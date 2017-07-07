Nick's Picks 2017: Halftime Report

We’re now halfway through a year that has been somewhat surprise to me in terms of market wide appreciation, so I wanted to take a quick look back at my 2017 picks to see how they were doing thus far. Putting together this piece was actually a good bit of fun for me. I track my actual portfolio on a daily basis, paying close attention to how each and every one of my holdings are doing; this isn’t the case with the Nick's Picks portfolio. If I’m being completely honest with you, when I looked back at the original spreadsheet from the piece I published back in January, I was surprised to see several stocks on the list. There were a few pleasant surprises and a few companies that I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole today. It’s funny how that happens, how so much can change in terms of market/single stock sentiment in just 6 months.

All in all, I was also pleasantly surprised with the performance of my selections. The S&P 500 was up 8.2% in the first half of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial average was up 8%, and the Nasdaq was the top performer in terms of broader market averages, up 14.1%. As stated in prior Nick’s Picks articles, my goal with these annual selections is to outperform the S&P 500 index; this is also the index that I compare my actual holdings to on a relative basis. Well, year to date, Nick’s Picks were up 12.92% (without having factored in dividends), beating the S&P 500 handily.

In 2016, Nick's Picks also managed to beat the S&P 500, though not by such a large margin. The Nick’s Picks portfolio grew 16.5% in 2016, compared to the SPY, which increased by 13.9%. Time will tell if I’m able to maintain my lead relative to the SPY for 2017. I’m well aware that a lot can happen between now and December 31, but I’m happy to have a strong lead at the halfway mark and I look forward to repeating this process against next January.

Quick Recap of the Project:

I realize that not everybody is familiar with what I set out to do with this project, so I’ll re-hash it here to get everyone up to speed quickly.

I began the Nick’s Picks series at the beginning on 2016. I had seen several other Seeking Alpha contributors putting together annual selections lists, and I wanted to join in on the fun and games. Just to be clear, this is not my actual portfolio. I do own many of the stocks held within, though I don’t own all of them. My strategy with Nick’s Picks is to target stocks that will outperform the market during the 12 months that I will “own” them. Oftentimes, I use the same long-term-oriented strategy when making these selections that I put to use when making purchases for my actual portfolio, though not always. Sometimes I try to take advantage of short-term catalysts or irrational pricing when putting together these 1-year portfolios.

At the beginning of 2016 I gave myself a theoretical $100,000 to use to build a portfolio. Instead of starting from scratch every January, I’ve decided to use the previous year’s portfolio’s total as my starting point for the next year. I decided to do this so that I can not only see how well I do relative to the SPY on an annual basis but so that I can see how well I compound this theoretical $100,000 over time (I’m interested to see how long it takes me to turn $100,000 into $1m, etc.).

I’ve tried to keep things as simple as possible with this project. I’ve decide to put together a portfolio on January 1 each year and then not touch it until December 31. I don’t “trade” positions during the year, nor do I re-invest dividends paid by the companies I “own.” At the end of the year I calculate how many dividends my holdings would have paid out, and this total is added to the annual total at the end of the year (calculating partial shares and quarterly compounding was simply too much work).

So there you have it. I began 2016 with $100,000.00 and ended 2016 with $116, 498.77. As of June 30, 2017 the portfolio’s value had increased to $131,547.30.

YTD Performance Chart:

Company Ticker Shares Share Price Starting Value End Q2 Share Price End Q2 Value % gain/loss, YTD Apple AAPL 86 115.85 9963.1 $144.02 $12,385.72 24.35% Disney DIS 96 104.22 10005.12 $106.25 $10,200 1.95% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 86 115.21 9908.06 $132.29 $11,376.94 14.83% Amgen AMGN 20 146.21 2924.2 $172.23 $3,444.60 17.80% Merck MRK 51 58.87 3002.37 $64.09 $3,268.59 8.87% Pfizer PFE 92 32.48 2988.16 $33.59 $3,090.28 3.42% Celgene CELG 22 115.75 2546.5 $129.87 $2,857.14 12.20% Regeneron REGN 7 367.09 2569.63 $491.14 $3,437.98 33.79% Boeing BA 35 155.68 5448.8 $197.75 $6,921.25 27.02% Cisco CSCO 150 30.22 4533 $31.30 $4,695 3.57% Blackstone BX 185 27.03 5000.55 $33.35 $6,169.75 23.38% Alphabet GOOGL 9 792.45 7132.05 $929.68 $8,367.12 17.32% Amazon AMZN 7 749.87 5249.09 $968 $6,776 29.09% Salesforce CRM 40 68.46 2738.4 $86.60 $3,464 26.50% Nike NKE 100 50.83 5083 $59.00 $5,900 16.07% Under Armor UAA 70 29.05 2033.5 $21.76 $1,523.20 -25.09% Hanes Brands HBI 100 21.57 2157 $23.16 $2,316 7.37% L Brands LB 30 65.84 1975.2 $53.89 $1,616.70 -18.15% iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 80 43.97 3517.6 $53.94 $4,315.20 25% Bank of America BAC 135 22.1 2983.5 $24.26 $3,275.10 9.77% Goldman Sachs GS 12 239.45 2873.4 $221.90 $2,662.80 -7.33% JPMorgan JPM 34 86.29 2933.86 $91.40 $3,107.60 5.92% Citigroup C 50 59.43 2971.5 $66.88 $3,344.00 12.54% Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 30 162.98 4889.4 $169.37 $5,081.10 4.33% Medtronic MDT 42 71.23 2991.66 $88.75 $3,727.50 24.60% Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD 25 105.44 2636 $110.30 $2,757.50 4.67% TripAdvisor TRIP 54 46.37 2503.98 $38.20 $2,062.80 -17.62% Allergan AGN 14 210.01 2940.14 243.09 $3,403.26 15.75% 116498.77 $131,547.30 12.92%

