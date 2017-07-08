Beat The Market With More Dividends And Less Volatility

Most investors fail to beat the S&P 500. SPHD is a strong fund that has been routinely beating the S&P 500 in the long-term since inception.

An index fund strategy is something every investor should add to their portfolio in some capacity, if not the dominant strategy.

I love index fund/EFT investing. While index funds and ETF's are almost never a fast path to wealth, they rarely disappoint the investor with a long-term view. There are few other vehicles that can match the diversification, safety and low fee schedule these funds provide while simultaneously delivering consistent double-digit returns.

As if I couldn't get any more boring, can you guess what my all-time favorite index fund is? If you guessed any fund or ETF that mirrors the S&P 500 (SPY), you'd be correct. S&P 500 mirroring funds may not be exciting, but I wouldn't bet against them. According to the 2016 Year-End SPIVA US Scorecard, 66% of large-cap managers, 89.37% of mid-cap managers and 85.54% of small-cap managers underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), the S&P MidCap 400 (MDY) and the S&P SmallCap 600 (SLY) in 2016. The overwhelming majority of professional fund managers can't beat these indexes. I'm not a professional, and chances are, you aren't a professional, either, so what chance do we have? Statistically speaking, our odds are even lower.



But this is Seeking Alpha - here, we try to do just that. When you find Alpha, you beat the indexes. What if you could invest in a fund that has been routinely beating the S&P 500, returns double the dividend and provides similar levels of diversification with less volatility for a very small expense ratio?

Finding Alpha In SPHD

Alpha has been found routinely in the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (SPHD). Since inception on 10/18/2012, SPHD has attempted to track, before fees and expenses, the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index. Specifically, the fund is composed of the 50 securities traded on the S&P 500 index that have historically provided the highest dividend yields and lowest volatility as compiled by Standard & Poors. The fund is then re-balanced every January and July. This ensures that the dividend yield stays high and the volatility stays low when compared to the broader indexes, but doesn't provide so much turnover that fees become obtrusive.



Currently, SPY has an expense ratio of 0.09%, while SPHD has an expense ratio of 0.30%. While SPHD does has significantly higher expenses, they remain very low for a fund, especially one of such high quality.

The current holdings and weights are as follows:





HoldingsTicker Weight (%) Name (COH) 2.515 Coach Inc (F) 2.297 Ford Motor Co (GM)

2.125 General Motors Co (MAT)

1.881 Mattel Inc (PM)

2.784 Philip Morris International Inc (MO)

1.854 Altria Group Inc (KO)

1.827 Coca-Cola Co/The (KMB)

1.723 Kimberly-Clark Corp (PG) 1.607 Procter & Gamble Co/The (GIS)

1.343 General Mills Inc (OXY)

1.939 Occidental Petroleum Corp (CVX)

1.687 Chevron Corp (XOM)

1.614 Exxon Mobil Corp (CME)

2.669 CME Group Inc (PBCT)

1.688 People's United Financial Inc (ABBV)

2.205 AbbVie Inc (PFE)

2.032 Pfizer Inc (MRK)

1.672 Merck & Co Inc (ETN)

1.95 Eaton Corp PLC (CAT)

1.87 Caterpillar Inc (EMR)

1.765 Emerson Electric Co (GE)

1.364 General Electric Co (XRX)

1.87 Xerox Corp (CSCO)

1.699 Cisco Systems Inc (CA)

1.678 CA Inc (QCOM)

1.607 QUALCOMM Inc (IBM)

1.485 International Business Machines Corp (WU)

1.4 Western Union Co/The (DOW)

1.747 Dow Chemical Co/The (IP)

1.735 International Paper Co (HCN)

2.931 Welltower Inc (IRM)

2.931 Iron Mountain Inc (VTR)

2.712 Ventas Inc (CCI)

2.385 Crown Castle International Corp (WY) 2.259 Weyerhaeuser Co (O)

1.986 Realty Income Corp (MAC)

1.668 Macerich Co/The (KIM)

1.559 Kimco Realty Corp (T)

2.107 AT&T Inc (VZ)

1.936 Verizon Communications Inc (ETR)

2.56 Entergy Corp (PPL)

2.501 PPL Corp (DUK)

2.367 Duke Energy Corp (FE)

2.314 FirstEnergy Corp (CNP)

2.28 CenterPoint Energy Inc (SO)

2.246 Southern Co/The (ED)

2.04 Consolidated Edison Inc (D)

1.868 Dominion Energy Inc (PEG ) 1.861 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (AES)

1.858 AES Corp/VA TOTAL 100.00

Breakdown by sector is as follows:

Sector Weight Utilities 21.89% Real Estate 18.43% Consumer Staples 11.14% Information Technology 9.74% Consumer Discretionary 8.82% Industrials 6.95% Health Care 5.91% Energy 5.24% Financials 4.36% Telecommunication Services 4.04% Materials 3.48% TOTAL 100.00%

SPHD is well-diversified, but ultimately less diversified than its bigger brother SPY. However, SPHD is also proof that additional diversification does not necessarily correlate with safety.

