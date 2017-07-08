Caterpillar's Secret Weapon Is Its Balance Sheet

Photo credit

Caterpillar (CAT) has been on quite the roller coaster ride in the past several years. Its inherent boom/bust nature has been much more of the latter than the former since commodity prices collapsed in 2014 and the stock has been extremely volatile as a result. But sentiment is high at this point as investors believe they’ve seen the bottom and have bid the stock up aggressively as a result. To its credit, one thing that never wavered was CAT’s dividend as it continues to yield nearly three percent despite the nice rally we’ve seen in the shares in 2017. Its buyback, however, is a different story as CAT’s FCF simply hasn’t kept up with its desire to return capital the way it once did. To that end, in this article, I’ll take a look at CAT’s long-term debt – and important piece of its capital structure – to see how it has transformed in the past few years and if management has made the right calls on the topic.

We’ll start by taking a look at CAT’s LT debt and the interest expense it paid on its debt as well to get an idea of where it’s come from.

The first thing I noticed on this chart is that CAT’s LT debt level is actually lower than it was in 2012 despite the terrific challenges it has faced in that time frame. Revenue fell off a cliff and hasn’t recovered, and while layoffs and factory closures allowed CAT to maintain some semblance of margins, its profitability has a very long way to go to get back to where it once was. What’s quite extraordinary, then, is that its LT debt balance has actually fallen by 18% during this time frame. That’s a great feat to have accomplished under the circumstances and CAT’s management deserves credit for keeping debt under control under conditions where anyone would have forgiven them for loading up, so to speak. To be fair, CAT does use shorter term debt quite extensively so it isn’t completely innocent, but having kept LT debt in check is still impressive given the situation.

The other data on this chart – interest expense – is actually up slightly from 2012 despite the move down in the level of LT debt CAT is sporting. The move is small – 7% over five years – but keep in mind that CAT’s profitability has suffered high levels of stress during this time, as we shall see now.

Debt can be a very useful tool for any company to fund acquisitions, buybacks, R&D or whatever else you can think of. Used properly, it can provide the leverage a company needs to get to the next level of growth. Debt can obviously be misused as well, but I’m generally in favor of an appropriate amount of debt, with “appropriate” having to be defined on a case-by-case basis. One way of determining what is appropriate is by looking at what percentage of operating income debt servicing consumes; CAT’s numbers are below.

Obviously, there’s a big, ugly bar to the right of the chart that is hogging up all the attention, and for good reason. Last year, CAT’s operating income was obliterated by many factors, not the least of which was its revenue continuing its unabated fall. That means that even though CAT’s interest expense was roughly flat to 2015, its consumption of operating income was enormous. That’s an unusual circumstance and the 6% to 9% numbers of 2012 to 2014 are more like what I expect going forward at current debt levels. That will require a return to a more normalized level of operating income, but it would seem CAT is well on its way as it seems to have put in a bottom in terms of revenue. That’s huge and it has implications for CAT’s balance sheet going forward.

Those implications include either direction CAT can take with respect to its debt level; it can raise it or lower it. I think management was in survival mode a bit in the past couple of years as the downturn was sharp and nasty, and further, nobody knew when it would end. To be clear, CAT is far from out of the woods, but it does indeed seem a bottom is in for the sector. That’s great for CAT and it means that its operating income – and ability to finance debt – should only improve from here.

CAT can do two things with this, both of which have positive, if varying, impacts on its EPS. First, it can continue to pay down debt and pocket the additional margin that would come from lower interest expense. Alternatively, it could take advantage of low rates and take on more debt, which I firmly believe it can support. With operating income reduced in normal times by less than 15%, CAT can afford to take on another 50% of its current LT debt balance – call it $11B or $12B – and comfortably afford the interest expense, and depending upon how the debt is structured, it could do so even more affordably. At any rate, that would be good for about one-fifth of the company’s shares if used for a buyback, and while I certainly wouldn’t call this stock cheap, that could be enough to catapult the stock higher. Removing 15% or 20% of the float would be an enormous shot in the arm for a stock that already enjoys very high levels of sentiment. And if management really believes a recovery is here, what better way to show confidence than to buy back a sizable amount of stock?

I think the buyback option is the more beneficial of the two as removing that amount of stock from the float would be enormously accretive to EPS while slightly improving margins via lower interest expense is merely incremental. Either way, shareholders can take solace in knowing that CAT navigated perhaps its worst downturn in decades while improving its balance sheet and ability to finance its needs going forward, and that’s a pretty good place to be.

