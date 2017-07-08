Tesla Global Q2 Deliveries Increase 53% Y/Y

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 7, 2017.

Despite production issues, Tesla continues its remarkable growth

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bears may not wish to take note of the simple fact stated in today's headline, but it remains a remarkable achievement nonetheless. Were Tesla any other technology company, a 53% y/y unit shipment increase of its main product would be cause for celebration.

But this is Tesla, and all those shorting the stock can taste blood in the water. This is starting to look like the big kill they've been waiting for. They may be right, but for all its problems, Tesla is one company I would never short, for the simple reason that I want it to succeed.

And it still may. Although the bears like to portray Tesla's fate as no longer in doubt, it is very much. Tesla has enormous technical obstacles to overcome, but its CEO, Elon Musk, has proved adept at overcoming enormous obstacles. SpaceX is proof of that.

Tesla's global deliveries also offer evidence that the conclusion is far from final. Tesla stated that problems with producing the 100 kWh battery packs caused the shortfall in deliveries. Bears may ridicule this explanation, but this amounts to second guessing of technical issues, which has never adequately served the bears' purposes. I find the explanation perfectly reasonable and refreshingly candid. Most of the mainstream automakers never admit to technical problems until forced to do so by government regulatory agencies.

If we accept that this really was a production problem, does this bode ill for Model 3? Not really, unless you accept the wildly optimistic projections of Musk in his latest Tweet storm. I certainly don't expect Tesla to achieve a run rate of 5,000 vehicles/week by the end of the year. Model 3 was always going to be a longer and more difficult production ramp than Tesla avowed.

The key to success for Model 3 is not the production ramp so much as it is Tesla's ability to restrain operating cost growth that will inevitably go along with it. Although the bears regard it as certain that Model 3 will lose money, I don't think this is a prediction that anyone can make with certainty. It's the huge gamble that Tesla and its shareholders are making.

Tesla's aging platform is more to blame for slowing sales growth in the US

Tesla bears have chosen to focus on US sales, in which there was a sales decline, according to InsideEVs. For the quarter, Tesla's deliveries actually fell 5% y/y to a total of 9,740. And we've been informed by Goldman Sachs that Model S and X demand has peaked.

I should think it would by now, but this is hardly shocking. It's a well-known pattern in the industry that a new model car's sales will decline after a few years on the market. This is why every automaker refreshes their models every 3-5 years. Introduced in June 2012, the Model S is now five years old. And sure, it's been updated both with new technology and a facelift, but it's still old in auto-years.

Tesla probably has begun to saturate its total addressable market in the US. However, that doesn't mean that the addressable market cannot be expanded. It can, as Tesla builds more stores, service centers, and superchargers. The expansion of Tesla's infrastructure has been key to driving sales expansion both in the US and around the globe.

Fellow SA contributor Anton Wahlman has put forth the interesting thesis that the Chevrolet Bolt is responsible for the shortfall in sales growth in the US. It's not unreasonable, but I find it implausible nevertheless. If the Bolt were unavailable, would everyone who bought a Bolt in Q2 have turned to a Tesla that costs 2-3 times as much? I doubt it. The Bolt is just in a different market segment.

It's more plausible to contemplate that Model 3 might be costing Tesla some sales. It's a common enough phenomenon in tech. As the release date of the new iPhone draws near, many prospective customers simply hold off making a purchase of a new iPhone. In addition to being less expensive, the Model 3 is the newer car that should reflect Tesla's experience building electric vehicles. In many ways, Model 3 should be a better car than the Model S.

Waymo backs off slightly in Uber suit

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo has decided to take Judge William Alsup's advice and has dropped claims for all but one of its patents. This doesn't really weaken Waymo's case since Alsup had already issued a preliminary injunction in which he rejected Waymo's patent claims. Apparently, Waymo feels it can do a better job defending the one remaining claim.

Other than that, most of Waymo's claims stand, and Uber (Private:UBER) has taken to muddying the waters by claiming that Alphabet CEO Larry Page has firsthand knowledge of the matter and needs to be deposed. An Uber spokesman stated:

There is no substitute for these depositions, which would resolve some key unanswered questions. For instance: why, after Google learned of the alleged downloading of 14,000 files, did Mr. Page not alert Uber’s then-CEO to that fact when they spoke? Simultaneously, Google was rejecting a partnership with Uber, choosing instead to compete.

There are any number of possible answers to the question, most of which are irrelevant to the case. Is Uber trying to imply that it was set up by Alphabet? Oh, that diabolical Larry Page. He must have mind-controlled Levandowski into stealing the files, just so that he could entrap Uber and suppress its autonomous vehicle efforts.

I doubt Judge Alsup will be amused.

