Bed Bath & Beyond The Star Rating: Takeaways From A Morningstar Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) looked like an attractive risk/reward tradeoff when I added it to my portfolio this May, acting largely on a former 5-star rating by Morningstar, but I've since developed buyer's remorse. Morningstar's severe downgrade of the stock after Bed Bath's latest quarterly report suggests the analyst may have previously downplayed its risks.

Morningstar has been my main resource for equity analysis over the past five years. I've sampled reports by other analyst firms, and found none that come close in terms of clarity, attention to detail, and a focus on long-term valuation. I can also trust Morningstar to argue both sides of an investment thesis, an approach sorely lacking in a financial media environment where the profitability (for the media company) of biased, attention-grabbing opinions is ever in conflict with the interests of the investing audience.

Still, prudent investment decisions must be anchored in an intellectual framework which goes beyond the ratings of any analyst. I learned not to take Morningstar’s 5-star ratings at face value at least three years ago, when my shares of 5-star rated Exelixis (EXEL) fell over 50% after poor results from a drug trial--an event which led Morningstar to slash their valuation for the stock and lower the star rating. Today I know that some of their current 5-star stocks are not for me, an example being Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) with its high leverage, operating losses, and a business model with few prospects for competitive advantages.

I bought Bed Bath & Beyond thinking there was a much more attractive risk-adjusted upside. It shared relatively few characteristics with the aforementioned stocks, especially in financial metrics, but one distinction I’d like to focus on here is that Morningstar had given it a fair value uncertainty rating of “Medium”. To me this suggests a more solid margin of safety than in “High”-uncertainty Chicago Bridge or (in 2014) “Very High”-uncertainty Exelixis. Before Bed Bath, the last time I’d seen a Medium-uncertainty stock so far below its fair value estimate was Exelon (EXC) in late 2013, a 5-star rating which led me to impressive profits in 2014.

In Bed Bath’s case, the uncertainty rating proved deceptive. After the recent first-quarter disappointment which sent shares down over 10%, Morningstar issued a new fair value estimate not only well below the previous one, but well below the bottom of the previous valuation range implied by the Medium uncertainty rating, resulting in the 3-star rating shown on Morningstar's site today. They also revised the stock’s uncertainty rating to High.

In hindsight, it looks like the Bed Bath valuation implied a lot of confidence that the company’s sales would inch higher in the long run, even though the best evidence for that assumption may have been an anomalous 2016 Q4 rise in what had otherwise been a downward trajectory in comparable store sales. For a company so dependent on a comp turnaround in today’s ruthless retail industry to perhaps avoid a Sears-like stock collapse, an uncertainty rating of Medium doesn’t make much sense, even before the latest quarterly results.

Morningstar did at least issue a cautionary No Moat rating well ahead of those results. I find their economic moat analysis very useful, and by far the majority of my single stock investments are in Wide or Narrow moat names. I have to wonder, though, how any No Moat stock in the retail industry could warrant an uncertainty rating below High. While I’m still satisfied with the overall quality of their reports, drastic revaluations of stocks like Bed Bath have taught me to read them with an increasingly critical eye.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.