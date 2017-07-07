Energy Recap: Your Thoughts On The Potential For Algae As Biofuel

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Abraxas Petroleum, super-laterals, and offshore drilling results, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we're looking at a topic suggested to us by SA user kthaynes in a recent recap: algae oil as biofuel. For a quick overview of this subject, check out this article (and video) from the Energy.gov website. Essentially, algae transform sunlight into energy and store it as oil. That oil is then removed and refined into sustainable biofuels.

There have been some recent breakthroughs in this space, including a "Japanese research team [that] has revealed the oil synthesis mechanism in microalgae cells, a discovery which could aid in the development of biofuels." Also, Exxon Mobil's (XOM) partnership with Synthetic Genomics has reached a new milestone, recently announcing that it has found a way to "double the oil content of their algal strain from 20 to 40 percent, without inhibiting its growth."

However, there is a fair amount of skepticism surrounding this topic, with many noting that it's years away from making a profit. While some do believe that there is certainly potential for this algae technology, they also say that "commercial engines [won't be running] on algae-derived fuels in the 21st century."

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended July 7, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs resumed its rise following last week's dip.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

