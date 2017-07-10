Natural Gas Stuck Between Bullish And Bearish Influences

Natural gas, the volatile and combustible energy commodity that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange futures market, is facing bullish and bearish influences which have many market participants scratching their collective heads these days. On the bullish side of the coin, injections into inventories have slowed over recent weeks, and we are now moving into the hurricane season. In 2005 and 2008, CAT 4 and CAT 5 storms hit the Louisiana Coast along the Gulf of Mexico, damaged natural gas infrastructure and caused the price of the energy commodity to soar to over $10 per MMBtu. At the same time, a new demand vertical, LNG, is likely to increase demand for natural gas via exports to countries around the world that do not have production and where prices are significantly higher than in the United States.

On the bearish side, massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, lower extraction costs because of technological advances, and a friendlier regulatory environment for producers have combined to make the United States energy-independent and have caused production cost to fall. Natural gas is traditionally one of the most volatile commodities that trade in the futures market. The price variance attracts consumers and producers who look to hedge requirements and output, but it also attracts speculators seeking to make profits from volatility. Over recent sessions, the price has been trading on either said of the $3 per MMBtu level, and the energy commodity is currently fighting bullish and bearish factors as it looks to establish a path of least resistance for its price. However, last week August natural gas futures fell to a lower low at $2.832 per MMBtu.

$3 is now the pivot point

Natural gas looks awful these days, and after the recent action in crude oil, the entire energy sector has been under siege. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of August NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price of the energy commodity has been in a downtrend since the week of May 12 and momentum is still pointing to lower prices. August natural gas futures broke through support at $3.24 on May 30, and the next technical level at $3.105 in early June. The $3 level gave way on June 5, but after a recovery up to just over $3.12, it has been trading below $3 since July 5. Three bucks appear to be the pivot point for August natural gas futures, but the next level of downside support could be a magnet for the price over coming sessions.

Critical support is around 35 cents away, and resistance is up at the $3.431 level

$3 per MMBtu is around the midpoint of the May 12 highs at $3.53 on the daily chart and late February lows at $2.522. Natural gas closed on Friday, July 7 at around $2.87 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the continuous contract lows stand at $2.522 and the most recent high was at $3.431 per MMBtu. The midpoint of the trading range in the continuous contract is $2.977 which is around 10 cents above the closing price at the end of last week. All signs point to a path of least resistance that is lower for natural gas and last week's inventory data was bearish.

Inventories rose more than the expected 60 bcf injection last week

The July 4 holiday caused a late release of natural gas stock data last week, and on Friday, July 7 the Energy Information Administration told markets that inventories rose by 72 billion cubic feet (bcf). Source: EIA

Analysts expected an increase of around 60 bcf; the larger number caused the price to fall from highs of just under $2.95 per MMBtu to the $2.87 level. Stocks now stand at 9% below last year's level but are still 6.9% above the five-year average for this time of the year as of June 30, 2017.

19 weeks until withdrawal season

There are now approximately nineteen weeks to go in the 2017 injection season. In 2015, natural gas stocks reached an all-time high and moved above 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) for the first time. In 2016, the total amount of natural gas in storage rose to a marginally higher level and set a new record at 4.047 tcf. The injection season will come to an end in November and right now, an average injection of 61 bcf will put stocks at the same level as last year's all-time high.

Supplies of natural gas remain abundant as the current stockpiles remain just under 7% above the average of the past five years. However, while there are massive reserves of the energy commodity in the shale regions of the U.S. and production costs have declined because of a combination of technological advances and fewer regulations, demand has increased as LNG is now traveling by ocean vessel creating a growing export market for natural gas. In a meeting in Poland last week, President Trump mentioned that the U.S. is now supplying the Poles with natural gas and that the country no longer must rely on the Russians for their energy needs as a result of LNG.

Weakness in July and August could present great buying opportunities

The season for peak demand in natural gas tends to be the winter months and uncertainty when it comes to the weather always causes volatility to increase as the winter months approach. The most recent high in natural gas futures came at the very end of 2016 when the price struggled to make it up to the $4 per MMBtu level but failed just short of the mark. During the final week of December 2016, the active month NYMEX futures contract traded at $3.994 which now stands as critical resistance for the energy commodity. $3.26 now stands as the midpoint of the price range since last December, and as the price grinds towards support at just above $2.50 per MMBtu, we could be on the verge of some attractive buying opportunities for the coming winter season. Source: NYMEX

As the forward curve for NYMEX natural gas futures shows, the market is in contango meaning that deferred prices into next winter are progressively higher that nearby futures prices. The contango reflects both an abundance of supplies with stocks above the five-year average and the seasonality where demand tends to increase during the winter months. However, with nearby natural gas in a downtrend, further losses could cause the price of deferred December, January, and February futures may drop to the $3 per MMBtu level or below which would represent an attractive buying level for the coming months.

Natural gas looks to me like it is currently fighting short-term bearish fundamentals, but the medium-term prospects are not looking bad given the chances for increasing demand next winter, the growing export market for LNG, and uncertainty if stocks will rise above four tcf this year to a new record high.

I will look to buy natural gas on price weakness that takes the energy commodity closer to technical support at $2.522 per MMBtu. However, caution is necessary when it comes to using any price below that level as a hard stop on the downside for long positions. Natural gas is one of the most volatile commodities that trade in the futures market, and it routinely violates technical levels. Therefore, I will consider using long call options or long futures with a long put option as a stop on any buying over the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, with the hurricane season under way, there is always a chance of weather-related price spikes over the coming weeks. I am only a buyer of natural gas on price weakness and would look to take profits on sudden moves to the upside seeking to reestablish when prices correct to the downside once again. I am never worried about missing an opportunity in the natural gas futures market as I have learned that buying rallies or selling dips tends to be a formula for disastrous results.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.