3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 10, 2017

Puma announces trial enrollment completed in an important study

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) is hinging all of its fortunes on the development of a pan-EGFR small molecule inhibitor, neratinib (branded Nerlyx). Recently, their oncology drug advisory committee (ODAC) meeting went well, garnering majority support for approval from the experts for the extended adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage, HER2-positive breast cancer.

But that's not the only iron in the fire now, as PBYI announced that their phase 3 NALA trial has completed enrollment. This study is comparing the combination of neratinib and capecitabine with lapatinib/capecitabine in patients with metastatic breast cancer who have progressed on two or more lines of anti-HER2 therapy. Coprimary endpoints are progression-free survival and overall survival.

Looking forward: First, the cat names for these studies and the brand names are quite cool, in my opinion. Second, this is an important step forward for the company, as lapatinib is a natural comparator for neratinib. If it can be shown to improve efficacy, then PBYI will have an important inside-track on breaking into the market for HER2-positive breast cancer, assuming they get final approval. The PDUFA date for neratinib in early breast cancer is July 21, so we'll likely be talking about PBYI again in the near future.

Alnylam and Sanofi head into the late stage for gene therapy in hemophilia

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), in partnership with Sanofi (SNY), have been developing a small interfering RNA-based treatment for hemophilia. Modern treatment of these inherited disorders has relied primarily on replacing clotting factors that are missing with purified versions of these proteins, such as Factor VIII and Factor IX.

The ALNY and SNY drug is called fitusiran, and it is designed to disrupt the body's natural production of anti-thrombin, an inhibitor of coagulation used normally to downregulate clotting. By blocking production of anti-thrombin, fitusiran has the potential to rebalance the clotting system in patients with either hemophilia A or B.

Now, ALNY have announced that they've initiated the phase 3 ATLAS studies to assess annualized bleeding rate in various settings, including on-demand usage and preventative treatment.

Looking forward: The opening of the ATLAS studies is an important step forward for ALNY and SNY, as this is the pivotal phase of study that should inform the potential FDA final submission for fitusiran. It's going to be very interesting to watch and see whether siRNA technology can make a meaningful improvement on patients afflicted with congenital disorders, as the potential applications for this technology are far ranging.

Johnson and Johnson terminates arrangement with Capricor in heart therapy development

One of Capricor Therapeutics' (CAPR) most interesting treatments in the pipeline has been CAP-1002, which are allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells designed to treat heart muscle damage.

Following top-line data from April, CAPR focused their efforts on developing CAP-1002 specifically for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an inherited disorder characterized by progressive muscular degeneration.

However, the news now is that their partner, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) has decided not to exercise their option to exclusively license CAP-1002 for heart damage. This turns back all rights and developmental responsibilities to CAPR.

Looking forward: This looks like a worse setback than it may end up being. While it does remove a potential big pharma partner for CAPR, it also frees up control of the license, as it was not fully clear what the scope of the arrangement was. Now, some ambiguity is removed, and free of JNJ, CAPR can pursue other lucrative offers specifically in Duchenne muscular dystrophy on the back of their HOPE study findings.

Conclusions

