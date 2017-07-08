REIT Rankings: Office

Q1 earnings were generally in line with expectations. Cap rates have remained steady for much of the past three years. The sector remains a favorite of institution and foreign investors.

While fundamentals are moderately healthy on a national level, supply growth has heated up considerably in the major CBD markets and will be a headwind through 2018.

Because of their longer leases, office REITs are just now feeling the full effects of the recovery. Office REITs are expected to see above-average NOI growth over the near-term.

Job growth has been robust since the recession. While job growth remains strong (particularly in the professional sectors), it may become more muted as the economy nears full employment.

Office REITs have underperformed the REIT index so far in 2017 after a significant post-election surge higher. Deregulation and pro-growth policies appear less certain as the GOP agenda has sputtered.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Office Sector Overview

Office REITs comprise roughly 14% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our value-weighted Office REIT index, we track 14 of the largest office REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), Brandywine (NYSE:BDN), Corporate Office (NYSE:OFC), Cousins (NYSE:CUZ), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Empire State (NYSE:ESRT), Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), Highwoods (NYSE:HIW), Kilroy (NYSE:KRC), Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI), Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), Piedmont (NYSE:PDM), SL Green (NYSE:SLG), and Vornado (NYSE:VNO).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, quality focus, and leverage profile of the 14 REITs we track. "Quality" is primarily a function of location: CBD (central business district) assets in major markets with higher barriers to entry are the most valuable while suburban assets are considered lower "quality." Office assets are generally categorized into A, B, or C-level quality. REITs tend to hold assets in the higher-tiers of this quality spectrum relative to the national average.

Since the end of the recession, CBD assets have significantly outperformed suburban assets. CBD A and B rents are up 25% since 2010 while suburban A and B rents are up less than 15% on average. Because of their long lease terms, office fundamentals tend to lag the broader economy. As a result, office REITs are finally beginning to feel the full effects of the post-recession period of strong job growth. National valuations of office assets are 60% above their 2008 lows and are now 15% above the prior 2006 peak.

More than other REIT sectors, office REITs tend to be less diversified in several aspects. Generally, office REITs are highly geographically-focused and several office REITs hold assets only in a single city such as Manhattan or DC. Tenant concentration tends to be high, and generally so too is the tenant’s negotiating power. Single leases can account for 5% or more of NOI and turnover is very costly. As a percent of NOI, office REITs expend more than any other REIT sector on capital expenditures, which subtract nearly 25% from NOI, above the REIT average of roughly 15%.

The "white-collar economy" has outpaced the broader economy in terms of employment growth over the past five years. Employment in the "professional and business services" category has increased 17% since the start of 2012 and "financial activities" has increased 9%. Meanwhile, manufacturing employment has increased less than 5%, shy of the total nonfarm employment increase of 10%.

Demand for office space correlates closely with white collar job creation. With the unemployment rate below 5%, there is concern that we are nearing "full employment" and should expect to see decelerating job growth. While total job growth has slowed slightly from the 2.3% YoY rate of growth in Q1 2015 to the 1.6% rate of growth in Q1 2017, white collar job creation has actually accelerated during this time.

Supply growth was virtually non-existent in the immediate post-recession period, but high current valuations for office values have prompted an influx of new construction beginning in 2013 as REITs and other developers can realize a higher yield on new development than by buying existing assets. This is compounded by the fact that tenants are currently willing to pay a significant premium for new space and Class A space relative to existing Class A and B space.

Oversupply, though, is very much a market-by-market issue and appears to be leveling off based on construction starts data. Suburban markets have seen very little new supply growth since the recession and may be poised to outperform CBD assets for the first time of this cycle.

There are several distinctive features of the office sector. New leases for CBD assets are generally 10-12 years while suburban assets are 3-7 years and include significant "tenant improvement" allowances in which the landlord pays for all or part of an interior renovation to suit the needs of the tenant. This TI allowance, combined with leasing costs, results in high capital expenditures, far above the typical REIT average. On a similar note, high vacancy rates are a persistent issue that gives lessees considerable negating power.

Finally, we should note the rise of prominence in co-working concepts. Despite WeWork’s $16 billion valuation (with nearly zero net income), co-working is not a new or particularly innovative concept. Regus PLC (OTC:RGSJY) operates nearly 2,500 "business centers" around the world in which individuals can rent a single office or simply a desk in a commercial office building. While the hype surrounding the Silicone-Valley-backed WeWork may lead one to believe it is a legitimate threat to the office rental model, we actually think it may be an incremental positive for office REIT demand. Security and privacy are major concerns (and regulatory requirements) for major office tenants in the finance, law, and technology business, and they are highly unlikely to switch to a co-working model. The true incremental demand comes from small businesses or private contractors that would otherwise work at home, a market that Regus has effectively targeted. We calculated that if WeWork were valued by the same metrics as Regus, it would command a valuation in the millions, not billions.

Recent Developments and Performance

Office REITs have declined 4% over the past 13-week quarter, underperforming the broader REIT sector, which fell 2% during this period. This decline comes after a significant post-election rally that sent office REITs surging 15%.

Q1 earnings were generally in line with expectations or mildly disappointing. Tech is still very much driving leasing activity, and nearly a quarter of all leasing activity was within the tech sector. Smaller suburban markets are finally beginning to see improving demand as gateway markets have seen a notable cool-down. Across the office REITs we track, we note that average NOI grew at roughly 5-7% YoY in Q1 and occupancy stayed relatively flat from Q1 2016.

