Plus500 - Too Good To Be True?

Plus500 (OTC:PLSQF) is the second largest provider of CFD (Contract For Difference) services to retail investors in the United Kingdom. A CFD is an agreement between two parties to exchange the difference between the opening price and the closing price of a contract. In other words; a CFD is a bet on an underlying asset to go up or down in value, with the added advantage of leverage to maximise gains.

Why use a CFD? Surely buying/shorting the instrument makes for the same potential profit with the added benefit of owning an asset rather than a 'bet'?

There are a number of reasons to choose a CFD, but the major one is leverage. For example, Apple (AAPL) trades at around $143/ share, meaning that owning 50 shares would cost $7,150. Let's say the stock price rises to $148, the investment would now be worth $7,400, a gain of approximately 3.5%. On Plus500, it is possible to 'bet' on 50 shares to go higher with leverage of 20:1, meaning that just under $360 would be required to have the same $7,150 worth of exposure. If the shares gain the same $5/ share the 'bet' would make a profit of $250, which is a gain of almost 70% in the same time frame.

Another advantage for us UK investors is that as a CFD isn't actually an asset, and profits are therefore exempt from Capital Gains Tax and stamp duty, which further increases profit when compared to owning the actual instrument.

It's clear to see why Plus500 has enjoyed such fantastic user growth over the last 5 years, but with upcoming regulatory changes this and next year, is it too late to join the party?

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the financial year ending 31st March 2017 was up 19% to $327.9 million, EBITDA was $151 million, an increase of $17.1 million and net profit grew a massive 21.3% to $117.2 million.

Plus500 pays out the majority of its net profits as dividends, as the company requires very little CapEx due to its business model and there is no debt on the balance sheet at all. Therefore dividends for the year were $101.7 million; a payout ratio of 87%.

Active customers increased 14% to 155,956 and new customers increased a massive 23% to 104,432. Clearly the company is benefiting from being the number 1 CFD provider on mobile devices; '70% of 2016 revenue and signups originated from mobile devices'.

So surely with that kind of growth the stock is ridiculously expensive and the dividend yield is a drop in the ocean?

Well, no. In fact, the opposite is true.

Although the stock is up an incredible 54% YTD, it still only trades at 7.15 earnings ((NYSE:TTM)) and yields 8.78%.

No that wasn't a typo; this fast growing £680 million company is one of the cheapest and highest yielding stocks on the market right now. So why? Surely that share price should be at least 2 or 3 times higher than what it currently is?

Headwinds

It's hard to ignore the elephant in the room; regulation from the FCA and other bodies will tighten very soon, and with the likely decrease of leverage Plus500 could lose the one thing that makes it so attractive.

There is concern that retail investors do not fully understand (most of them don't) the risks of investing using leverage. Going back to the Apple example I used above, with leverage of 20:1, the $360 investment will be worth absolutely nothing if the underlying asset falls just 5%, and should it go any lower, the speculator will actually lose more money than the initial bet. Plus500 don't allow losses to exceed deposits, but one bad trade could easily turn a few thousand pound portfolio into absolutely nothing if the leverage is too high. Some indices allow leverage of 300:1, meaning a 1% move in the wrong direction will leave the speculator with a loss 3x the size of the initial bet.

Authorities are aware of the risks involved and are making steps to increase regulation to prevent such incredible losses, but with reduced leverage, suddenly a CFD isn't very attractive. With lower leverage levels, the benefits of actually owning the stock start to outweigh the advantages of a CFD. In this scenario, it is likely that Plus500 loses its niche and active users along with it, which would damage it's ability to maintain dividend payments as the payout ratio is close to 90%.

Conclusion

Plus500 is an incredibly attractive opportunity, but the full effects of the regulatory changes will be unknown for at least another 12 months. Having said that, at 7x earnings and yielding almost 9%, much of the uncertainty is already baked into the share price. Management is planning for what will inevitably happen, but we have no idea how much regulation there will be and therefore it is impossible to calculate what effect it will have on active users and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) (currently $2,103).

With the stock so cheap, Plus500 could be worth the risk, but as it's up 55% in 7 months, I'd wait for a pullback.