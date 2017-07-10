The Dollar Rebound - Just Another A Dead Cat Bounce In 2017

On Jan. 3, 2017, the nearby dollar index futures contract traded to the highest level since 2002 when it reached 103.815. The dollar looked like it was going to the moon in early January. Interest rate differentials between the greenback and euro and yen currencies stood at over 100 basis points and were sure to rise over the months ahead. Optimism surrounding the incoming Trump Administration caused markets to rally as the prospects for fiscal stimulus via tax reform and infrastructure rebuilding in the United States could increase economic growth.

However, over the first half of this year, optimism from late 2016 and the early days of 2017 turned pessimistic as President Trump ran into the realities of Washington, D.C., and the problems of passing legislation even though both the Hose of Representative and Senate have Republican majorities. The failure of a healthcare bill during the early days of the administration caused the greenback to stall. Moreover, election results in Europe which differed from the 2016 trend boosted the value of the euro currency against the dollar. Emmanuel Macron's victory in France which followed other pro-EU victories in Austria and the Netherlands earlier in the year bolstered the prospects for the euro.

At their June meeting, the U.S. Fed hiked the Fed Feds rate by 25 basis points and told markets to expect one more 25 point increase in 2017 and three more in 2018. Moreover, the Fed said they would allow $50 billion in debt to roll of their balance sheet each month which results in additional tightening of credit. However, the market discounted the news from the Fed and focused on statements from Mario Draghi and the ECB as they are starting to squawk with the Fed hawks these days.

If you remember, it was the end of QE and the reversal by the Fed back in 2014 that caused the dollar to take off to the upside from under 79 on the dollar index in May 2014. Now, the ECB is starting to make noises about the end of QE and negative rates and with pro-EU election results in France and the likelihood of the same in Germany in September, the euro was trading at the highest level of the year at the end of Q2 on June 30. At the end of June, the dollar fell below the 95.80 support on the dollar index and closed the quarter below that level.

Q3 begins with a bounce in the greenback

The dollar had declined into deeply oversold territory on the daily chart. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, fell into oversold territory as the dollar index descended to the lowest level since late September 2016 at 95.225 on June 30 at the very end of the second quarter and the first half of 2017.

As the chart shows, each time the momentum indicator fell to the level seen at the end of June, the dollar tended to bounce and recover to the side. During the first few trading sessions of Q3, the dollar index recovered and traded at a high of 96.255 on July 5, but it closed last week at 95.792.

Support gave way, and the target is 91.88 on the dollar index

The dollar is now trading just below the area of medium-term technical support at 95.80 on the September futures contract; it made a lower low over recent sessions. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the index shows that the greenback is in a confirmed downtrend with the target the next level of technical support at the May 2016 lows of 91.88. The monthly pictorial illustrates that the next support level stands as critical support for the long-term bull market in the dollar and could become a magnet for the index over the weeks and months ahead. One of the problems the dollar is currently facing is that the euro is looking better than it has in years.

The dollar is facing a strong euro

The euro currency has appreciated from $1.03675 in December 2016 to just under $1.1500 against the dollar. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the euro shows, the European currency is currently trading at the top end of a trading range that has been in place since the beginning of 2015. The most important thing that the euro has going for it these days is that it is in the exact position the dollar was in back in May 2014. At that time, the U.S. Fed announced they would begin tapering quantitative easing and that interest rate hikes would follow when the economy warranted. The reaction in the dollar was immediate, and the dollar index rose from under 79 to the 100 level over a ten month period. In the light of recent comments from the European Central Bank, it appears they are on the cusp of announcing a tapering of their brand of QE and with interest rates at negative 40 basis points; the likelihood is they have nowhere to go but higher. If the action in the dollar index is any guide, we could be on the verge of a tremendous rally in the euro that would push the dollar down to critical support at 91.88 and perhaps even lower in the months ahead.

A long consolidation period ahead?

The euro has been consolidating between just under $1.04 and over $1.17 against the dollar since January 2015. One of the reasons that the dollar and euro are reserve currencies is that they both are stable foreign exchange instruments. The range in the euro has been in place for two-and-one-half years, and it could continue to trade in the current band for longer which would mean a long consolidation period for the dollar, which is currently at the low end of its range. After the dollar appreciated by over 27% in a 10-month period, it proceeded to trade in a range for twenty months.

While the dollar is on the verge of breaking down to critical support and the euro is flirting with an upside breakout, it is possible that the long period of consolidation may continue. After all, while economics favor the dollar, politics may not.

Economics favor the dollar, but politics do not

Currently, the interest rate differential between the dollar and euro currency stands at around 165 basis points. If the Fed keeps their promise to markets and hikes once more in 2017 and the ECB does not act, the differential will rise to 190 basis points. At an almost 2% difference between the two foreign exchange instruments, the dollar has an economic advantage.

When it comes to politics, after the French election that put Emmanuel Macron in office, a pro-EU candidate has secured the future of the Union after last year's Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom. It is likely that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will win a fourth term in office in September, which will strengthen global perceptions when it comes to the euro. The euro fell to the lowest level since 2002 when uncertainty about the future of the Union gripped markets. In the U.S., President Trump has taken a tough position on trade with other nations. Therefore, the uncertainty of U.S. trade policy, as well as other issues facing the U.S. Administration around the world, could weigh on the value of the dollar in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the president and his administration have made no secret of their desire to see the dollar fall to lower levels to stimulate trade and exports. The political position of the dollar faces uncertainty while the certainty in the euro zone has increased as the result of recent elections.

The dollar looks awful, and if the ECB announces a tapering program for European QE it could ignite the euro just like it did the dollar back in 2014. Right now, the dollar is sitting on the end of a cliff, and it may be one statement from Mario Draghi that pushes it off the edge and down to critical support for the bull market in the greenback that began more than three years ago. We may be seeing a dead cat bounce in the dollar at the start of Q3 and unless the U.S. currency can put some distance between the current level and recent lows the trend lower is likely to continue to weaken the greenback.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.