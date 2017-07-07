The Next Fang Is JWCB

We look at pre-crisis return rates for banks to understand what could be in store.

We will see an end to either over-regulation or low interest rates and possibly both.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is a buy given its potential to deliver strong returns, its robust business model and potential for strong deregulatory tailwinds. The recent scandal where Well's employees were discovered to commit fraud in order to hit sales targets has slowed down its share price as it has easily the worst performance among its peer group YTD with the likes of Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM):



WFC data by YCharts



I’ve written favorably on big banks earlier this year:



These could all work as they broadly benefit from the same drivers: deregulation, muted five-year historical returns, no more post-crisis regulatory fines, interest rates that can't really go down much and big bank net margins that will expand substantially if interest rates move



One of the most important drivers of potential returns would be an expansion of net margins. To illustrate how powerful that lever is I’ve pulled two graphs from FRED.



Here’s a graph of RoA for U.S. banks with assets above $15 billion:





Between 1993 and 2007, banks, as a group, were able to generate RoA well above 1%. Returns topped out at around 1.5%. Due to its low-cost deposit base, economies of scale and perhaps other favorable factors, Wells Fargo frequently managed to hit RoA around 2% over that period. Some deregulation would likely be necessary for the bank to hit that level but even something like 1.5% would result in very strong returns to shareholders.



If the asset base grows organically as well, which is reasonable to expect, Wells Fargo becomes a profit machine explaining investors' pre-crisis infatuation with them.



Risk



Recessions and crisis hurt banks disproportionately and I’ll be the last person to build a portfolio around them. Sometimes what is in principle a terrible industry to be invested in just gets so attractive I’m tempted to allocate some capital there.



Wells Fargo is also a little bit boring compared to its U.S. peers that tend to do a lot more sexy stuff like investment banking and proprietary trading. Wells Fargo concentrates on mortgages and wealth management. There’s no doubt this relative safety is why Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has made Wells Fargo a major position.



WFC Price to Book Value data by YCharts



The firm is expensive compared to its U.S. peer group, but because it pays the lowest average deposit rates, this may be mitigated. As the net interest margin expands, that low base will act like a very powerful lever.



Bottom line



At this juncture, I like all the major U.S. banks. What Wells Fargo has going for it is that it runs one of the simplest business models which will hold up better during downturns and which enabled it to gather a very low cost asset base. The account opening scandal earlier in the year slowed down the share price and this may be a good opportunity to pick up some shares on the cheap before the effects of deregulation and net interest margin expansion starts driving profits in all seriousness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.