DryShips: Selling Despite Lawsuit

As seen in the chart below, it was a very volatile week for shares of DryShips (DRYS). Despite a holiday shortened week, trading volumes picked up after a shareholder lawsuit was filed in an effort to stop the company from issuing shares below a certain price. While that initially provided a pop, gains were quickly eliminated, and DryShips again is heading for a reverse split with shares barely trading above a dollar a share.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Let me start by saying I'm not a legal expert, especially when it comes to the laws of the Marshall Islands. However, DryShips has been pretty clear in the past year or so with its actions. The company did have a $2 billion mixed shelf filing with the SEC in order to sell certain debt and equity securities. Also, each Kalani sale has been pretty straightforward, with the company providing numerous updates to their progress, which I've detailed here.

If the lawsuit were to be successful, a stoppage in share sales could easily spike shares, which is why volume surged on Wednesday. So, despite only four trading days this week, we saw more than 13 million additional shares traded than last week, which should mean more sales to Kalani than last week's update of 6.9 million shares. That turned out to be exactly the case, as detailed in the latest DryShips 6-k filing:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold ("I") 7,125,000 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $9.0 million, following a Pricing Period from July 3, 2017 to July 5, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $7.8 million at a price per share of approximately $1.10 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $7.7 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; ("II") 2,000,000 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $2.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 6, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $2.048 million at a price per share of approximately $1.02 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $2.027 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; and ("III") 1,288,514 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $1.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 7, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $1.30 million at a price per share of approximately $1.01 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $1.28 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and July 7, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 25,224,858 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $5.69 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $143.5 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares are approximately $142.1 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 26,609,379 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $82.9 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

So, it seems the company sold 10.4 million shares during the week in three separate blocks. Unfortunately, for investors, the prices of $1.10 or less were well below last week's $1.93 sale price. Additionally, the outstanding share count has risen by another 67%, continuing the massive rise that we've seen even just in the past two months, over 1,280% since May 11th.

The worst part of this is that there is still almost $83 million worth of shares to be sold, which would mean over 80 million more shares to be sold. However, that's not likely to be the number, given another potential reverse split (or two or even three) before this current Kalani deal ends. Also, that 80 million number assumes current prices, and as we've seen in recent months, future sales generally come at much lower prices. At the current sales pace, we're looking at another eight weeks of this process, and that could be generous given the massive volume day we saw earlier this week skewing the numbers as well as light volume summer trading days coming up.

In the end, the news of the lawsuit against DryShips did little to change the status quo this week. Perhaps the only good news was that shares only fell 17.3% during this holiday shortened period, and the heavy volume allowed the sale to Kalani to accelerate a bit. Unfortunately, unless this legal action against the company does something meaningful rather quickly, DryShips will continue to heavily dilute investors until the next reverse split, and then shares will likely crumble further. The next reverse split could come as early as next week, which would likely take another 25-50% off of the current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.