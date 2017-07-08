S&P 500 Remains Reasonably Valued

by: Brian Gilmartin, CFA

Dr. David Kelly and the JPMorgan research team publish a quarterly "Guide to the Markets," which I've always thought was an excellent 70-odd page summary of economics, capital markets, style boxes, and all manner of investment-related information in one package.

The attached spreadsheet below is my own crude way of tracking the Guide's valuation matrix, which is a quick and very helpful synopsis of the S&P 500's valuation at a glance.

If readers would look at the "standard deviation column" for each quarter, you can see that relative to long-term averages, the S&P 500's valuation metrics remain in a "normal" range.

Even all the nervousness about the FANG stocks (long all but Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), and the concentration in the top 5-10 names in the S&P 500, which brings back memories of the late 1990s today; however, if you scrutinize the Nasdaq 100, the key index is valued at roughly 23(x)-25(x) earnings versus the 80(x)-100(x) multiple from the late 1990s.

Here is another fascinating graph by Bespoke published yesterday:

Longer-term S&P 500 returns remain well below average.

I do think we are a long way from a secular bear market in the S&P 500 where we have to worry about long-term losses of capital which take years to recover.

No question, we will have corrections - in fact, we are due for some real market "fear," but sentiment is already less than exuberant, so that tempers corrections.

Thanks for reading.

