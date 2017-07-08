The Case Of The Disappearing HY Energy Issuance

If you are in junk, you need to pay attention to this.

HY energy issuance has all but dried up - falling to its lowest level since the depths of 2016.

Well, it's safe to say that the crisis of confidence in oil has spilled over into the junk bond market.

Remember earlier this year when everyone was super excited about US energy operators?

Yeah, well that's over now.

Following the OPEC cuts, markets assumed we were in for a veritable renaissance for US producers that had effectively been forced into hibernation on multiple occasions during the downturn in oil prices (USO).

That excitement found expression in billions of new debt issuance from HY Energy operators, and in what was perhaps the most telling "sign of the times" (if you will), the first IPO of the year in the US was Keane Group (FRAC), a Houston-based provider that raised $508.4 million on January 20.

A little under two months later, we got another fracker IPO in ProPetro (PUMP) which describes itself as "a growth-oriented, Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services."

Those two deals haven't gone particularly well for investors so far:

The recent downturn in crude prices (the product of persistent jitters about supply and doubts about the viability of production cuts) came in two legs.

The first sent crude careening into a bear market in June and the second (which unfolded this week) saw multiple instances where the bottom seemed to fall out for no readily apparent reason, leading me to suggest that there's a "crisis of confidence" afoot here:

Well, if you are in high yield credit (HYG), this is something you should be watching closely.

I've been over this and over this, but I wanted to give readers an update after this week given what we saw in oil.

One major red flag was crude's inability to sustain a rally after ostensibly bullish inventory data in the US. Sure, production continues undeterred and data on OPEC exports was bearish, but the market has been watching those inventory numbers like a hawk, so the fact that traders essentially shrugged them off as soon as they came in bullish speaks volumes about sentiment.

Thus far, HY as a whole has held up well. But HY energy is starting to weigh.

Energy bonds were among the worst performers this week in HY with Sanchez Energy's (NYSE:SN) 7.75% notes due 2021 falling 3.44pts to 88.06 and California Resources' (NYSEMKT:CRC) 8% notes due 2022 dipping 1.77pts to 60.73:

But the real flashing red light is this chart:

(Goldman)

HY energy companies have simply stopped borrowing.

Now some of that is a lack of near-term maturities, but I would challenge anyone to tell me that the sole reason for the absence of primary market activity is the lack of a maturity wall. It's clearly the result of wider spreads occasioned by falling oil prices.

So if you're long HY, do yourself a favor and keep close tabs on this because it's difficult to imagine that it won't spill over if crude can't sustain a bounce.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.