Below, you can see a sectorized breakdown of SPY.

The methodology of the S&P 500 is to cherrypick the 500 largest US companies as measured by market capitalization and assign them a weight based on that market capitalization. The bigger the market cap, the higher % weight they represent in the collective fund. As such, the S&P 500 is heavily weighted in Financials, Information Technology and Healthcare sectors due to behemoths such as Apple, Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Facebook (FB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM). Comparatively, Utilities, Real Estate and Telecom are barely a blip on the radar.

SPHD takes a different approach and allocates weights based on lowest volatility and highest dividend. This drastically alters the fund make-up, pushing slow-growing utilities and real estate trusts toward the top of the list. But how exactly has this impacted performance?

Dividends, Dividends, Dividends

A stock price chart of SPHD will not blow you away, but the total return when factoring in distributions is a different story. Let us compare the distribution history of SPHD vs SPY since SPHD's inception.



SPY Dividend



SPHD Dividend



Pay Date $/Share Pay Date $/Share 6/16/2017 $ 1.18300 6/15/2017 $ 0.0980

5/15/2017 $ 0.0990

4/13/2017 $ 0.1240 3/17/2017 $ 1.03300 3/15/2017 $ 0.1210

2/15/2017 $ 0.1250

1/13/2017 $ 0.1225 12/16/2016 $ 1.32893 12/15/2016 $ 0.2509

11/15/2016 $ 0.1200

10/14/2016 $ 0.1167 9/16/2016 $ 1.08207 9/15/2016 $ 0.1168

8/15/2016 $ 0.1116

7/15/2016 $ 0.1140 6/17/2016 $ 1.07844 6/15/2016 $ 0.1090

5/13/2016 $ 0.1120 3/18/2016 $ 1.05000 2/12/2016 $ 0.1080

1/15/2016 $ 0.1080 12/18/2015 $ 1.21200 12/15/2015 $ 0.0990

11/13/2015 $ 0.1030

10/15/2015 $ 0.1080 9/18/2015 $ 1.03300 9/15/2015 $ 0.0960

8/14/2015 $ 0.0940 7/15/2015 $ 0.0980 6/19/2015 $ 1.03000 6/15/2015 $ 0.0970 5/15/2015 $ 0.0910 4/15/2015 $ 0.0930 3/20/2015 $ 0.93100 3/13/2015 $ 0.0950 2/13/2015 $ 0.0950 1/15/2015 $ 0.0930 12/19/2014 $ 1.13500 12/15/2014 $ 0.0930 11/14/2014 $ 0.0930 10/15/2014 $ 0.0890 9/19/2014 $ 0.93900 9/15/2014 $ 0.0890 8/15/2014 $ 0.0890 7/15/2014 $ 0.0850 6/20/2014 $ 0.93700 6/13/2014 $ 0.0850 5/15/2014 $ 0.0840 4/15/2014 $ 0.0890 3/21/2014 $ 0.82500 3/14/2014 $ 0.0920 2/14/2014 $ 0.0880 1/15/2014 $ 0.0880 12/20/2013 $ 0.98000 12/24/2013 $ 0.0180

12/13/2013 $ 0.1040 11/15/2013 $ 0.0870 10/15/2013 $ 0.0900 9/20/2013 $ 0.83800 9/13/2013 $ 0.0870 8/15/2013 $ 0.0780 7/15/2013 $ 0.0810 6/21/2013 $ 0.83900 6/14/2013 $ 0.0780 5/15/2013 $ 0.0750 4/15/2013 $ 0.0770 3/15/2013 $ 0.69400 3/15/2013 $ 0.0770 2/15/2013 $ 0.1020 1/15/2013 $ 0.0900 12/21/2012 $ 1.02200 12/14/2012 $ 0.1220 11/15/2012 $ 0.1040

Below are the dividends you would have received per share of each fund given the associated buy-in point.



