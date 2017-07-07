GameStop: Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock Of The Month

I was obsessed with Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros. when I was a child. I lived in a close-knit neighborhood with 9 boys all around the same age. There was nothing better than staying up all night in the freezing cold New England winter playing Goldeneye or Mario Kart until our parents screamed at us to come home and get in bed. I still love playing video games today, but what I love even more as an adult is receiving a dividend every quarter from a company deep within the video game industry.

In this article I will run GameStop (GME) through my “10 Minute System” and explain why it is undervalued and should be considered for purchase. I will also continue to identify undervalued and high rated dividend growth stocks on a monthly basis. This article will be the first “Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock of the Month.”

GameStop

GME is a multichannel video game retailer. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and accessories through Gamestop, EB Games, and Micromania stores. GME is a dividend challenger who has raised their dividend for 6 years in a row.





GME data by YCharts

The above chart shows that their could be an irregularity as price has dropped significantly, but EPS has stayed the same. GME has been producing the same amount of profits today at $21.11 a share, as it was back in 2014 when it was trading at $55. Buying today gives the investor the ability to own a profitable company at a dramatically lower price and higher dividend yield than in the past.

The following table shows the results from the “10 Minute Stock Rating System”. The “System” is designed to evaluate the financials of a dividend growth stock to determine if a stock is undervalued, has a strong dividend, and provides a built-in margin of safety. To learn more about the “System” please view the article here. Furthermore, the “System” beat the S&P 500 by over 17% in the last 17 years in a recent backtest that can be viewed here.

Criteria GME @ 21.12 Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 1.26 84% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 2.14 5% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 4 80% #4 Dividend > 0 1.52 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 3.35>-2.13 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 0.94 100% #7 P/E(TTM) < 10 6.30 100% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 6 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 7.20% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 44.4% 100% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 3.34 100% #12 4* Year DGR >= 10% 17.3% 100% #13 3 Year DGR/4* Year DGR >= 1 0.60 60% Final Score: 87%

Sources: Morningstar, David Fish’s U.S. Companies with 25+ Straight Years Higher Dividends, & Author Calculations

*Usually my system uses 5 year DGR, but because GME had only paid 5 full annual dividends, only a 4 year DGR could be calculated. In most cases the 4 year DGR and 5 year DGR will be very similar, so it is an effective substitution in most cases.

The “10 Minute System” rated GME an 87%. This score indicates the stock should be considered for purchase. I consider purchasing any stock rated 80% and above.

To break some of the numbers down further, the high current ratio of 1.26 shows that GME has a fairly strong balance sheet as current assets easily outweigh current liabilities.

The valuation metrics P/B and P/E are extremely low at 0.94 & 6.30 respectively, indicating that the stock is trading at a great price relative to its earnings and net asset value.

The profitability of the company is strong, consistent, and growing, indicated by the growth of EPS from 5 years prior.

The dividend is strong indicated by the 6 year dividend raise streak, its 7.20% yield, low payout ratio of 44.4%, the ability to easily cover the dividend 3 times over with FCF, and the 4 year dividend growth rate of 17.3%.

The table above shows why GME should be considered for purchase because of its favorable 87% rating which indicates the stock has strong financials, is fairly valued, has a built in margin of safety, and a strong dividend.

Conclusion

GME has suffered a recent price drop. This price drop benefits investors as they have the opportunity to purchase GME stock at a very fair valuation indicated by its financials and its 87% score from the “10 Minute Stock Rating System”. Children and adults alike find much value from playing, owning, trading, and collecting video games. Why not find value in owning a video game retailer that pays a high dividend and is trading below its intrinsic value?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.