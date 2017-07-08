7 Dividend Increases: June 26-July 7, 2017

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. In the past 2 weeks, 7 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

Founded in 1922, PNC is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, but mainly in the eastern United States.

Recently, the board of directors of PNC declared a quarterly dividend of 75¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 36.36%. The dividend is payable on August 5 to shareholders of record on July 17. PNC will trade ex-dividend on July 13.

• Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP)

Founded in 2013 and based in Leawood, Kansas, TEP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. The company’s Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment owns and operates the Pony Express System, a crude oil pipeline serving the Bakken Shale, Denver-Julesburg, and Powder River Basins. The Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics segment owns and operates interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities. The Processing & Logistics segment owns and operates natural gas processing, treating, and fractionation facilities.

The board of directors of TEP has declared a quarterly distribution of 92.5¢ per unit. The new distribution is 10.78% above the prior distribution of 83.5¢ per unit. The ex-dividend date is July 26 and the distribution will be paid on August 14 to unitholders of record on July 28.

• Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, WOR is a metals manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The company processes flat-rolled steel for other processors and various end markets. It manufactures filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories for end-use market applications. WOR also manufactures open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations for heavy mobile equipment.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.00%, from 20¢ per share to 21¢ per share. The dividend is payable September 29, with an ex-dividend date of September 13.

• Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

DUK is an energy company operating in the United States and Latin America. The company conducts its operations through direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiaries and in three business segments: Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Power. DUK is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The board of directors of DUK has declared a quarterly dividend of 89¢ per share. The new dividend is 4.09% above the prior dividend of 85.5¢ per share. DUK will trade ex-dividend on August 16. The dividend is payable on September 18 to shareholders of record on August 18.

• Bank of the Ozarks Inc. (OZRK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZRK is a bank holding company for Bank of the Ozarks. The company serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York and California. OZRK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, including deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services and trust and wealth management services.

On Monday, July 3, OZRK increased its quarterly dividend to 18¢ per share, an increase of 2.86%. All shareholders of record on July 14 can expect the dividend to be paid on July 21.

• General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Founded in 1928 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, GIS is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The company supplies branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries. GIS has 50 percent interests in two strategic joint ventures that manufacture and market food products sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Recently, GIS increased its quarterly dividend from 48¢ per share to 49¢ per share, an increase of 2.08%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 6, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on August 1.

• Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

EPD is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading integrated provider of processing and transportation services to producers of Natural Gas Liquids and consumers of NGL products. The partnership’s assets include approximately 49,000 miles of pipelines; 225 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. EPD was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recently, EPD increased its quarterly distribution by 1.20% to 42¢ per unit. All unitholders of record on July 31 can expect the distribution to be paid on August 7.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, OZRK, WOR and GIS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

OZRK's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in OZRK in January 2007 would have returned 18.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WOR's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WOR in January 2007 would have returned 11.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GIS's price line is above the primary valuation line and touching the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in GIS in January 2007 would have returned 8.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



