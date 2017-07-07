Innergex: A Dependable 4.57% Dividend Yield Stock

Investment Thesis

Innergex (OTC:INGXF) (TSX:INE), an independent power producer focusing on renewable energy, has a stable and predictable business. Its current dividend yield is about 4.57% at today’s share price of C$14.43. Innergex’s long-term debt to asset ratio of 73.5% is above its industry peers. This high leverage will limit its future growth and acquisition potential. Although its dividend appears to be sustainable, its dividend hike is expected to be minimal.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Company Overview

Innergex is a power generation company that focuses purely in renewable energy. Its electricity generation comes from three sources: hydro, wind, and solar. The company’s revenue are mainly in Canada (84%), France (15%), and the United States (1%). Innergex has a total net power capacity of 1,063MW. The advantage of its portfolio is that most of its facilities are contracted with a power purchasing agreement [PPA]. Thus, generating a predictable stream of revenue. For example, the earliest expiry date of the agreement for Innergex’s windfarm portfolio in France is 2024, and the power purchase agreement for its latest under construction facility will not expire until 2032.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

The company projected that this year, 56% of its revenue will come from hydroelectricity, 40% comes from wind, and 4% from solar. In terms of region, Canada accounts for nearly 80% of its revenue, France comes second with 15%, and the United States only accounts for 1% of its revenue. The chart below shows a detail breakdown of the revenues from different regions in Canada. For example, the province of British Columbia accounts for 42% of its revenue source.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

A Growing Story

Over the past 5 years, Innergex has grown from a company with an annual power generation of 2,105 GWh in 2012 to 3,522 GWh in 2016. As can be seen from the charts below, its revenues and adjusted EBITDA also grew considerably from 2012 to 2017. The company’s free cash flow per common share also grew from C$0.58 to C$0.64. However, the number did not seem to grow proportionately with the growth of EBITDA and revenues. This is because the number of shares outstanding has increased quit a bit in the same time thus diluting the free cash flow per share.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

The company’s 2017 power production forecast is as follows. Growth is expected in every quarter as more facilities reached commercial operation date. Power generation varies between quarter as seasonality and weather pattern plays an important role. For example, solar energy generated usually peaks in Q2 and Q3 while wind power generations are usually better in Q1 and Q4.

Long-term average Power Generation (Source: Q1 2017 Company Report)

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

In Q1 2017, the amount of power generated is 722GWh, up 8.7% year over year. This number was only 88% of the Long-Term Average [LTA] mainly due to the below-average water flows in British Columbia and below-average wind regimes in Quebec and France. In Q1, Innergex’s revenue grew 19.3% year over year. This increase was mainly due to the contribution of newly commissioned facilities (Mesgi’g Ugju’s’n wind farm and the Big Silver Creek hydro facilities), and the 10 wind facilities acquired in 2016 and 2017. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew slightly by 6.8%. The smaller increase compare to the higher revenue increase was due to C$3.2 million aggregate payment for the reassessment of water rights in British Columbia for the years 2011 and 2012. The company filed an appeal and is currently waiting for a decision. The company has a net loss of C$2.3 million in the quarter due to a C$10.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization, and C$9.8 million increase in finance costs.

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights (Source: Q1 2017 Company Report)

High Leverage Ratio

Innergex has a very high leverage compare to its peers. As the graph below shows, its long-term debt has risen from C$1,231 million in 2012 to C$2,507 by the end of 2016. Although its assets also increased, but its long-term debt to asset ratio has risen from 53.6% to 69.6%. The number further increased to 73.5% by the end of Q1 2017.Comparing to its industry peers who also operates in renewable power generation, TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) has a leverage ratio of 24.8%, Brookfield Renewables (BEP) has a ratio of 32.4%. Innergex debt ratio is just way too high. Even Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF), which recently struggled to find a buyer, has a slightly lower debt ratio of 70.6%. Overall, Innergex’s high leverage will limit its growth going forward especially when interest rates are widely expected to continue to rise.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Dividend Payout Ratio above its own target

Innergex targets a dividend payout ratio between 70%~80% using free cash flow as its metric. The management is hoping that maintaining this target will ensure that the company to return most of the funds from operation back to the shareholder while retaining some cash for future growth. However, the company has trouble keeping up to its payout ratio target. As the chart below shows, Innergex’s dividend payout ratio has consistently been over 80%, but still below 100% in the past four years. Because of this high payout ratio, its quarterly dividend payment has only slightly increased in the past five years.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

The latest quarterly dividend payment is C$0.165 per share, up C$0.005 year over year. Its payout ratio for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2017 is 95%. The payout ratio was 84% from the same trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2016. The management continues to struggle to meet both ends: hiking dividends annually and in the same time keeping its payout ratio low. The increase in payout ratio was mainly due to the higher scheduled debt principal payments. Although Innergex’s debt level remains to be a concern, the dividend payment appears to be sustainable in the near term.

Source: Q1 2017 Company Report

Projects in Development

The chart below outlines Innergex’s near-term development projects and prospective projects. its near-term project, the Boulder Creek project, has reached commercial operation in May 2017. This 25.3MW capacity hydro project will add a steady stream of revenue. The company also continues to expand in France. They have just announced their acquisition of two wind projects in France on July 6 that will add a potential of C$14.5 million and C$12 million to its annual adjusted EBITDA. The two projects have a total aggregate installed capacity of 43MW. After the acquisition, Innergex will have 317MW of capacity in France. The acquisition is expected to also boost its adjusted free cash flow per share by 1~2%.

Project Piepeline as of March 31, 2017 (Source: Q1 2017 Company Report)

Innergex also identified some ambitious prospective projects totaled 3940MW of gross capacity. If all of them are installed, will increase the company’s total gross capacity by 337%. However, there is little detail and timeline provided. Hence, it is hard to predict how this will inject to its yearly revenue in the future especially the company has a high leverage already.

Investor Takeaway

Innergex’s business generates stable and predictable cash flow as it has a long weighted-average power purchase agreement of about 19 years. Hence, its dividend appears to be protected. However, its high long-term debt to assets ratio can be quite a bit of concern as it will limit future acquisition and growth. The lack of visibility of concrete development projects beyond 2017 also makes it difficult for investors to assess its future growth potential. Its dividend appears to be sustainable while dividend hike will likely be minimal. Overall, Innergex may be a good candidate for investors who just want a sustainable 4.57% yield. However, investors who wish to seek future dividend growth, and capital appreciation may wish to do more research on other companies before making up their decision.

This is the fourth article I have written about independent power producers focusing on renewable sources. Click to read the other three articles: TransAlta (TAC), Brookfield Renewables (BEP), and Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.