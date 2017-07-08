Beat The Market With More Dividends And Less Volatility

I love index fund/EFT investing. While index funds and ETF's are almost never a fast path to wealth, they rarely disappoint the investor with a long-term view. There are few other vehicles that can match the diversification, safety and low fee schedule these funds provide while simultaneously delivering consistent double-digit returns.
As if I couldn't get any more boring, can you guess what my all-time favorite index fund is? If you guessed any fund or ETF that mirrors the S&P 500 (SPY), you'd be correct. S&P 500 mirroring funds may not be exciting, but I wouldn't bet against them. According to the 2016 Year-End SPIVA US Scorecard, 66% of large-cap managers, 89.37% of mid-cap managers and 85.54% of small-cap managers underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), the S&P MidCap 400 (MDY) and the S&P SmallCap 600 (SLY) in 2016. The overwhelming majority of professional fund managers can't beat these indexes. I'm not a professional, and chances are, you aren't a professional, either, so what chance do we have? Statistically speaking, our odds are even lower.
But this is Seeking Alpha - here, we try to do just that. When you find Alpha, you beat the indexes. What if you could invest in a fund that has been routinely beating the S&P 500, returns double the dividend and provides similar levels of diversification with less volatility for a very small expense ratio?
Finding Alpha In SPHD
Alpha has been found routinely in the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (SPHD). Since inception on 10/18/2012, SPHD has attempted to track, before fees and expenses, the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index. Specifically, the fund is composed of the 50 securities traded on the S&P 500 index that have historically provided the highest dividend yields and lowest volatility as compiled by Standard & Poors. The fund is then re-balanced every January and July. This ensures that the dividend yield stays high and the volatility stays low when compared to the broader indexes, but doesn't provide so much turnover that fees become obtrusive.
Currently, SPY has an expense ratio of 0.09%, while SPHD has an expense ratio of 0.30%. While SPHD does has significantly higher expenses, they remain very low for a fund, especially one of such high quality.
The current holdings and weights are as follows:
|HoldingsTicker
|Weight (%)
|Name
|(COH)
|2.515
|Coach Inc
|(F)
|2.297
|Ford Motor Co
|(GM)
|2.125
|General Motors Co
|(MAT)
|1.881
|Mattel Inc
|(PM)
|2.784
|Philip Morris International Inc
|(MO)
|1.854
|Altria Group Inc
|(KO)
|1.827
|Coca-Cola Co/The
|(KMB)
|1.723
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|(PG)
|1.607
|Procter & Gamble Co/The
|(GIS)
|1.343
|General Mills Inc
|(OXY)
|1.939
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|(CVX)
|1.687
|Chevron Corp
|(XOM)
|1.614
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|(CME)
|2.669
|CME Group Inc
|(PBCT)
|1.688
|People's United Financial Inc
|(ABBV)
|2.205
|AbbVie Inc
|(PFE)
|2.032
|Pfizer Inc
|(MRK)
|1.672
|Merck & Co Inc
|(ETN)
|1.95
|Eaton Corp PLC
|(CAT)
|1.87
|Caterpillar Inc
|(EMR)
|1.765
|Emerson Electric Co
|(GE)
|1.364
|General Electric Co
|(XRX)
|1.87
|Xerox Corp
|(CSCO)
|1.699
|Cisco Systems Inc
|(CA)
|1.678
|CA Inc
|(QCOM)
|1.607
|QUALCOMM Inc
|(IBM)
|1.485
|International Business Machines Corp
|(WU)
|1.4
|Western Union Co/The
|(DOW)
|1.747
|Dow Chemical Co/The
|(IP)
|1.735
|International Paper Co
|(HCN)
|2.931
|Welltower Inc
|(IRM)
|2.931
|Iron Mountain Inc
|(VTR)
|2.712
|Ventas Inc
|(CCI)
|2.385
|Crown Castle International Corp
|(WY)
|2.259
|Weyerhaeuser Co
|(O)
|1.986
|Realty Income Corp
|(MAC)
|1.668
|Macerich Co/The
|(KIM)
|1.559
|Kimco Realty Corp
|(T)
|2.107
|AT&T Inc
|(VZ)
|1.936
|Verizon Communications Inc
|(ETR)
|2.56
|Entergy Corp
|(PPL)
|2.501
|PPL Corp
|(DUK)
|2.367
|Duke Energy Corp
|(FE)
|2.314
|FirstEnergy Corp
|(CNP)
|2.28
|CenterPoint Energy Inc
|(SO)
|2.246
|Southern Co/The
|(ED)
|2.04
|Consolidated Edison Inc
|(D)
|1.868
|Dominion Energy Inc
|(PEG )
|1.861
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|(AES)
|1.858
|AES Corp/VA
|TOTAL
|100.00
Breakdown by sector is as follows:
|Sector
|Weight
|Utilities
|21.89%
|Real Estate
|18.43%
|Consumer Staples
|11.14%
|Information Technology
|9.74%
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.82%
|Industrials
|6.95%
|Health Care
|5.91%
|Energy
|5.24%
|Financials
|4.36%
|Telecommunication Services
|4.04%
|Materials
|3.48%
|TOTAL
|100.00%
SPHD is well-diversified, but ultimately less diversified than its bigger brother SPY. However, SPHD is also proof that additional diversification does not necessarily correlate with safety.
