mREIT Preferred No Fluff Update - July 07, 2017

Preferreds held in better than the equities as rates rose.

Investors pay approximately 297 basis points for the preferred stability (+16 from last week) and receive over 558 basis points above the risk-free rate (-10 bps from last week).

The universe yields just shy of 8% (7.97% - 2 bps higher than last week) and the optimal list yields 7.89% (1 bp higher than last week).

Over the last week, mortgage REIT preferreds had a marginally positive price performance, which is better than mREIT equities. The sell-off in the bond market hasn't been helping despite the steepening of the curve.

The universe:

The universe's stripped yield is a couple basis points wider despite the average increase in prices. If rates keep going higher, we could see 8% on the universe soon, which is obviously more attractive.

The "optimal list" (the one preferred from each issuer that appears to have the best balance of call protection and yield):

The optimal list is 8 basis points lower than the universe, but it has narrowed the gap by 3 basis points as it performed better on a price basis.

Graphically, the stripped price:

And the stripped yield:

With the sell-off in mortgage REIT equities, the cost of stability of the preferred market has increased to 297 basis points, 16 bps more than last week. Given the stability of the preferred market, I would expect this gap to continue to increase.

Apollo Commercial (ARI) and ARMOUR Residential (ARR) preferred yields are close to the equity yield and Resource Capital (RSO) preferreds trade wide to the equity.

Graphically:

As rates sold off last week, and preferred stocks held in, the spread to risk free has narrowed - this is the cost of investing in a more stable asset. The spread narrowed by 10 bps, which is both a positive and a negative (more of a positive as it alludes to the stability of the preferred market).

Graphically:

As the following table shows, preferred stocks have been more stable than equities - which is part of the point of investing in preferred stocks.

Arlington (AI) had a strong week, with the price up over 4%, although AIC way outperformed AIW, showing that preferred movements are not always by issuer, they are often by issue. Higher beta issuers such as RAIT (RAS), Dynex (DX) and Resource Capital (RSO) got hit harder.

Graphically, the distance of the current price from both the highs and the lows:

The new data set, the distance between the high and the low (an indicator of price volatility):

Mortgage REIT equity "coverage" of the preferred stocks, looking at the amount of dividend coverage and the market value of equity versus the liquidation value of the preferreds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OAKS, MITT, NYMT, MTGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the common stock of NLY, CYS, LADR and MTGE and the preferred of OAK (Series A), MITT (Series B) and NYMT (NYMTO).