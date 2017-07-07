The World's Most Valuable Brands Trading At Below-Market Valuations

Warren Buffett famously made billions of dollars investing in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) because he recognized the intangible value of its brand. Coke's brand not only drew customers and enticed them to pay premium prices over generic brands for what is mostly flavored sugar-water but the brand also acts as a "moat" around the company, as it would be extremely difficult for a new entrant to create a comparable brand to erode away Coca-Cola's profits. Another story, whose source I haven't been able to verify, is that Warren was once asked how he would put Coca-Cola out of business if he had a $100 billion budget to do so, to which he replied that he would give back the $100 billion admitting he could not do it.

A recently updated map from HowMuch.net ranking the world's most valuable brands by country in 2017 shows that Apple Inc. (AAPL) lost its spot as the US's most valuable brand. Of these, the top 10 most valuable brands with shares or ADRs traded in the US are:

US-based search engine and Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Swiss food giant Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) Korea's Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) - part of a larger group of Samsung brands China's (and the world's) largest bank ICBC (OTCPK:IDCBF) Japanese automaker Toyota (TM) Irish medical equipment maker Medtronic (MDT) Royal Dutch Shell, the oil company (RDS.A) Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Spanish bank Santander (SAN), and Hong Kong-based insurer AIA (OTCPK:AAGIY)

In 11th and 12 place, by market cap, are British telecom Vodafone Plc (VOD) and German automaker BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), whose brands are valued at 2-4x AIA's according the map, but whose market caps trade at significantly lower multiples in the current market environment.

Creating a Seeking Alpha portfolio with 25 of the above brands for which I could find US tickers, we can have data comparing valuations of these companies compared to the broader market. Generally, we would expect companies with "top brands" or "the world's most valuable brands" to trade at noticeable premiums to the overall market given the moat and pricing power described in the first paragraph, but a quick glance at this table shows many of these top brands seem to be trading relatively cheaply, with 11 P/E ratios below 15 and 8 trading at no more than a 20% premium to book value, significantly below the 19.3 P/E ratio and 2.2 P/Book ratios of the MSCI World All Countries Index.

Why should several of these supposedly top and most valuable brands be trading so cheaply? Some of the metrics that should indicate brand value include higher gross margins, higher returns on capital, and a higher share of profits showing up as cash flow. The latter factor explains why there seems to be an inverse relationship between ROE and P/E (higher performing companies seeming to trade more cheaply than lower return companies), but an almost flat relationship between ROE and Price to Cash Flow.

Three examples of the "low P/E, high ROE, moderately high P/CF" companies are Royal Dutch, BMW, and ICBC, none of which are likely to fit the classic definition of a "value trap" but should be watched to see if their brands can actually be monetized into higher cash flows over the coming decade.

Perhaps the most tangible evidence of a brand's ability to generate cash is a growing, sustainable, and well-covered dividend, and here, we see at least half the list has a dividend yield over 3%, well over that of bonds. Unfortunately, Seeking Alpha does not yet have the feature to click-through and see more data on see dividend history and supporting cash flows to measure the quality of dividends, and some of these data points are inaccurate (BMW has a dividend yield of over 4% and TLK yields over 2%, just to name two).

Conclusion: After getting familiar with the names, businesses, and fundamental statistics of some of these top brands, I draw four thematic baskets which can be made from them:

Theme #1: BRICs banks

Overall, three of the top brands on the above list with relatively attractive valuations are banks in three of the four BRIC countries: Itau in Brazil, Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) in Russia, and ICBC in China. If we want to look past the Tata top brand in India, we could choose either State Bank of India (OTC:SBKJY) or ICICI Bank (IBN) to complete a four stock, value portfolio of well-known BRICs banks. This basket could be a more focused alternative to the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF (EEM) or other EM or BRICs basket, as banks are generally some of the largest and most diversified components of many emerging markets indices. I sometimes consider Canada to be more like an emerging market than a developed market (as it relies heavily on oil and metals and the banks that finance their extraction), so could also include RY to extend this basket to BRICC or loop RY in with the oil basket below.

Theme #2: Telecom

The top brands in Australia, Indonesia, Britain, and France were their telecoms, and Korea's Samsung electronics is largely trading on the brand of its phones which a large share of consumers use to access those telecoms. The countries certainly offer quite different geographic exposure than the BRICs and are more based on the theme of struggling telecom revenue as users pay less for more data and use data-based apps like WhatsApp to replace phone calls, SMS messages, roaming, and other traditional sources of telecom revenue.

Theme #3: Oil

Shell, Statoil (NYSE:STO), ENI, PTT, and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are more global oil plays than national consumer investments, but it may say something about the Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Thailand, and Colombia that their most valuable brands are oil companies. Many oil companies could easily be considered value traps during the past few years of falling oil prices, but many of them do have valuable networks and infrastructure that supplies millions of people with commodities we will continue to need for years to come. The question is at what valuation and with what hedges these oil companies are worth owning.

Theme #4: Autos

GM CEO and US Defense secretary Charles Wilson famously said "What's good for General Motors is good for the country" and vice versa. While the US big 3 auto companies have long fallen off the list of most valuable brands and largest US companies, Toyota, BMW, and Tata (which now owns Jaguar Land Rover) still top this list in Japan, Germany, and India respectively, and Chinese automakers BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Hang Seng component Geely automotive (OTCPK:GELYF) would be worth adding to a thematic auto basket. Autos are well known brands in countries where consumers spend a large share of their income on cars but are also capital-intensive employers of large numbers of relatively well-paid workers. A big auto theme of 2017 is the rise of Tesla (TSLA) in surpassing GM (NYSE:GM) by market cap, even though the former still is not profitable and sells only a fraction as many cars as GM, with Elon Musk's company valued on high expectations of the future of electric and autonomous vehicles. The basket of Toyota, BMW, Tata, and BYD/Geely is more conservatively valued and still likely to include at least one major producer of less expensive electric cars over the coming decade.

Most importantly, following, understanding, and owning these baskets provides a clearer connection between the value of the brands we buy as consumers and the brands that pay us dividends. Maybe one day, we'll even see some standardized metrics of brand value published and tracked alongside book value and enterprise value.

