Are Airlines The New Banks?

It wasn't that long ago when many investors wouldn’t touch banks with a 10-foot pole. Despite strong earnings, share prices lingered at low multiples as investors were skittish from the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The airline industry is currently experiencing a similar bout of investor apprehension due to an infamous history of bankruptcies and abysmal performance (despite consistently strong earnings reports the past few years).

Patient bank investors were ultimately rewarded for the bold move of investing when others were fearful, and I foresee commensurate gains ahead for the airline sector long term.

The Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) has rallied from just over $11.25 in 2012 to over $25.00 today. Excluding dividends, that’s a return of almost 125% as demonstrated below:

Were the multiples really that cheap? Let’s take a look at a handful to see how they’ve changed in just the past year:

Yes, they were. Some of these companies traded at barely or less than double-digit multiples.

Some have argued they are still cheap and have further room to run. With the ascension of President Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress which seems eager to roll back Dodd-Frank and loosen financial regulations coupled with the rise in the Federal funds rate and a decidedly more hawkish Federal Reserve, banks have appreciated into more respectable earnings multiples over the past 12 months. To further solidify the bullish sentiment on banks, Janet Yellen herself touted banks' strengths as they passed the stress tests with ease and put the kibosh on the likelihood of another bailout in our lifetimes.

Investors were right to tread delicately in the aftermath of the financial crisis. However those (like Warren Buffett) who seized the moment during periods of pessimism are richly rewarded today for their intrepid moves. Banks were quick to share the love with shareholders announcing a slew of buybacks and dividend hikes.

All this got me thinking about the airline industry which trades at similarly low valuations as the banks previously had (despite very strong share price appreciation this past year). Let’s take a look at a handful of airline stocks to confirm the current low multiples:

Aside from discount carrier Southwest (NYSE:LUV), we can see that even with a strong bump at the start of 2017, airlines remain fairly cheap. Revenue has increased modestly or sustained itself over the past five years for most of these carriers:

Investors are justifiably tepid about airline stocks since they have an abysmal track record with shareholders. To again reference Buffett he once said:

“It’s been a death trap for investors.”

Except he reversed himself in the past 12 months by disclosing positions in Delta (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Continental (NYSE:UAL), and Southwest. Again this made me think of his 2011 preferred stock bet on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Will the future be commensurately rewarding for airline shareholders?

Case Study: American Airlines Group

American Airlines is a beneficiary of the wave of consolidation (and restructuring) in airlines over the past decade, which enabled it to merge with U.S. Airways Group in 2013. I first purchased shares based on the potential approval of the merger when I noticed an unusually large call option during the Department of Justice review. I made a few bucks selling shortly thereafter and hadn’t purchased shares again until last summer. I began repurchasing in the low 30s and as low as $27.90, providing me with a current cost basis of $32.08, which I have not added to since June 2016.

Today, American Airlines averages nearly 6,700 flights to approximately 350 destinations worldwide. It has trounced competitors’ capex recently with huge product investments compared with Delta and United:

The goal of these investments is to tap the debt markets while interest rates are low to give American the youngest mainline fleet with an average age of 10 years. But that investment comes on the back of gigantic debt. Let’s take a look at that debt as it has ballooned recently (Simply Wall St) to nearly $25B:

This debt is a major concern for investors. In the latest conference call, an analyst asked about prioritizing debt paydown versus the enormous share repurchases American has been keen on lately (from 756M shares at merger close to less than 500M today). CEO Doug Parker said:

"Another point that I think sometimes gets lost, maybe our fault for not mentioning it enough, but this higher levels in debt versus our competitors is driven by the fact that we have a much younger fleet, and that fleet is a lot more valuable. There's a fleet they have in place and that drives higher debt, of course. So we feel good about the capital allocation, and we will continue to do what's best for our shareholders and our team as we go forward."

To take a closer look at the debt, interest on debt is covered 5.7x by earnings and is easily covered by annual operating cash flow. However, interest rates are rising and rollover on the debt may be financed at higher costs in the future. When revenue is strong as it has been, that is not a material issue, but it could create a problem if PRASM decreases. Competitor Delta recently saw PRASM rise 2.5% over last year, which bodes well for American; however, investors are encouraged to follow American’s pay-down strategy.