Several key themes are being discussed in conference calls and the recent NAREIT conference. First, oversupply continues to be an overhanging issue in the major office markets and will likely continue to be through 2018. Nearly 16 million square feet of office space was delivered in Q1 (a cycle high) with another 15 million square feet per quarter expected to be delivered through 2018 before tailing off back below the 10 million square foot per quarter average. As a result, the national vacancy rate increased on a QoQ basis for the first time since 2010.

Second, there is consensus that valuations and cap rates across the sector have seen little change in recent quarters. Office cap rates have remained in a tight range around 5% since the start of 2014, down from 9% in 2008. Strong foreign demand for Class A office assets has continued but has not accelerated. Suburban cap rates have seen tightening relative to CBD assets. The "flight to quality" exhibited by office REIT investors peaked in mid-2015, and since then, suburban assets have outperformed CBD assets.

Third, development has continued for many office REITs despite the supply overhang and questionable investor appetite given the sector’s discount to Net Asset Value. Construction lending markets have tightened considerably over the course of 2016 and early 2017, though. Higher construction costs have also had similar supply-tightening effects in recent quarters.

Finally, the Republican sweep last November has considerably increased the optimism around the office REIT sector. Lower corporate taxes will likely increase profitability and potentially allow firms to expand their workforce. Deregulation of the financial services sector and increased defense spending is generally expected to have similar job-creating attributes. DC and New York City appear to be the primary beneficiaries.

Without concrete policy proposals from the next administration, though, there is still considerable uncertainty. If Republicans succeed in “draining the swamp,” there could be significant job losses in the regulation and legislation industries, many of which emerged as a result of Dodd-Frank and other post-recession regulatory actions.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, office REITs have slightly underperformed the broader REIT index this year. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Valuation of Office REITs

Compared to the 12 other REIT sectors, office REITs are the most expensive, trading at significant premiums to the REIT averages. Based on current and forward Free Cash Flow multiples, office REITs are the single most expensive REIT sector.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

When we factor in two-year growth expectations, though, the sector appears slightly more attractive. Expected to grow FCF at 9% over the next two years, office REITs are among the fastest growing REIT sectors, above the REIT average of 6%.

It’s important to note that office REITs have historically traded at stable premiums to the broader REIT averages. This is in part a reflection of some non-fundamental premiums that we tend to see in the sectors with heavy institutional and foreign demand for the private market assets, most notably in the apartment and office sectors. The persistent premium also reflects premium investment qualities of office REITs compared to other REIT sectors, particularly the low interest rate sensitivity and wide analyst coverage.

As we mentioned earlier, due to the lack of true diversification and high tenant concentration, each office REIT is in a different phase of its operational cycle and the widely varying valuation levels reflects this operational risk.

We can also see a significant divergence in valuations between CBD "trophy" assets and suburban assets. The flight to quality has resulted in a substantial premium awarded to portfolios in NYC, LA, SF, and DC. This is reflected in the high valuations of Boston Properties, Vornado, Empire State Realty Trust, Equity Commonwealth, and Paramount Group.

We believe that valuations are overextended at these levels based on these cash flow metrics. These high valuations depend heavily on the rich private market asset valuations, which we believe is inflating these REIT valuations. These valuations are contingent on a continuation of the "flight to quality" trend, the robust demand for private market assets, which may weaken if interest rates increase and investors have more confidence in the US economy.

Given the 15% surge in the immediate aftermath of the election last November, these valuations also appear to be pricing in a "perfect" legislative outcome: lower corporate taxes, significant deregulation of the financial services sector, and meaningfully higher defense spending. While we believe that corporate tax reform is a near-certain outcome, we are skeptical that we will see a significant dismantling of Dodd-Frank or significantly higher defense spending.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Office REITs are one of the most equity-like REIT sectors, exhibiting very limited interest rate sensitivity and responding instead to movements in the broader equity markets. This level of pro-cyclicality is fairly unique within the REIT sector, shared by the hotel, single family rental, and mall sectors. For REIT investors with a heavy concentration of interest-rate-sensitive names, office REITs could add balance to the real estate portfolio.

Within the sector, we classify the 14 names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. 13 of the 14 fall into the Growth REIT category while Piedmont falls into the Hybrid REIT category.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, office REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 2.7%. Office REITs payout 84% of their available cash flow.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the 14 REITs.

Bottom Line

More than any other major REIT sector, office REITs buck the trend of "rates up, REITs down." Levered to a strong economy and relatively shielded from movements in interest rates, office REITs exhibit pro-cyclical investment characteristics which are very appealing to real estate investors that are generally over-concentrated in yield sensitive names.

Office REITs have underperformed the REIT index so far in 2017 after a significant post-election surge higher. Reregulation and pro-growth policies appear less certain as the GOP agenda has sputtered. Job growth has been robust since the recession. While job growth remains strong (particularly in the white-collar sectors), it may become more muted as the economy nears "full" employment.

Because of their longer leases, office REITs are just now feeling the full effects of the recovery. Office REITs are expected to see above-average NOI growth over the near-term. While fundamentals are moderately healthy on a national level, supply growth has heated up considerably in the major CBD markets and will be a headwind through 2018.

Q1 earnings were generally in line with expectations. Cap rates have remained steady for much of the past three years. The sector remains a favorite of institution and foreign investors. FCF multiples rank the sector as the most “expensive,” as investors have to pay-up for many of the names within the sector. High projected re-leasing spreads point to 10%+ cash flow growth over the next two years, which makes their current valuation slightly more palatable.

While we point out that office REITs have traded at consistent premiums to the REIT average, the current premium is extended significantly beyond that average and appears to be continuing to price in a "perfect" legislative outcome: lower corporate taxes, significant deregulation of the financial services sector, and meaningfully higher defense spending.

