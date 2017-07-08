Rite Aid Is Ripe For Private Equity Takeover

Private equity firms are already looking at Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) as a value play. Cerberus Capital, a well-known private equity giant, already expressed interest in acquiring a large portion of Rite Aid's stores during the merger process. Other private equity firms have been looking for reasons that are obvious and not so obvious. One of the ever so obvious reasons is the drastically dropping stock price. There does not appear to be an end to the daily red in the Rite Aid chart. Be assured that this too shall pass, not because Rite Aid is out of business, but due to the shortage of sellers who were looking for a quick buyout price.

Let's face it; tens of millions of shares were trading in the weeks preceding the great FTC decision deadline. The hopeful speculators, me included, were doing some math calculations with $6.5-7 buyout price vs. a decline from $3 to possibly $2. Unfortunately for Rite Aid investors and speculators, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) got cold feet after 20 months of FTC indecision and found a better way to help itself to a chunk of Rite Aid. Unlike many other speculators, I did not sell one share after the new deal was announced. The reason is simple; I still believe that Rite Aid is worth $6.5 a share and so does private equity. In fact, PE was only able to express interest in parts of Rite Aid during the merger process, unless it wanted a war with Walgreens, and now it can vie for the entire asset lot.

So why would private equity firms believe Rite Aid is still worth $6.5 per share? Let’s explore the following obvious and not so obvious now:

Walgreens believed it can better manage Rite Aid than the management that is currently in place. This would translate into higher margins and higher revenue. Private equity firms also believe they can manage Rite Aid better than current management. This translates into higher margins and a higher stock price. As a comparison, Walgreens’ margin for its pharmacies is 6.5-7% vs. Rite Aid’s operating margin of only 5.1% of EBITDA, according to Fitch Ratings. Very few deals in the pharmacy/healthcare sector due to a large amount of consolidation. This means Rite Aid is one of the few pharmacy companies available that wants to be sold and has an attractive total market capitalization. Productivity - Rite Aid only produces sales per square foot at around $200 while Walgreens is 50% higher. This gives new management a significant amount of opportunity to increase revenue per store. Rite Aid has a PBM that is growing at a rapid pace; the company paid $2 billion in cash and stock for Envision Pharmaceutical Services. While Envision only had $2 billion in annual sales in 2011, it rapidly increased to $5 billion in 2014, and is now over $6 billion as of the most recent 10-Q. Envision has over 13 million customers. Revenue and margins will continue to increase, especially with the new 10-year deal Rite Aid made with Walgreens for generic drugs. According to Adam Fein, president of Pembroke Consulting in Philadelphia, "Rite Aid is one of the last remaining significant pharmacy assets available to purchase." Repeat after me, "$5.5 billion is on the way." - As long as the new deal gets FTC approval, Rite Aid will receive this sum from Walgreens. This total includes the price for the stores, distribution centers, and the $325 million termination fee. Management has said that this money will go towards significantly reducing its debt along with revamping some of its existing stores. Big chunks of cash attract attention and private equity firms will want to get control of Rite Aid before current management has a chance to change its mind and spend that cash on something not so wonderful. Rite Aid is currently unprofitable due to excessive debt; RAD paid approximately $110 million in interest last quarter. Without this interest expense, it would have a profit of $0.02-0.03 per share for the quarter. With changes to increase revenue per store, growth of the PBM, and lower debt, Rite Aid is in a prime position to show significant earnings. The $5.5 billion from Walgreens will not erase all its debt but could be used to pay down 75% of it including the very high interest rate portions.

Rite Aid is a diamond in the rough. Walgreens knew it and private equity firms know it. They have a longer term view and see the current spiral down in the stock price as an opportunity to enrich themselves at the expense of speculators. Hold your Rite Aid stock, and before the $5.5 billion changes hands, the price of RAD will be significantly higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.