As you can see, I’ve done well for myself, with only 4 of 28 picks posting negative results YTD. 17 of the 28 posted YTD returns that were above the SPY’s return of 8.2%. I’m quite happy with this win percentage. I think it just goes to show that those people who say that “it’s impossible for the average investor to beat the market over time” are simply wrong.

Obviously we’re working with a very short-term data set here, but I hope that as we move forward, this project goes to show that an average Joe can beat the market over the long-term. I’ve actually made a habit of beating the market with my actual portfolio as well, though admittedly, not by as wide of a margin as my Nick’s Picks have. I take more risks with this theoretical portfolio than I do in my actual one; I’m trying to learn from the differences and hopefully this theoretical exercise will help me learn and grow as a portfolio manager when real money is involved. If the Nick’s Picks portfolios continue to outperform my own overt ime, it only makes since to trust my intuition and increase the risk-taking when it comes to my real money investments.

I’m going to conclude this article with a set of predictions for the second half of the year. I hope readers chime in with their own as well, that could make for an interesting discussion. But before I do, I’d like to add one thing. When I was reading this piece as a part of the proofreading process, I noticed that I may have been coming off as a bit braggadocios. Rather than edit the piece, I decided to add in this bit instead.

I wholeheartedly admit that I am proud of these results. I take a lot of pride in my picks and my portfolio management strategy. I don’t have a fancy degree in economics or finance. I have a fancy liberal arts degree, but unfortunately for me, I didn’t discover a love of the stock market until after I graduated. And now, instead of going back to school for pursue a more relevant graduate degree, I’ve decided to pursue finance via the school of hard knocks, meaning that I hope over time, my personal picks and results speak for themselves, and maybe if I’m lucky enough, they’ll catch the right person’s eye and open the door into the investment management world via an alternative route. In the meantime, I’m quite happy with how life is going and I hope to continue to contribute here at Seeking Alpha for the foreseeable future. I actually quite enjoy the more casual, entertainment aspect of the blogosphere, and who knows - maybe I’d lose my passion for the markets if I lost the freedom to pursue them in my own ways in a more professional setting?

Anyway, that’s enough blabbing about me. Let’s get to those predictions.

Speculation(s) About the Second Half

1) Apple will finish the year strongly.

Apple is the one the largest positions in the Nick’s Picks portfolio (serving as a core position in both 2016 and 2017). It’s also one of the largest positions that I own in my personal portfolio as well. Needless to say, I feel quite comfortable holding this company. With that said, the run-up to $150 was unexpected, at least in the short-term. I didn’t foresee the multiple expanding so quickly, though I believe the company’s balance sheet and operations more than justify the move. I’ve believed that Apple was irrationally undervalued by the market for several years prior to 2017 and although it took awhile, the market is finally in agreeance with me (having Warren Buffett build a very large position in the name sure helps). AAPL has experienced a bit of weakness over the last few weeks, trading down to $140, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock ending the year in the $170-180 range after the iPhone 8 release happens and the “super cycle” that so many analysts have been calling before gets truly under way. Also, if the GOP can get their ducks in a row and manage to pass some sort of meaningful tax reform, Apple should be one of the larger beneficiaries, especially if it involves repatriation of overseas cash.

2) I expect the financials to outperform

When the Trump Rally began last November, the financial sector shot up like a rocket. Growth initiatives in Washington should have led to a stronger economy, which would have justified rising rates; this, coupled with deregulation of the financial industry seemed like the perfect bullish storm for the big banks that I included my Nick’s Picks.