SPY Dividends Collected SPHD Dividends Collected Since Jan 2017 $ 2.21600 Since Jan 2017 $ 0.689500 Since Jan 2016 $ 6.75544 Since Jan 2016 $ 1.956370 Since Jan 2015 $ 10.96144 Since Jan 2015 $ 3.118370 Since Jan 2014 $ 14.79744 Since Jan 2014 $ 4.182370 Since Jan 2013 $ 18.14844 Since Jan 2013 $ 5.226370 Since Q4 2012 $ 19.17044 Since Q4 2012 $ 5.452370

At first glance, it may appear SPY is well ahead of SPHD, but recall that SPHD is a small fraction of the share price of SPY. When I try to understand the real performance of a fund, I do so by creating a real-world example. In this case, I calculated a mock one-time investment of $10,000 at annual intervals since SPHD's inception to see how an investor would have seen their investment grow in real life.

A Mock $10,000 Investment

SPHD Return of $10,000.00 Purchase Date Shares Purchased Purchase Price Sale Date Sale Price Dividends Collected Total Return CAGR 1/3/2017 252.7167046 $ 39.57 7/4/2017 $ 40.45 $ 174.25 $ 10,396.64 3.97% 7/5/2016 262.1919314 $ 38.14 7/4/2017 $ 40.45 $ 398.37 $ 11,004.03 10.04% 7/6/2015 313.3813851 $ 31.91 7/4/2017 $ 40.45 $ 800.49 $ 13,476.77 16.09% 7/3/2014 319.0810466 $ 31.34 7/4/2017 $ 40.45 $ 1,166.68 $ 14,073.51 12.06% 7/5/2013 365.3635234 $ 27.37 7/4/2017 $ 40.45 $ 1,727.21 $ 16,506.16 13.35% 10/26/2012 399.2016127 $ 25.05 7/4/2017 $ 40.45 $ 2,176.59 $ 18,324.30 13.78%

SPY Return of $10,000.00 Purchase Date Shares Purchased Purchase Price Sale Date Sale Price Dividends Collected Total Return CAGR 1/3/2017 44.39708755 $225.24 7/4/2017 $ 242.32 $ 98.38 $ 10,856.69 8.57% 7/5/2016 47.9823425 $208.41 7/4/2017 $ 242.32 $ 222.01 $ 11,849.10 18.49% 7/6/2015 48.374613 $206.72 7/4/2017 $ 242.32 $ 435.39 $ 12,157.53 10.26% 7/3/2014 50.45408678 $198.20 7/4/2017 $ 242.32 $ 657.69 $ 12,883.73 8.83% 7/5/2013 61.34216661 $163.02 7/4/2017 $ 242.32 $ 1,019.23 $ 15,883.66 12.26% 10/26/2012 70.74637425 $141.35 7/4/2017 $ 242.32 $ 1,356.24 $ 18,499.50 14.02%

Key Takeaways

The two examples above truly illustrate how effective SPHD's methodology is, and prove that safety is not necessarily in numbers.



1. The election of President Trump in November 2016 initially sent shockwaves through the market. However, after the market digested the victory and considered the long-term effects of Trump's promised corporate tax reform, stocks erupted to new heights based on anticipation i.e. multiple expansion. Volatility works in both directions - both up and down - and P/E ratio expansion correlates negatively with dividend yield. While SPHD has grown since January 2017, it has not kept pace with the broader market for the reasons above.

2. January 2016 began with one of the biggest drops in the market in years. While the S&P 500 dropped double digit percentage points during this time, SPHD hardly budged. While many predicted this was the start of a long-awaited recession, it turned out to be a big buying opportunity. Those who bought in during early 2017, like our hypothetical investor above, got a great deal compared to today's valuation. However, at the time, investors in each fund would have seen things differently.

3. Prior to the two scenarios above, SPHD pulls ahead consistently until inception.

I would not recommend investors suddenly liquidate their holdings in S&P 500 mirroring funds and move everything they have into SPHD. However, incorporating SPHD into a secure retirement portfolio in tandem with the S&P 500 has tremendous advantages. SPHD is one of those rare funds that is appropriate for the young investor and the older investor alike. Not only does SPHD provide tremendous long-term returns versus the broader market, but its low volatility lessens the on-paper capital losses when the market does eventually go south. This can provide an extra layer of protection for the retirees among us drawing down their portfolio using the Four Percent Rule, while simultaneously providing a much more generous dividend for the income investors among us.

For these reasons, I have been personally building a position in SPHD in my Roth IRA. I am pessimistic about current market valuations, and SPHD provides that extra layer of volatility protection and an attractive per-share price that allows me to buy a much larger share count to hold onto for the long-term. I continue to invest heavily in the broader S&P 500, but SPHD remains both a growth and defensive strategy for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD, SPY, CVX, GE, JNJ, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