Below, you can see a sectorized breakdown of SPY.
The methodology of the S&P 500 is to cherrypick the 500 largest US companies as measured by market capitalization and assign them a weight based on that market capitalization. The bigger the market cap, the higher % weight they represent in the collective fund. As such, the S&P 500 is heavily weighted in Financials, Information Technology and Healthcare sectors due to behemoths such as Apple, Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Facebook (FB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM). Comparatively, Utilities, Real Estate and Telecom are barely a blip on the radar.
SPHD takes a different approach and allocates weights based on lowest volatility and highest dividend. This drastically alters the fund make-up, pushing slow-growing utilities and real estate trusts toward the top of the list. But how exactly has this impacted performance?
Dividends, Dividends, Dividends
A stock price chart of SPHD will not blow you away, but the total return when factoring in distributions is a different story. Let us compare the distribution history of SPHD vs SPY since SPHD's inception.
|SPY Dividend
|
| SPHD Dividend
|
|Pay Date
|$/Share
|Pay Date
|$/Share
|6/16/2017
|$ 1.18300
|6/15/2017
|$ 0.0980
|5/15/2017
|$ 0.0990
|4/13/2017
|$ 0.1240
|3/17/2017
|$ 1.03300
|3/15/2017
|$ 0.1210
|2/15/2017
|$ 0.1250
|1/13/2017
|$ 0.1225
|12/16/2016
|$ 1.32893
|12/15/2016
|$ 0.2509
|11/15/2016
|$ 0.1200
|10/14/2016
|$ 0.1167
|9/16/2016
|$ 1.08207
|9/15/2016
|$ 0.1168
|8/15/2016
|$ 0.1116
|7/15/2016
|$ 0.1140
|6/17/2016
|$ 1.07844
|6/15/2016
|$ 0.1090
|5/13/2016
|$ 0.1120
|3/18/2016
|$ 1.05000
|2/12/2016
|$ 0.1080
|1/15/2016
|$ 0.1080
|12/18/2015
|$ 1.21200
|12/15/2015
|$ 0.0990
|11/13/2015
|$ 0.1030
|10/15/2015
|$ 0.1080
|9/18/2015
|$ 1.03300
|9/15/2015
|$ 0.0960
|8/14/2015
|$ 0.0940
|7/15/2015
|$ 0.0980
|6/19/2015
|$ 1.03000
|6/15/2015
|$ 0.0970
|5/15/2015
|$ 0.0910
|4/15/2015
|$ 0.0930
|3/20/2015
|$ 0.93100
|3/13/2015
|$ 0.0950
|2/13/2015
|$ 0.0950
|1/15/2015
|$ 0.0930
|12/19/2014
|$ 1.13500
|12/15/2014
|$ 0.0930
|11/14/2014
|$ 0.0930
|10/15/2014
|$ 0.0890
|9/19/2014
|$ 0.93900
|9/15/2014
|$ 0.0890
|8/15/2014
|$ 0.0890
|7/15/2014
|$ 0.0850
|6/20/2014
|$ 0.93700
|6/13/2014
|$ 0.0850
|5/15/2014
|$ 0.0840
|4/15/2014
|$ 0.0890
|3/21/2014
|$ 0.82500
|3/14/2014
|$ 0.0920
|2/14/2014
|$ 0.0880
|1/15/2014
|$ 0.0880
|12/20/2013
|$ 0.98000
|12/24/2013
|$ 0.0180
|
|12/13/2013
|$ 0.1040
|11/15/2013
|$ 0.0870
|10/15/2013
|$ 0.0900
|9/20/2013
|$ 0.83800
|9/13/2013
|$ 0.0870
|8/15/2013
|$ 0.0780
|7/15/2013
|$ 0.0810
|6/21/2013
|$ 0.83900
|6/14/2013
|$ 0.0780
|5/15/2013
|$ 0.0750
|4/15/2013
|$ 0.0770
|3/15/2013
|$ 0.69400
|3/15/2013
|$ 0.0770
|2/15/2013
|$ 0.1020
|1/15/2013
|$ 0.0900
|12/21/2012
|$ 1.02200
|12/14/2012
|$ 0.1220
|11/15/2012
|$ 0.1040
Below are the dividends you would have received per share of each fund given the associated buy-in point.
|SPY Dividends Collected
|SPHD Dividends Collected
|Since Jan 2017
|$ 2.21600
|Since Jan 2017
|$ 0.689500
|Since Jan 2016
|$ 6.75544
|Since Jan 2016
|$ 1.956370
|Since Jan 2015
|$ 10.96144
|Since Jan 2015
|$ 3.118370
|Since Jan 2014
|$ 14.79744
|Since Jan 2014
|$ 4.182370
|Since Jan 2013
|$ 18.14844
|Since Jan 2013
|$ 5.226370
|Since Q4 2012
|$ 19.17044
|Since Q4 2012
|$ 5.452370
At first glance, it may appear SPY is well ahead of SPHD, but recall that SPHD is a small fraction of the share price of SPY. When I try to understand the real performance of a fund, I do so by creating a real-world example. In this case, I calculated a mock one-time investment of $10,000 at annual intervals since SPHD's inception to see how an investor would have seen their investment grow in real life.