Well, unfortunately for me (because I’ve been adding to these banks, and other financial names, in my personal portfolio as well), this narrative hasn’t played out as previously thought, namely due to the gridlock that we’ve seen on Capitol Hill and the GOP’s inability to pass meaningful legislature even though they have the majority in both houses and control the White House. I’ve been surprised to see this gridlock, though I don’t think that the Republican agenda is necessarily dead; healthcare is an incredibly difficult problem to deal with and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them table that for the time being and refocus on tax issues (even if it means putting the wide sweeping reform that Gary Cohn hopes for on the back burner and passing simplified measures like tax cuts or a one-time repatriation). Something has got to be better than nothing with regard to tax reform and I’m sure many members of the GOP are looking for a win at this point. Economic growth hasn’t seen an uptick yet during the Trump presidency, but I admit that it’s still early on. Rising GDP growth (and therefore, interest rates) is surely good for the banks and the potential for legislative tailwinds coupled with their cheap valuations cause me to remain bullish. Oh, and did I mention the massive buybacks that should begin to bolster their earnings results in the coming quarters? I’m certainly not going to bet against a sector full of entities with plans to massively decrease their share counts; it’s simple supply and demand.

3) Disney closes the year above $120

This is a bit of a bold prediction, calling for DIS, which is currently trading at $103, to rise to $120 by year’s end. With so much negative talk swirling around the DIS trade, I’m happy to take the other side of the trade. I’ve seen articles lately calling for DIS to trade down to $95 or below. These articles discuss the fact that DIS is trading at a premium to historical norms; however, I think these opinions are ignoring the fact that P/E ratios don’t happen in a vacuum. With the broader market trading well above its historical norms, looking only at DIS’s history isn’t doing the stock justice. Traditionally, DIS trades at a premium to the SPY. DIS is a top-notch company and has proven its ability to produce outsized earnings growth and therefore, deserves an outsized premium. Right now, the market is discounting DIS, mainly due to cord-cutting concerns surrounding the ESPN asset, that admittedly, produces a large percentage of DIS sales and earnings. That said, I think the ESPN issues are being overblown, and DIS’s other units, namely the Studio and Theme Park segments, have done extremely well in recent quarters. Barring an economic downturn, I don’t expect this trend to stop and I expect to see solid top and bottom line growth from DIS moving forward. DIS has huge film releases on the horizon with Marvel cinematic universe flicks as well as the next Star Wars release scheduled for the second half of the year. I think a successful Star Wars film alone could bolster earnings above the $6.00 mark for the year, which would mean that even at $120, we’d be talking about a 20x ttm P/E ratio, and likely a forward metric in the 18.5x range.

4) Both Alphabet and Amazon close the year above $1000

In recent weeks we’ve watched as the Nasdaq 100, including the famous F.A.N.G. names, has sold off a bit. Honestly, I’m not surprised to see the big tech names cool off after strong runs to start the year; some might even say that this sort of weakness is healthy. A stock/the market can’t go up in a straight line forever. With that said, I think both GOOGL and AMZN have long growth runways ahead of them and their Q3 and Q4 earnings will inspire shares to rise. Both of these names traded up to the $1000 threshold right before selling off. Round numbers like this seem to be cause for pause in the market, but at the end of the day, this is rather arbitrary. I acknowledge human nature and fascination with pretty round numbers like that, but ultimately, it will be the fundamentals that rule when it's all said and done. I think GOOGL is fairly valued at current prices. If the stock sinks below $900 I may well add to my personal stake. Although it’s difficult to put a fair value on AMZN using traditional valuation metrics, this company is taking market share and growing sales at such an astounding rate that I feel comfortable owning it and I believe that the market will continue to place a somewhat irrationally high premium on the name while the top line growth at strong double digit clicks. When you’re looking for growth in the markets, it’s hard to go wrong with AMZN.

5) My losers will continue to be losers

This last prediction is a bit unfortunate, but I’d be lying if I said that I had confidence in companies like L Brands (LB) and Under Armour (UAA). I’ve sold out of all apparel-related names (except for Nike) within my personal portfolio and needless to say, I’m pretty bearish on this industry moving forward. They simply have too much exposure to a dying physical retail space and I don’t consider them investable until the dust settles. Eventually the best brands will make the transition to the direction to consumer/digital channels, but until then, I expect further pain. I can’t sell them in this portfolio project, so I’ll just have to chalk them up as a collective loss. That’s OK, though; I didn’t completely buy into the Amazon sensation until it was too late. With the exception of Goldman Sachs, I am fairly bearish on the names that were negative in the first half. I think GS has potential to close the year nicely and may well end up finishing the year above $250. Looking back, I should have just stuck with the winners in the online travel industry instead of trying to get cute with Trip Adviser (TRIP). I own Expedia (EXPE) in my personal portfolio and owned EXPE as well as Priceline in the Nick’s Picks 2016 portfolio. I though shifting this exposure into TRIP as a value play was a good idea, but I guess this example just goes to show that you should stick with your winners. Hopefully I’m wrong with this prediction and all of these companies bounce back in the second half. But until then, I’ve got to call it like I see it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, JNJ, EXPE, NKE, DIS, AMGN, MRK, PFE, CELG, REGN, BA, CSCO, BX, BAC, GS, C, JPM, BRK.B, MDT, BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.