Quant-Astrophe: $300 Billion Quant Strat Has Worst 2-Week Run In A Decade

Well, over the past two weeks, everyone's "favorite" quant strategies have started to crack under pressure.

I've been warning you about CTAs and risk parity since Day 1.

If you're a Heisenberg regular, you know I've been talking about systematic/programmatic strats like CTAs, risk parity, and volatility control funds from Day 1.

Simply put: they pose a systemic risk to markets because they could (and by many accounts "have") exacerbate downturns by deleveraging into falling markets.

Their role has been magnified by the low volatility regime because low volatility allows them to lever up - increase their exposure - push the envelope - etc.

There are a couple of interrelated ways this can go wrong.

We could get a sustained spike in volatility and/or stocks and bonds could sell off concurrently.

That's a gross oversimplification, but that's unavoidable when you're having this discussion. And indeed, it's a defense that quant funds will often use when anyone questions whether they pose a systemic risk. "You just don't get it," is often the refrain.

And I'm sympathetic to that. Indeed, I've said those very same words to any number of readers when discussing all manner of market topics over the past year.

That said, "you just don't get it" can't be a prerequisite for having a discussion. If it were, virtually no one would be allowed to talk about things like the sectarian divide in the Middle East, for instance. There are very few people who completely "get it" when it comes to Middle East politics - but it's something we have to talk about.

Same thing with systematic strats and their role in markets.

Fortunately, there's not much to "get" about what we've seen over the past couple of weeks. Simply put: the coordinated hawkish messaging from DM central bankers triggered what might fairly be described as a "mini-tantrum" in DM rates, and because rates are now a risk to equities, the bond selloff spilled over (albeit to a greater or lesser degree depending on what benchmark and what country you're looking at).

Here's a look at what DM rates have done over the past several weeks (the first red highlight shows the day when Mario Draghi kicked off the hawkish cacophony and the second red highlight shows the bund panic selling we got on Thursday):

Now again, the extent to which that spilled over into stocks varies by benchmark, sector, market, etc., but one thing is true pretty much across the board: equities (SPY) were not a good hedge for this bond (TLT) selloff.

Not in the US:

And especially not in Europe:

So clearly, this isn't a great environment for risk parity (levered on the bond side and also exposed on the equity side) and it's not ideal for the momentum chasers like CTAs.

With risk parity pegged at somewhere between $500 billion and $1 trillion in AUM, and with CTA AUM hovering near $300 billion, the obvious question is this: what happens if they unwind in unfavorable market conditions like those described above?

Well, we're starting to see the beginning of that unwind. Consider the following from Bloomberg's Dani Burger out on Friday:

Hawkish signals from central bankers have punished stocks and bonds alike in the past week. Also punished: investors who make a living operating in several asset classes at once. They’ve been stung by the concerted selloff that lifted 10-year Treasury yields by 25 basis points and sent tech stocks to the biggest losses in 16 months. Among the hardest-hit were systematic funds who - either to diversify or maximize gains - dip their toes in a hodgepodge of different markets all at the same time. Losses stand out in two of the best-known quant strategies, trend-following traders known as commodity trading advisers, and risk parity funds. CTAs dropped 5.1 percent over the past two weeks, their worst stretch since 2007, according to a Societe General SA database of the 20 largest managers. The Salient Risk Parity Index dropped 1.8 percent, the most in four months.

Here's the SocGen CTA index Burger references:

That's going back to 2014. Here's a more poignant visual representation that demonstrates what that sharp move lower you see on the right-hand side has done to YTD performance:

If you've been following along over the past two weeks, you probably already know what the picture looks like for risk parity, but here's an up to date chart anyway:

As Burger goes on to note, there's some nuance on the CTA side as some "managed futures fund[s] suffered from a short position in agricultural commodities after wheat futures rallied to four-year highs."

But the general message here is the same: these things are operating across asset classes - and "big league" (to use a popular Trumpism).

So when everything starts to move in the "wrong" direction at once, they will almost invariably make things worse.

Now we can debate exactly how much worse. And we can also debate whether it's likely that circumstances will conspire to cause these strats to unwind enough to make a material difference where that means "enough of a difference that retail investors would notice."

Those debates, however, do not change the fact that risk parity, CTAs, and volatility control funds subject the market to the risk of mechanical, rules-based selling pressure. And that's a euphemistic way of saying this: they will be indiscriminate sellers.

"Momentum trading can create systemic risks. CTAs are a good example, they’ll ride the trend up and ride the trend down," Maneesh Shanbhag, who co-founded $500 million Greenline Partners LLC after five years at Ray Dalio's Bridgewater, told Bloomberg, adding that if you "connect that to risk parity, the more basic idea will not cause instability in markets, but a levered risk parity strategy is at risk of all asset classes falling."

The bottom line: these are not your grandfather's markets.

So just keep that in mind over the next couple of weeks, and if I were you, I'd watch that SocGen CTA index pretty closely.

