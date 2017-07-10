Oil Rebounds At Least For A Few Days - A Recovery In Progress?

Crude oil had a tough time since the May 25 biannual meeting of the international oil cartel in Vienna, Austria. The price of WTI crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell from over $52 per barrels to the lowest level of 2017 at $42.05 per barrel on June 21. Many analysts and market pundits came out of the woodwork calling for prices to text the $40 per barrel level, or move even lower. Many wrote and spoke of alternative energies that would cause crude oil to lose its position as the leading energy commodity for the world. While that could be true in the years ahead, planet earth continues to rely on the energy commodity. I had written, while the price of oil fell and reached its lows that I believe the sweet spot for NYMEX crude oil is still at $50 per barrel. The half-century mark represents a price that satisfies producers and consumers alike. $50 is half the price it was in June 2014 which is acceptable to consumers, and it is double the lows from February 11, 2016, which allows producers to breathe a sigh of relief. Since the June 21 lows, crude oil has turned around and posted a gain for eight consecutive trading sessions. On Wednesday, July 05 the price of August NYMEX crude oil futures reached a high at $47.32 per barrel and then proceeded to put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart.

OPEC and Qatar lead to new lows for 2017 in June

The initial trigger for the selloff in crude oil that took the price of the energy commodity from over $52 per barrel on the August NYMEX futures contract to lows of $42.05 on June 21 was disappointment from the May 25 OPEC meeting. Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX oil futures highlights that market participants had hoped for a further production cut from the cartel and that the extension of the current level of quotas out past 2017 to the end of the first quarter of 2018 was not enough to hold the price above the $50 per barrel level. In the weeks that followed, the situation surrounding Qatar added insult to injury for the price of oil. When Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and other allies in the region severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed an air, sea, and land blockade on the tiny Persian Gulf nation, the price of oil continued to fall. The Saudis and their allies have attempted to back Qatar into an economic corner in the hope of having them abandon their warming relations with Iran and support for some terrorist organizations in the region. At the same time, Al Jazeera broadcasts from Doha, and their critical coverage of the Saudi Royal Family and other allies has caused mounting friction. The fact that U.S. central military command in the Middle East operates from a military base in Qatar with over 9,000 U.S. personnel has complicated the blockade. Thus far, the Qataris have refused to back down, and the blockade continues. Qatar received over 40% of its food supplies from Saudi Arabia before the blockade and Iran has stepped in along with some other countries to provide supplies to the wealthiest nation and major natural gas and oil producing nation that sits strategically in the Persian Gulf directly across from Iran.

The price of oil moved lower on the diplomatic standoff as the market perception has been that it could lead to a widening rift within OPEC and could threaten the current production cuts. Moreover, the decline in the price of oil below $50 per barrel has caused economic hardship for all members of the cartel which increases the chances of cheating or selling more oil than quota levels to increase revenues by making up for the lower price. Therefore, the rising number of rigs in operation resulting in more U.S. supplies from shale oil in the U.S. in June, no further production cuts from OPEC, and a blockade that threatened the existing agreement to curb production by the cartel led the price down to the lowest level of 2017 at $42.05 per barrel on June 21.

A bounce led by processing spreads

The crude oil market has been suffering from market perception that continues to get bullish on prices above the $50 per barrel level and bearish as the price declines to the low $40s. Price action has chopped uptrend following traders looking for a big breakout to the upside on rallies or breakdown as oil approaches lows. However, one of the best guides for the price direction in oil has come from the oil product markets where traditional economics caused demand for gasoline, heating oil and other consumer energy products to increase when prices decline and decrease when prices move to the upside.

Crack spreads are often a good barometer when it comes to demand for raw crude oil. When crack spreads rally, the demand for oil products typically translates to rising demand for oil which in the input in their production. When the cracks fall, the lack of demand tends to weigh on the price of raw crude oil. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of August gasoline crack spreads illustrates, the processing spread hit lows at $14.64 per barrel on June 15, six days before crude oil fell to its bottom for the year. Since that low, the refining spread has appreciated to close on Friday, July 7 at $18.75 per barrel. The trend in the gasoline crack spread remains higher, but we are now in the peak time of the year for gasoline demand. Seasonal factors have contributed to increasing demand which is the norm at this time of the year. Meanwhile, the strength in the heating oil crack spread over recent weeks validates increasing demand for all oil products at lower prices for crude oil. Heating oil cracks are also a proxy for other distillates such as jet and diesel fuels. Therefore, seasonality is not as strong in heating oil as it is in the gasoline market. Source: CQG

As the chart for the August heating oil crack spread shows, the refining spread has rallied from lows of $13.51 on June 6 to over $16.63 on Friday, July 07. The rallies in the processing spreads that both found bottoms and began to recover before crude oil hit lows on June 21 could be a sign that the downside for the energy commodity that is the input in their production is limited. Crude oil followed oil product prices for a part of last week as the price has bounced from the lows at just above $42 per barrel to over $47 before falling back to close the week at $44.23.

