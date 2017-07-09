YY Inc. - High Reward, Relatively Low Risk For An Online Platform - Video Analysis

The Chinese live streaming market is expected to double in the next two years.

YY boasts a price earnings ratio of just 12 on growth of above 30%.

I have recently started with a video series where I analyze interesting Chinese stock picks traded on the NYSE. I am firstly looking at NYSE traded stocks due to their relatively lower valuation than comparable Chinese listed counterparts. You can find my analysis of ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) here.

In this video I analyze another interesting Chinese investment that offers great potential returns for relatively low risk, YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY). Enjoy the video and I look forward to your comments.

