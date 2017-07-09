Another 8% Monthly High-Dividend REIT With Major Growth

Remember the old song, "I've been working on the railroad, all the live-long day?" Have you ever wondered where those railroad workers go at the end of the live-long day?

Chances are some of them check into a hotel owned by American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF), aka AHIP (or HOT.UN on the Toronto exchange), which has a deal with the railroads that guarantees the revenue from 72% of its "rail crew" hotel rooms.

We've covered AHIP before, in one of our previous articles. This article will update that information.

Unlike its competitors, who are 100% exposed to the whims of the consumer, AHIP has a substantial railroad customer base, which partially insulates it from ups and downs of its market.

Here's another kicker - these are long-term contracts, with 4.3 years remaining on them:

Although it's an LP based in Canada, AHIP's assets are primarily US-based. In addition to its railway hotels, AHIP also owns transportation-oriented, select-service and limited-service hotel portfolios, located in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States. These hotels are in close proximity to railroads, airports, highway interchanges, and other transportation hubs and stable demand generators.

AHIP's Rail hotel rooms comprise 48% of its room base, but they produce lower margins than the branded hotel rooms, which contribute 60% of net operating income, so management has been acquiring more branded hotels (see new developments section below):

The rail rooms are contracted out to strong counterparties, like Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX), and BNSF, all of which AHIP has dealt with for decades, in addition to Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), which it has a four-year relationship with.

Business has been picking up for railroads in 2017, with volume up 6.4% as of 5/6/17:

The balance of AHIP's portfolio is comprised of upscale, branded hotels, which are managed by One Hospitality Group, based in Vancouver.

Management sees the Midscale hotel segment as its most attractive target, with 2.8% growth forecasted for revenue per available room in 2017, and has made major acquisitions in this segment so far this year.

Distributions: Another attractive feature of AHIP is that, in May 2016, it began paying its monthly distributions in US dollars since its assets are US-based. It currently yields 8.37% and usually goes ex-dividend near the end of each month, with a payout near the middle of the following month.

AHIP has averaged a 79.51% AFFO dividend payout ratio over the past four quarters, but its payout ratio has been escalating due to the fact that it hadn't yet fully invested the money from a secondary share offering in December '16:

Management expects the payout ratio to improve in the next few quarters as revenues from recently acquired hotels begin to kick in during the Q2-Q3 high season:

Record Earnings: AHIP had major earnings growth in Q1 '17, as earnings from its 2016 acquisitions kicked in - revenue grew 54%, EBITDA grew 58%, and FFO grew 61%.

FFO/unit and AFFO/unit have slid though, as the company has grown through acquisitions. Management did a bought deal for 8.7M limited partnership units in July 2016 and also issued 11.28M units in a December secondary offering in order to finance acquisitions.

In February, it announced another bought deal for 19.4M units, which was completed in June. This brings its total share count up to 78M units as of 7/6/17.

AHIP had record revenues, EBITDA and FFO in Q1 '17:

Since its 2013 IPO, AHIP has had steady growth in revenue and EBITDA as it expanded its asset base:

Recent Developments and Growth Plans: Management has acquired several new properties in 2017 - In January, it bought three Embassy Suites by Hilton hotels, located near Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$124M. The acquisition properties comprised 782 total guestrooms, which were acquired for approximately US$159,000 per guestroom, which is below management’s estimate of replacement cost.

On 6/23/17, management announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a geographically-targeted portfolio of 18 premium branded Marriott and Hilton hotels, containing 2,187 guestrooms and located in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, (collectively, the "Eastern Seaboard Portfolio"), for approximately US$407.4M, including brand-mandated property improvement plans.

CEO O'Neill commented on the press release, that, "the 23 hotels acquired in the first six months of 2017 for approximately US$589M are all located within high barrier-to-entry secondary metropolitan markets in close proximity to major population centers in Ohio, Texas, Arizona and along the Eastern Seaboard."

In March 2017, management also sold a smaller, 77-room property in Oklahoma, which had a weaker market, for net $2.4M.

It has acquired a net total of 2,892 rooms so far in 2017, which is almost double its targeted amount. This increases the company's branded hotel room count by 78%, so we should see continued strong growth in revenue, EBITDA, and FFO. Perhaps it will divest some under-performing properties? It is targeting US$250M in acquisitions, but it has already acquired US$589M worth.

