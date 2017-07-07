Oclaro Is Undervalued

Most of the headwinds from product migration should be behind us, leveraging any upturn in demand.

The shares are cheap, margins and the balance sheet are very solid.

One of the sectors in the optical network industry that still has solid growth is the datacenter business, where the big cloud companies are constantly adding and upgrading.

We know this from several other companies we're following in the sector, like Finisar (OTCQB:FSNR) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI). The big boost, apart from the growth in the sector itself, is from upgrading towards 100G and 400G products

Here is what the management of Finisar had to say (from Q4CC):

sales of 100 gig QSFP transceivers for datacom applications increased over 30% compared to the prior quarter, however, this increase was more than offset by lower demand for other datacom products primarily 10 gig and below shortwave transceivers.

More specifically, demand for their QSFP28 Transceiver is still running ahead of supply and they don't expect the two to equate until well into 2018.

So a simplifying take-away from this is that demand is booming for higher end datacom products (100G+), but tapering off pretty steeply for lower end products (below 100G).

It is therefore good to know that 100G+ happens to be Oclaro's (OCLR) main source of revenue, from the Q3CC:

Our results reflect the continuing strength of our 100-gig and beyond product portfolio, which grew to $126 million in sales and represented 78% of our total revenue for the quarter. This growth was fueled by shipments of our market leading CFP2-ACO and our emerging QSFP28 product family into the metro and data center markets.

Product transitions

Like every optical networker, there are newer products for faster networks that are selling very well, and generally carrying higher margins, but there are also legacy products for which demand is shrinking. For Oclaro for instance:

Sales of our 40-gig and below products were down by 9% or $4 million sequentially. This resulted from the expected reduction of legacy 10-gig product shipments.

In fact, Q4 guidance contains three reasons for softness, two of which are related to product transitions, from the Q3CC:

So we had $36 million of 10 gig, 40 gig business in Q3. Greg’s comment is that we come down between 20% and 25% in the quarter, call at $7 million to $9 million. The next piece is the product transition on the client side from CFP family to QSFP28. Greg indicated we would be down 20% and I will come back to that. And those were the two major downsides on the quarter.

However, given the relative proportions, this isn't terribly worrying. There is compensation, just as with Finisar, demand for their QSFP28 is expanding rapidly, from the Q3CC:

This transition is driving the demand for QSFP28 LR4, where we are well positioned and ramping our capacity. We currently expect our QSFP28 sales to double in Q4 and continue to grow throughout this calendar year.

Oclaro hasn't been a big player in the data center market but they're catching up as sales of QSFP28 are going to double in the quarter.

The third reason for a soft June quarter is familiar territory..

China

The familiar bogeyman for the optical networkers (with the exception of Applied Opto), and Oclaro is no exception. Demand from China already declined 9% sequentially in Q3 and constituted 36% of sales (down from 42% in Q2), but worse is to come (from the Q3CC, our emphasis).

In April, we were informed by both of our major Chinese customers that demand would be even slower than previously anticipated for Q4. While both customers have signaled a slowdown for demand in the China market, the majority of the projected Q4 impact is coming from one customer. This customer cited both the reduction in demand for the Chinese market as well as in inventory correction. This correction appears to be due in part to the corporate mandate for better cash flow.

The pleasant thing about inventory corrections is that they are finite. The company beliefs that the fundamental demand drivers in China remain in place, more especially from building metro and provincial networks, followed in 2019 by the build out of 5G networks. For the latter, Oclaro argues it's well positioned:

5G will require extensive 100G plus coherent networks as well as new higher speed back-haul and front-haul connection. In addition to the higher speeds, these networks will require the transceivers to operate over industrial temperature ranges because they will be held outdoors in uncontrolled environments. At OFC this year, we announced the availability of our industrial temperature 25G and tunable transceivers for this very application. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to be successful in this new very large emerging market.

The company has become less reliant on China and has diversified its customer base, especially in their ACO (analog coherent optical modules) business, parts of which remain supply constrained.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter

Revenues in the range of $144M to $152M.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 38% to 41%.

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $27 million to $31 million.

Management expects growth to return in the September quarter based on the growth in the metro and data center markets (outside China) and as a result, they (from Q3CC):

project that our sales for calendar year 2017 will grow by approximately 20% compared to 2016. With revenue at this level, we believe that we will be able to maintain our gross margins in the upper 30s to 40% range. This gross margin, when coupled with about 18% to 20% operating expenses, should leave us with a sustainable non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of sales in the high teens to low-20s.

Valuation

Financially the company is strong, in no particular order:

The company produces record gross margins of 41.2% (GAAP, up from 26.7% a year ago) and 41.6% (non-GAAP, up from 27.2% a year ago)

It's balance sheet is very sound, the company has no debt and a cash holding of $254.8M, an increase of $11.3M over the quarter and really up a lot from the $96M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $45.5M on revenue of $162M, that's 28%.

If we look at GAAP margins there is a clear and pretty impressive trend the last five years

OCLR Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

If we look trailing p/e and EV/EBITDA, we see that despite a good run in the shares, valuation has steadily declined:

OCLR PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparing price/sales with a number of competitors, Oclaro is in the mid range with Fabrinet (FN) an outlier.

OCLR PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparing EV/EBITDA also shows it's relatively cheap, although not alone in the sector:

The one dissonant in this picture is analyst expectations. On average, they expect 76 cent per share for this (fiscal) year but a slight fall to 74 cent per share for fiscal 2018.

That seems to indicate no China recovery for five quarters and/or tapering off for the ACO and/or DCI markets.

It's possible that the tailwind from the red hot QSFP28 demand will subside and pricing power decreases somewhat, but on the other hand there seems to be declining room for tailwinds from product migration, given that 100G+ already constitutes some three-quarters of revenues.

So we are inclined to say this is too pessimistic, and the company in fact has a history of beating expectations:

Conclusion

The company is a very solid performer basking in some of the highest margins in the business and a very clean balance sheet. While guidance for the quarter has come out weak due to the China slowdown and another transitory element, margins will be roughly maintained at their high levels and the shares are very reasonably priced.

We would say a tad too reasonably, the share price seems to factor in a prolonged China slowdown. While this is possible, we have to stress that the demand for their 100G+ products remains solid and this constitutes three-quarters of their revenue, limiting further tailwinds from product migration.

They also have the annual price negotiation behind and the damage from that has been rather limited. Management argued during the CC that it wasn't in the habit of renegotiating contracts.