A Mock $10,000 Investment
|SPHD Return of $10,000.00
|Purchase Date
|Shares Purchased
|Purchase Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Dividends Collected
|Total Return
|CAGR
|1/3/2017
|252.7167046
|$ 39.57
|7/4/2017
|$ 40.45
|$ 174.25
|$ 10,396.64
|3.97%
|7/5/2016
|262.1919314
|$ 38.14
|7/4/2017
|$ 40.45
|$ 398.37
|$ 11,004.03
|10.04%
|7/6/2015
|313.3813851
|$ 31.91
|7/4/2017
|$ 40.45
|$ 800.49
|$ 13,476.77
|16.09%
|7/3/2014
|319.0810466
|$ 31.34
|7/4/2017
|$ 40.45
|$ 1,166.68
|$ 14,073.51
|12.06%
|7/5/2013
|365.3635234
|$ 27.37
|7/4/2017
|$ 40.45
|$ 1,727.21
|$ 16,506.16
|13.35%
|10/26/2012
|399.2016127
|$ 25.05
|7/4/2017
|$ 40.45
|$ 2,176.59
|$ 18,324.30
|13.78%
|SPY Return of $10,000.00
|Purchase Date
|Shares Purchased
|Purchase Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Dividends Collected
|Total Return
|CAGR
|1/3/2017
|44.39708755
|$225.24
|7/4/2017
|$ 242.32
|$ 98.38
|$ 10,856.69
|8.57%
|7/5/2016
|47.9823425
|$208.41
|7/4/2017
|$ 242.32
|$ 222.01
|$ 11,849.10
|18.49%
|7/6/2015
|48.374613
|$206.72
|7/4/2017
|$ 242.32
|$ 435.39
|$ 12,157.53
|10.26%
|7/3/2014
|50.45408678
|$198.20
|7/4/2017
|$ 242.32
|$ 657.69
|$ 12,883.73
|8.83%
|7/5/2013
|61.34216661
|$163.02
|7/4/2017
|$ 242.32
|$ 1,019.23
|$ 15,883.66
|12.26%
|10/26/2012
|70.74637425
|$141.35
|7/4/2017
|$ 242.32
|$ 1,356.24
|$ 18,499.50
|14.02%
Key Takeaways
The two examples above truly illustrate how effective SPHD's methodology is, and prove that safety is not necessarily in numbers.
1. The election of President Trump in November 2016 initially sent shockwaves through the market. However, after the market digested the victory and considered the long-term effects of Trump's promised corporate tax reform, stocks erupted to new heights based on anticipation i.e. multiple expansion. Volatility works in both directions - both up and down - and P/E ratio expansion correlates negatively with dividend yield. While SPHD has grown since January 2017, it has not kept pace with the broader market for the reasons above.
2. January 2016 began with one of the biggest drops in the market in years. While the S&P 500 dropped double digit percentage points during this time, SPHD hardly budged. While many predicted this was the start of a long-awaited recession, it turned out to be a big buying opportunity. Those who bought in during early 2017, like our hypothetical investor above, got a great deal compared to today's valuation. However, at the time, investors in each fund would have seen things differently.
3. Prior to the two scenarios above, SPHD pulls ahead consistently until inception.
I would not recommend investors suddenly liquidate their holdings in S&P 500 mirroring funds and move everything they have into SPHD. However, incorporating SPHD into a secure retirement portfolio in tandem with the S&P 500 has tremendous advantages. SPHD is one of those rare funds that is appropriate for the young investor and the older investor alike. Not only does SPHD provide tremendous long-term returns versus the broader market, but its low volatility lessens the on-paper capital losses when the market does eventually go south. This can provide an extra layer of protection for the retirees among us drawing down their portfolio using the Four Percent Rule, while simultaneously providing a much more generous dividend for the income investors among us.
For these reasons, I have been personally building a position in SPHD in my Roth IRA. I am pessimistic about current market valuations, and SPHD provides that extra layer of volatility protection and an attractive per-share price that allows me to buy a much larger share count to hold onto for the long-term. I continue to invest heavily in the broader S&P 500, but SPHD remains both a growth and defensive strategy for me.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD, SPY, CVX, GE, JNJ, XOM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All information found herein, including any ideas, opinions, views, predictions, commentaries, forecasts, suggestions or stock picks, expressed or implied, are for informational, entertainment or educational purposes only and should not be construed as personal investment advice. I am not a licensed investment adviser.