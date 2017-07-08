McDonald's And Its Debt Binge

Image credit

It’s no secret that I haven’t exactly been a huge fan of McDonald’s (MCD) lately. And no, I’m not talking about as a consumer – although that is certainly true as well – but rather, I’m talking about the meteoric run-up in the stock price since MCD announced its shift to a higher mix of franchised units. Investors have loved the move, and on the surface, it sounds great. However, when you dig a bit deeper, you can see that the results MCD has produced recently aren’t repeatable and the problem with this is that the stock is pricing in enormous growth for years to come. Part of this equation is the fact that MCD has been funding its buyback largely with new debt. In this article, I shall look at MCD’s long-term debt and how much it costs to service it as a way to examine how much further MCD’s current strategy can go.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We’ll begin by taking a look at MCD’s long-term debt for the past five years as well as its interest expense against that debt.

A quick glance at this chart shows you exactly what I meant when I said a moment ago that MCD’s current strategy is unsustainable. Have a look at the growth in MCD’s LT debt from 2014 to 2015, and to a lesser extent, last year as well. We saw under $14B in LT debt in 2012, but by last year, that number had almost doubled to just under $26B. Over $9B of that growth came in 2015 as MCD furiously borrowed in order to buy back its promised amount of stock, and borrow it did, with the results plainly visible above. That’s fine, but at what cost? After all, this debt is going to be around for some time to come and so are its costs.

Speaking of costs, interest expense is closing in on $900M annually, and if MCD adds even a small amount to its LT debt total this year or next year, it could easily get to a billion dollars in interest expense. That by itself wouldn’t be a problem except that MCD’s operating income hasn’t been keeping pace with its interest expense growth, and for that matter, it isn’t even close.

This chart shows the proportion of operating income that is consumed each year by interest expense, giving us an idea of how easily MCD is financing its debt. There are many ways to view this number, but I prefer a simple check of interest expense to operating income, and unfortunately for MCD, it is deteriorating fairly rapidly.

Our dataset begins with interest expense in 2012 at 6% of operating income, which is a very reasonable number. That level of usage is extremely safe and means that the company can continue to not only finance its current level of debt, but raise it if it so chooses. That is exactly what MCD has done, and last year, its usage of operating income doubled from 2012 to almost 12%. That is still okay in terms of MCD being able to afford it – no one would question that – but what I see happening is that its profits are being squeezed by flat results but rising interest expense.

MCD’s debt binge in the past two years has allowed it to buy back an enormous amount of stock and that, in turn, has investors bidding the shares up. But what happens when MCD cannot borrow like this any longer? There is no way for it to repeat the performance we’ve seen for the past two years as it cannot afford to add another 6% or 8% of operating income to its debt servicing costs. Operating income growth is already underwhelming to say the least, and while the buyback – funded by this debt – has helped keep the party going, it isn’t sustainable. The problem is I’m not sure investors realize or care and that is a big reason why the stock is so expensive.

The bottom line is that MCD is getting to the point where it is no longer a good idea for it to continue to issue more debt for buybacks. With actual operating income growth extremely low or nonexistent, continuously adding debt is a very expensive proposition. The problem is that the valuation is dependent upon MCD continuing to shrink the float at rates that it cannot afford and that, in turn, makes the stock very expensive. MCD has done a nice job with borrowing at low rates to shrink the float, but that party is all but over and investors need to realize there is nothing to replace that EPS growth. At $150, MCD is tremendously expensive and financing its considerable debt is just making things worse.