Risks: We're happy to see that management is targeting an 80% payout ratio and that it also intends to at least maintain its present distribution, but it is also targeting a Cdn $750M market cap, which it has already achieved. Compared to the end of Q2 '16, when it had 35.2M shares, this dilutes the shares by 50%.

As we mentioned above, its acquisitions have increased its branded room count by 78%, so then the question becomes how long will it take for these properties to start contributing earnings, so that the company can improve its coverage ratio?

Our estimate is that Q2 will see more earnings growth but another dip in its coverage ratio, depending on the new properties integration timing. Q3 and Q4 should show major growth, whenever all of those 2,187 new Eastern Seaboard rooms start contributing to earnings.

Home Rentals - The growing gorilla in the room for hoteliers is Airbnb (Private:AIRB) and its "rent a room out in your home" competitors, which can cut into a hotel's tourist trade. However, we don't envision Casey Jones and his railway crew checking into anybody's condo in the near future, so that part of AHIP's operations are insulated from this threat.

Trade Execution - The "F" at the end of AHOTF's ticker symbol means that it's a fungible stock - you can trade it interchangeably on the US OTC market/Pink Sheets and on the Toronto exchange, where it's listed under the ticker HOT.UN.

AHOTF's volume is erratic - Recently, it didn't trade on some days, while on other days, it traded over 400K shares, whereas HOT.UN traded over 2M shares on 7/6/17. Don't get fooled by the weak market depth you may see online for AHOTF - it only listed 200 shares for sale before and after we bought several times that amount. Brokers will simply buy the shares on the Toronto exchange, if they can't execute the volume on the OTC.

It also pays to look at the Toronto price/share and translate it into US dollars to see if the OTC sellers are trying to hose you - OTC/Pink Sheets trading can be inefficient at times. There's most likely $.01 or less in fees to get the trade executed in Toronto, but the US price shouldn't be much higher than the translated Canadian price, plus that small fee.

Taxes - US unitholders are issued a K-1 at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you probably don't want to hold it in an IRA - you'd reap more tax benefits by holding them in a non-IRA account. Please consult your accountant about this issue.

"After the end of AHIP’s taxation year (December 31), the Canadian and U.S. taxable income of AHIP is determined and allocated to all unitholders, who in turn are required to report such income on their respective tax returns. The allocation of U.S. taxable income is communicated using Schedule K-1 (not a Form 1099). The allocation of Canadian taxable income is communicated using Form T5013 (not a Form T5)." (Source: AHIP site)

Debt Load - (See Financials section)

Analysts and Performance: AHOTF hasn't exactly been speeding up the rails - it has under-performed vs. the S&P and its benchmark index over the past year, year to date, and quarter probably due to apprehensions about its rising payout ratio and debt load. But there seem to be signs of life - it has outperformed a bit over the past month.

Looking back further, however, since its IPO in 2013, AHIP has outperformed the S&P by a substantial margin:

We translated analysts' price targets from Canadian to US dollars. It's only covered by three analysts, who have an average $7.26 price target for AHOTF.

Valuations: AHIP's price/book ratio looks considerably lower than broad industry averages, and it offers a much higher yield. Although we don't have industry averages for price/FFO, AHIP's 8.32 ratio is on the low side of hotel REIT FFOs - we've seen recently a P/FFO range of around 6 to 12.

Financials: In addition to the bought deal unit offering (which brought in gross proceeds of Cdn$200,89M), management also issued debt - $48.875M aggregate principal amount of 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on June 30, 2022.

Due to its new acquisitions not contributing yet, AHIP's Q1 '17 trailing net debt/EBITDA ratio looks high, at 7.87x, and will continue to do so for Q2, since the $48M in new debt will be added to Q2's total debt amount.

However, Q3 and Q4's earnings will be lifted substantially by the new Eastern Seaboard acquisition and should bring AHIP's net debt/EBITDA ratio back down to lower levels.

Debt: On the plus side, AHIP isn't exposed to rising interest rates - its debt is 100% fixed, at a weighted average of 4.59%, with no major maturities due until the new $48M 2022 debenture.

AHIP’s interest coverage ratio for Q1 '17 was 3.0x, vs. 3.1x in 2016.

Summary: We rate AHOTF a long-term buy due to its attractive yield, convenience of monthly distribution being paid in US dollars, management's commitment to at least maintaining the distribution and improving the payout ratio, in addition to its track record of providing significant returns to unitholders.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.