Support and resistance levels in WTI crude oil

While crude oil looked awful at $42.05 per barrel and it broke through a technical support level at $42.20 dating back to November 2016, it only managed to breach the level by 15 cents and quickly moved higher and away from the lows. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of crude oil recovered last week but fell to settle at $2.18 above its lows and technical support level. Momentum had declined close to oversold territory, and open interest, the number of open long and short positions in NYMEX crude oil futures contracts had declined alongside price. Open interest rose to an all-time high of 2.315 million contracts in early May and has since declined to around 2.150 million. The fall in the metric tells us that there are now 165,000 fewer contracts of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market as a result of the price decline. Falling open interest and price tends not to validate an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

The oil market got very bearish when the price was falling, and that sentiment reached a peak as oil traded to lows on June 21. The XLE was one of the leaders when it came to lower oil prices, and the sentiment remains negative these days when it comes to oil-related equities.

The XLE may be the next to recover as inventories, and rig counts could provide a spark

The prices of oil equities have been falling steadily since December 2016, despite gains in most other sectors of the stock market. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the XLE illustrates, the index of energy sector equities has declined from $78.45 on December 12, 2016, to lows of $63.29 on July 7. The XLE has been making lower higher and lower lows since late 2016, even as oil spent the lion's share of time in 2017 trading around the $50 per barrel level.

I believe the prospects for crude oil and the XLE are positive for the coming weeks and months. Oil is likely to find support over coming sessions from the latest inventory reports released on July 5 and 6. The API reported at crude inventories declined by 5.76 million barrels for the week ending on June 30. The EIA said that they fell by 6.3 million, as both organizations reported withdrawals that were above market expectations. Both the API and EIA reported draws in gasoline stocks of 5.7 million and 3.7 million barrels respectively. When it comes to distillates, the API said stockpiles rose by just 380,000 barrels, but the EIA reported a withdrawal of 1.9 million barrels last week. These figures are likely to support crude oil prices around their current level at over $46 per barrel. Baker Hughes had reported the first decline in the number of oil rigs in operation on June 30. Even though the rig count fell by only two to 756, it had increased for twenty-three consecutive months on a weekly basis. As of July 7, the rig count increased by seven to 763 which weighed on the price of the energy commodity. U.S. shale production remains highly sensitive to price and the lead time for turning production on and off has declined because of technological advances in production. If we see oil move lower over coming sessions, the chances are that rig counts will decline in the coming weeks.

The sweet spot is still $50 per barrel

The increased shale production has caused the range for the price of crude oil to shift to the downside. The range from late November until the end of May 2017 was just under $44 to just over $55 per barrel, and it is likely that the new range has shifted by $2 to $4 lower. However, I continue to believe that the market becomes too bearish on the lows and bullish on the highs and the recent move to $42.05 will eventually set the stage for a rally back to the $50 per barrel sweet spot for the energy commodity. As I have been writing, $50 is a price that satisfies producers and consumers alike. It is almost double the price seen in February 2016 at $26.05 per barrel and half the price seen in June 2014. Therefore, $50 is a pivot point and a sweet spot for nearby NYMEX light sweet crude oil futures.

Higher levels in crack spreads, inventory withdrawals, and the potential for a decline in the number of rigs operating in the U.S. are all positive news for the price of oil which is likely to work its way back to the price that satisfies the largest audience of market participants. Moreover, with the Saudi IPO of Aramco in 2018 coming closer every day, the chances are that $50 oil will return sooner rather than later and that could cause a long overdue rebound in the XLE that has been under pressure throughout 2017 and needs a recovery even more than the price of the energy commodity. I am more positive for the prospects for the XLE than crude oil at this time. While it is certainly not easy to buy a market that has been under so much pressure, call options offer a limited risk way to approach the energy index.

