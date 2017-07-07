Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Overall demand was pushed higher by impressive power burn, while Lower 48 production averaged above 72 Bcf/d for the first time this year.

The EIA reported a +72 Bcf change today, which was 12 Bcf higher than our forecast of +60 Bcf. We anticipate +56 Bcf for the week ending July 7.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, Lower 48 gas production moved higher by about 0.5 Bcf/d this week. This marks the second week in a row that Lower 48 production has increased and over the last two weeks, we saw a total increase of 1 Bcf/d. Canadian gas imports has averaged about 5.8 Bcf/d over the last three weeks moving higher this week. Total gas supplies moved higher on the combination of higher production and imports.

On the demand front, power burn impressed greatly to the upside far outpacing our forecast model by more than 1.3 Bcf/d. Industrial, residential and Mexican exports fell week over week, but the jump in LNG helped push overall demand higher by 1.5 Bcf/d.

If the EIA reports an injection of 56 next week, it would be compared to 61 Bcf last year and 72 Bcf for the five-year average.

