" or "It was a deal at $20 and now it's a steal deal at $10." It does not matter what you bought in at or what you think the stock should be at. Mr. Market disagrees and values the company at $10, be it correct or incorrect. The real question at hand should be: Is this the time to cut losses? Throw good money after bad? (Yes, that works sometimes.) Can our money be put into better stocks?



Margin - "Since Stock X is going to infinity, I'll go ahead and max out my margin account." I've seen this one over and over, and yes, I did this once and was burned. You see - life throws you curve balls and things you simply cannot foresee or plan. Here is a real world story: I owned Stock X back in the day and being the madman I was, I shorted it for 100% of my account and 100% of my margin (I told you, I was mad). I knew that the stock was going to lose hundreds of millions the next quarter. Guess what... they did! Losses were staggering. I gleefully sat back dreaming of profits. The following day, the stock opened up 12% due to better-than-expected earnings. Yes... they actually improved a few figures and lost hundreds of millions and the stock went up. The day after it went up another 8%. Lesson learned - but I would have lost either way. You see, if I had won, I would have been encouraged to try maxing out margin again down the road and you can only get lucky rolling the dice so many times. Referencing the game of craps, you will roll a 7 eventually (after the point number is established) and its "lights out" if you are betting long. Thus, your account is done for and now you owe money on margin and you are paying interest on the margin. What fun!



Mobility (or lack of) - This is my personal Achilles heel. Loading up to heavy in one stock or one sector. It pays to set a certain percentage of stock that you want to make up your holdings and try to stick to it. If you just absolutely must have more, then use options as a form of leverage. Getting too much of one stock can lead to a lack of mobility. Let's take AMD for example: During the recent run up, I had short-term calls that were executed against me at $14. Thus shares were removed from my account at $14, but this increases my mobility. Now that AMD is in the low $12s, I am free to buy back common shares at a lower price, while maintaining my core long-term holdings.



Risk Diversification Via Stock Options



If we wanted true diversification, we could just get an S&P 500 index fund and call it a night. However, since you are here, obviously you have little desire to do such and are looking to beat market averages (while taking on additional risk).



Thus, we need to spread out our risk into multiple stocks in multiple sectors, at the same time selling covered calls and cash secure puts against it. This way we can make money if our stock does not go up, but rather just trades sideways and does nothing. If the stock goes down, we have a little cushion per the contract fee we received selling the covered calls.



But I Thought Options Were Dangerous?



My buddy has an obscene amount of AMD stock, but he has also maxed out his margin account. If AMD were to magically implode, he would be done for as almost 100% of his account in AMD and he is borrowing money via margin.

Imagine if AMD were to implode and you have to explain why you are on the hook for hundreds of thousands to the wife. It pays to keep protective cheap puts in place for earnings, but it also pays not to fall into the trap in the first place. Thus we can buy options in AMD for a sliver of what it would cost us to buy the stock outright. This changes our risk profile from one that could lose a lot of money to one that puts less money on the table but the smaller amount of money we are wagering with can have a higher risk.



Conclusion



We are buying AMD common stock today and selling the Aug 4th $15 strike at .85 cents. This gives up some downside protection in case AMD pulls back any before earnings. If however AMD continues to rise and goes past $15 we will be called away and forced to sell at $15 thus making our exit price $15.85. Meanwhile we have long-term options in place to ride any earnings surprise should things get really rowdy.



Hopefully this article helps someone manage risk and not get taken to the cleaners. AMD is a great long term play but it is also a roller coaster of a stock not for the faint of heart. Happy trading.



Note: None of this is investment advice. If you want to learn options, I suggest you read, read, and then read more about options. It is not a path to instant glory like King Leonidas in the movie 300, nor will you become the Wolf of Wall Street overnight. However, you might explore a new path and learn new tactics for your financial battles and thus live to fight another day.