AAL has strong performance in other important metrics like Return on Equity, Return on Assets, and Return on Capital as demonstrated below via Simply Wall St:

American trades at a forward P/E of 10. Unfortunately for the dividend investor, the current yield is only .8%. While that number has room to grow, thus far management has shown its proclivity to buy back shares instead of increasing the payout. Executive compensation is correlated strongly with AAL's equity.

The Bullish Airline Macro-Case

One of the most dependent factors for a higher return for airlines is low fuel prices. The protracted bear market in oil has been a significant boon to airline companies and American in particular due to its policy of not enacting fuel-based hedges. Parker has previously said that hedging is costly offering too little reward for the cost. This strategy would be fraught with problems if oil were to spike and remain elevated for many years, but in fact the opposite has occurred despite strong oil demand. With the glut in oil showing no signs of abating despite an already stale OPEC agreement, American and other airlines are reaping the benefits of cheap fuel. Many analysts in the world agree that oil will remain lower for longer. One of the most confirming signs of oil remaining low is the emerging role the United States plays in production which has doubled over the past 10 years:

President Trump’s presidency can be seen as both bullish and bearish on oil at the same time. His willingness to threaten North Korea with armed conflict could disrupt the supply glut. Geopolitical conflict lingers on the horizon and that could have a bullish effect on oil prices. He also employs former Exxon (NYSE:XOM) CEO Rex Tillerson who probably has many contacts remaining in the oil business hoping for higher prices. Conversely, his rollback of environmental regulations and rubber stamping of pipelines and drilling projects could pave the way for an even bigger glut (at least domestically).

Count me among the lower for longer camp, but I wouldn’t dare short oil in protectionist times such as these.

A secondary factor for the airline industry is to control the cost of labor which makes up nearly a quarter of airlines expenses. As profits have increased, employees justifiably want a bigger piece of the proceeds. There are two factors at play, current labor agreements and pension obligations. On the pension obligation front, American said in the latest conference call:

"So in this year, we'll have $4.4 billion in combination, so CapEx of $4.1 billion. Pensions, we did $279 million. In 2018, CapEx - aircraft CapEx is $1.6 billion, and pension right now we're forecasting $1.1 billion. But one thing I want to note on that, that's an assumption that the mortality tables do change. If the mortality tables do not change, that'll be reduced by about $400 million, so we have the most conservative number in there. So it's $1.6 billion in aircraft CapEx and $1.1 billion in pension payments. And then in 2019, aircraft CapEx is $2.8 billion and pension payment is right at a $1 billion."

American expects to shell out between $600M and $1.1B in pension expense each year - an enormous cost.

Also on the labor front, American agreed to raises for its pilots and flight attendants a few months ago. The additional pay will cost the company up to $1B over the next three years. While this provides some immediate relief from labor pressures, it will impact the company’s returns. This is an ongoing concern for all airlines, but American faces additional scrutiny due to its tenuous history with labor groups. Fortunately, since revenues are strong, American can afford to accommodate the demands of its employees. Numerous other airlines have also raised pay recently, so that signals labor appeasement and also strong cash flow across the industry.

Conclusion

When I began researching this post, I predicted that I would conclude that airlines and American in particular were poised for more gains. I now believe that airlines are modestly undervalued - not offering enough compelling upside to compensate for risks of an economic slowdown or higher fuel prices. Even though I think neither of which is likely, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) (below) shows that much of the upside has been priced in:

That said, there is something to be said for Buffett’s purchases and the thought that his investment may precede a comparable gain like banks recently enjoyed. Bank multiples were depressed for many years, and we’re witnessing the same currently with airlines. Airlines have the potential to grow into larger multiples, but that will not come imminently (neither did it with banks).

I am not adding to my AAL position presently, and I think if you are contrarian bullish like me on the industry, it is best to wait for a pullback (like the 2016 dip in bank stocks) and purchase via an airline ETF. The ETF will mitigate some of the risk of a singular airline experiencing turbulence, yet will allow you to share in the collective gains of all carriers.

