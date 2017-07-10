Stocks Flying Even Though Interest Rates Are Edging Higher

Over recent weeks, stocks have displayed some moments of weakness. The equity market has been in bullish mode since the selloff that took the S&P 500 and other stock indices up to 11.5% lower at the very beginning of 2016. The correction in equity prices came as a result of a sharp decline in the Chinese domestic stock market which reverberated around the world like an earthquake and a tsunami of selling. However, stocks hit lows in the middle of February 2016, and by mid-April 2016 they made up all of their losses. Since then, stocks have moved progressively higher making higher lows and higher highs.

At the end of Q2, the three major equity indices in the United States posted gains. The S&P 500 was up by 2.57 for the quarter and is 8.24% higher over the course of the first six months of this year. The NASDAQ, tech-heavy index, moved 3.87% higher during the three-month period that ended on June 30 and is 14.07% higher for the first half of 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Index rallied 3.32% in Q2 and is 8.03% up on the year for the first six months. Stocks are flying high.

Stocks compete with fixed income instruments when it comes to attracting capital. The Fed has been tightening credit since December 2015, and in June, the central bank told markets that not only will they continue to hike the Fed Funds rate, but they will also commence unwinding their balance sheet at a rate of $50 billion per month. In Europe, ECB President Mario Draghi was uncharacteristically hawkish in recent statements leading the market to believe that rates will soon rise and QE will come to an end in Europe. Despite an environment where rates are likely to rise, stocks continue to power higher, and selloffs tend to fade quickly turning into new higher highs for the major indices.

Sell-offs die quickly

It is no secret that many analysts and pundits believe that many equities have appreciated to levels that are unsustainable. The CAPE ratio was at 29.68 times earnings on Friday, July 7, and the average for more than a century of data has been 16.76 times. The median during that period was 16.12 times earnings. Therefore, at a multiple of almost 30 times earnings, valuations are sky high, from a historical perspective. In fact, only twice before in history were they higher than the current level and that was right before the 1929 stock market crash, and in the late 1990s before the technology bubble burst. Many market participants have spent the past couple of years trying to pick a top in the stock market, but even the best market timers have only experienced some brief and fleeting moments of validation followed by rebounds and losses on their positions. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the E-mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, there have only three significant selloffs since March 1, 2017. The first was on March 21; the second came on May 17. After each of those corrections, the index snapped right back and traded at a higher high. The selloff that occurred on June 29 saw the price make back half of the losses on that very session and was trading close to the midpoint of the 42.75 point range on that day as of the close of business on July 5, 2017. In the latest example, the selling on Thursday, July 6 was immediately countered by buying on Friday, July 7. In each case, sell-offs have died quickly. In hindsight, the massive correction at the start of 2016 also died quickly as the over 11% selloff that took six weeks took a little over two months to climb back to the pre-sell-off highs. The bull market in stocks has been in place for decades and even in the face of stock market crashes in 1987, the late 1990s, in 2008, and at other times, equities have come back and made new highs despite rising earnings multiples.

The constant flow of capital into equities

The introduction of IRAs, 401Ks, and other retirement and savings plans that drive cash to the stock markets has created a natural flow of buying in stock markets each day. While some investors pick and choose the stocks for their nest eggs, the trillions invested in index funds has resulted in not only support for equity prices but has turbocharged them.

Everyone loves a bull market in any asset class, and higher prices make for great publicity. When it comes to the stock market, today's grains beget tomorrow's as they entice an ever expanding audience of new buyers to come to the market. With a constant flow of capital into equities, it has been difficult for selling to keep up. As buying overwhelms selling, prices for stocks naturally move higher. There are times when one sector or another reaches a level that becomes unsustainable compared with other sectors and rotation tends to occur with investors taking profits in one set of stocks and moving money into another.

The tech sector needed to cool

While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted gains of 8.24% and 8.03% respectively over the first six months of 2017, the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved 14.07% higher. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Nasdaq 100 E-Mini futures contract illustrates, the index ran out of gas in the middle of June after a period of extraordinary gains. However, while the Nasdaq has been in correction mode, the S&P 500 and DJIA remain not far from record highs and have taken up the slack as Nasdaq investors have taken some profits and invested them in other equity sectors. The tech sector needed to cool a bit, but equity devotees just redirected the profits and capital to a bunch of other sectors. While rumblings on the geopolitical landscape when it comes to North Korea and the Middle East indicate rising temperatures and the potential for conflicts, defense, and arms stocks have benefited as there is no fear in stocks these days. Events that would have provoked fear and selling years ago, today lead to buying in sectors that will benefit from the event that projects the fear and uncertainty.

A tempting but dangerous short

Many perennial bears complain that people who continuously dump their nest eggs into the stock market are nothing more than sheep that will eventually find themselves at the forefront of the slaughter. However, those sheep that have been in the stock markets for years have grown fat and wealthy, and there is no reason for them to doubt the returns offered by the market that has made them wealthy and secured their future. Meanwhile, with interest rates still close or historical lows and other assets not performing anywhere near stocks, the choices for savers are few and far between.

I must admit that with the S&P 500 approaching average valuations of thirty times earnings, it certainly looks like a tempting and even compelling opportunity to short stocks. In fact, with the VIX trading around 11, buying put options on the major indices is cheap these days. However, whether you short the market the old fashioned way or buy puts to protect against losses, the short positions are dangerous as the selling tends to be run over by the constant flow of buying that shows up in the equities world each day.

Logic favors lower but odds higher

In markets, logic does not always lead to a satisfactory conclusion. Markets can become and remain irrational for long periods, longer than most speculators or market timers can survive. Many professional traders, over a couple of drinks, will lament about all the times they called a market right but did not have the capital or the fortitude to stick with a position for the necessary time to profit beyond their wildest dreams, which they often envisioned in the first place.

The fact is that rationality tells us that stocks should head lower at some time in the not too distant future. Interest rates are rising, and that is typically a bad sign for stocks. Valuations are historically high, and companies are likely to struggle to validate their current market caps with earnings. However, while logic may favor a sharp and ugly correction in all of the major equity indices, the odds do not. One of my first days on a trading desk in the 1980s, a senior trader told me something so simple, I thought he was joking or just stating a truism. Markets go up when there is more buying than selling and they go down when selling overwhelms buying. In the world of equities, it is hard to picture a situation that will slow down the waves of buying that hit the markets on a daily basis given the track record of the major indices. I am bearish on stocks, but I am sure I will be wrong. Rising interest rates will eventually draw money from the equities sector, but it may take some time and much higher yields on fixed income assets to attract capital. Therefore, my short side investments are small these days and only there for the time when logic finally prevails. Meanwhile, the equities market is like a game of musical chairs where the music never comes to an end.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.