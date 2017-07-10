Fastenal: Ready To Get Out Of Its Rut?

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), a wholesaler and retailer of industrial and construction supplies such as fastener products that are used in building projects, machines, and industrial applications, continues to be one of our most disappointing stock investments. We were wary of buying the company's shares a few years ago, as such shares traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 30, far higher than usually acceptable to us. Well, we paid the price for straying out from normal investment parameters when we followed insider purchases a few years ago that influenced us to buy. Every time FAST's shares have traded above $50 a share, we have been tempted to sell. Of course, we did not and came to regret it as the company's shares would drop below $40 rather quickly. In fact, the only positive outcome to us as an investor in FAST was to see the price-to-earnings ratio of FAST shares contract to a slightly more reasonable 20 on a forward basis. With this in mind, let us briefly review the company's first-quarter earnings (about a week before FAST announces second-quarter results). At the outset, in its earnings report, the company acknowledged that it is a sales-centered and growth-centered organization. As a sales-centered organization, FAST establishes goals and meets such goals. For example, in first quarter 2017, the company achieved about 101 percent of its revenue goal.

The company's growth-centered goal starts with its 2,400 store locations and the idea that its various customers are going through different aspects of their own business cycle. So, a FAST store may achieve growth because: 1) they might be picking up market share with a particular customer, and/or 2) their customer's business is expanding (or contracting if a customer's business is contracting). In effect then, in any given month, a percentage of the company's stores grow and a percentage of its stores do not. For example, in first quarter 2017, about 62 percent of FAST's stores grew (the best growth since first quarter of 2015 when the oil and gas market collapsed in North America and globally). In the latest quarter, the company's fastener sales (about 37 percent of total revenue) returned to growth. The non-fastener business increased 9.5 percent. Pre-tax earnings increased 5.5 percent (the fastest growth since second quarter 2015). In 2015, FAST made significant investments, and as the economy weakened late in the year, the company pulled some of its investments back. In 2016, the company focused on navigating through such weakened economy by lowering some operating and expenses, improving some operating expenses to set itself up for 2017-18 and beyond.

FAST noted during its first-quarter results that the economic conditions under which it was operating continued to improve in such quarter. The company noted that industrial production returned to growth with an even stronger showing from key subcomponents such as primary metal, fabricated metal and machinery areas that are more pertinent to its business. FAST indicated that such broadening of industrial demand was reflected by a significantly greater number of its stores achieving growth in the first quarter. The company's Fastenal product line returned to growth, up 0.8 percent in the quarter. Growth at the company's largest customers as reflected by the national accounts accelerated to a 9 percent increase. Growth among the company's manufacturing customers increased 6.4 percent while its construction customers recorded a 4 percent increase. With such customer growth in mind, FAST noted there remains a great deal of enthusiasm around the oil and gas markets, and during the quarter, its outlook for the general manufacturing and construction markets improved. The only lagging market the company saw was manufacturing in transportation markets such heavy duty trucks, rail, et cetera. In total, however, FAST recognized strengthened/broadened customer demand throughout the quarter.

FAST's gross margin was 49.4 percent for the first quarter, a decrease of 40 basis points due in part to the relative growth in its non-Fastenal and large customer mix in the short/ intermediate term. The remaining decrease in gross margins was due to: 1) higher net freight expense, and 2) costs in the quarter related to an inventory tracking initiatives in non-U.S. markets. Such adverse effects on gross margins, however, were partly offset by growth in the sales and margins of its Fastenal brand products. With such earnings highlights in mind, we remind readers that FAST, which has a large network of stores that allows it to meet the needs of its customers in a timely manner, has in recent years increased its number of sales personnel in an effort to increase revenue growth. Such increased number of sales personnel, however, has adversely affected the company's gross margins in the near term. Over the long term, however, the company expects that such additional salespersons will increase revenue growth and gross margins. FAST's shares currently yield about 2.90 percent and have a recent history of annual dividend increases. In recent years, the company has been operating in a depressed and difficult industrial environment, and, as such, its shares have languished between the upper $30s and $50 range and the price-to-earnings ratio has compressed.

Our view

FAST has had a strong historical record of growth, but obtaining such growth has been more difficult as its has become larger, and given the significant adverse conditions in recent years in the heavy manufacturing and commodity-based markets the company sells into. (As a result of such strong historical growth, the price-to-earnings ratio of the company's shares has always been relatively high and in recent years has been in the range of about 20 to 35. Such price-to-earnings ratio, however, has compressed in recent years as growth has slowed.) While FAST was able to grow through past economic downturns, the more recent weak cyclical environment has been more challenging. The company's weak revenue results in recent years were a result of adverse currency effects on its customers and a continued and protracted downturn in the oil and gas industry. FAST's efforts to improve revenue/earnings growth include its strategy of focusing on larger stores, greater sales resources and fewer store openings, as well as its initiative to place vending machines at customer sites.

About half of FAST's fastener business sells into the production/construction market and the other half sells into the maintenance market. The production/construction market is highly cyclical and has been weak in recent years as customers were decreasing their spending on FAST's products. FAST expects such weakness to decrease as the depressed conditions in the energy and mining markets improve. A weak commodities and the heavy manufacturing market has also caused negative growth in FAST's industrial production business. FAST believes that the following factors affect its growth performance: 1) its ability to execute in any business environment; 2) adverse currency effects; and 3) the strength or weakness of the overall economy and the markets it sells into. With respect to execution, the company has always had an excellent reputation for its execution during any strength and weakness of an economic cycle.

Over the long term, FAST is positioned for more moderate growth. The company benefits from: 1) operating and selling into a large and fragmented market; 2) its size and scale, its employees' expertise; 3) the nature of its customer relationships; 4) its thriftiness and tight control of its expenses; 5) the relatively low prices of the majority of its products; and 6) its innovative vending machine business. In the near term, FAST's results have struggled due to some of its businesses selling into significantly depressed commodity-based industries and heavy machinery businesses. The current weaker environment adversely affecting FAST's results, like such depressed economic conditions in the past, will recover at some point and the company's results will ultimately benefit from a cyclical upturn. FAST's earnings estimates are $1.88 for 2017 and $2.05 for 2018, and the company's shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 based on 2018 earnings estimates.

We should note that such earnings estimates for each year have remained relatively steady in recent months. We believe that potential investors should wait for a pullback in FAST's share price to $37.50 to $40.00 to purchase the company's shares (a price-to-earnings ratio ranging from 18.30 to 18.50, respectively). Although FAST shares have been weak as gross margin issues negatively affect investor opinions on the company's shares, over the long term, the company's strategy is likely to revive revenue and profit growth through its sales/growth centered approach to its business.

(Click "Follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on FAST and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.