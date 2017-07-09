GM Vs. Ford: Which Is Best Positioned To Seize Growth Opportunities?

GM (NYSE: GM) has emerged unscathed, but a bit roughed up after a shareholder battle with David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital to split its stock into separate value and growth trackers in June. But the stock prices of both the major automakers — GM and Ford (NYSE: F) — continue to lag the faster growth car ‘tech’ companies it competes with, like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

To unlock shareholder value, companies often spin off high growth, or even underperforming, divisions. Hedge fund activist Greenlight Capital made the unusual proposal of spinning off GM’s value business — into a dividend paying stock (not a separate company). Value investors who have collected high yielding dividend payments from GM for several decades voted to keep the vintage business in tact. Greenlight’s split proposal was ill-fated as is – investors continue have demand for the growth and the dividends (value) opportunities in GM shares. The challenge, however, brings up the bigger issue of how GM and Ford can transition the car and truck business to growth in an auto market that might be topping.

The Car Business

Despite the large defeat for Greenlight at GM, the dual share class proposal has upped the pressure on the automakers to focus on generating growth. Yet, like many large companies GM and Ford are struggling with how to unlock growth, especially in the fast growing electric car market. Both automakers represent many different car and truck brands, in what’s becoming an increasingly competitive auto market.

Value investors who picked up GM and Ford stock when they reached historical lows in 2008 expected to be rewarded as the discounted stocks traded closer to intrinsic value. GM and Ford’s price-to-earnings ratios are 5.4x and 12x, respectively. Both stocks remain significantly undervalued compared to the 21x earnings the S&P 500 trades at.

Yield hungry investors are placing their dollars in pure play electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), whose currently negative earnings are forecasted to be $83.90 in 2019 – an attractive, but high risk bet for the average value investor.

Finding New Growth Opportunities

GM and Ford are holding their own in terms of market share against Tesla, for now. GM’s Chevy Volt is fighting for top spot in EV sales with Tesla’s Model S and Model X. Ford’s Energi PHEV models are not far behind.

The strongest growth continues to come from sales of trucks, as major makers offer better fuel economy with each model. GM commands 35% of the truck market and Ford 30%. The two leaders in North American truck sales continue to invest heavily in combined fuel efficiency and performance improvements.

The Ford F-Series is celebrating its 40th year as the leader in full-size truck sales. The newest model, sporting a 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine and the first volume-production 10-speed automatic transmission, improves fuel economy by one to two miles per gallon. Full-size trucks comprise one quarter of the sales volume for GM and Ford. That’s the holy grail for these twos, and something that Tesla, nor Honda (NYSE: HMC) or Toyota (NYSE: TM), can compete with.

The costs of fuel efficiency improvements, however, are weighing on Ford’s earnings. Ford experienced an unexpected surge in sales in May 2017. Ford sold 241,126 units versus GMs 237,364 units, a slight decline in year-over-year sales – the first automaker to take the market share lead from GM in many years – yet earnings were still lagging.

GM has registered strong revenue and earnings growth for the past two years. First quarter earnings climbed 33.5% on sales of 10.6% over the year-ago period. CEO Mary Barra says she delivered on her promise to “unlock more value” for shareholders. Over 12 months, GM stock increased 19% to $34.90 by mid-year 2017, only slightly above the S&P 500 growth rate. GM’s growth came from full-size trucks and crossovers. And its financial services arm.

One area to closely watch

The divergent international strategies of the two major players is most interesting. GM has sold its Opel and Vauxhall brands as part of its strategy to exit a post-Brexit Europe. It is tapping into the growth in China. The US carmaker proved that the Chinese love of BMWs is not insatiable. Cadillac sales jumped 90% in China , and 11% worldwide in 2016. Ford’s global market share fell 10 basis points in 2016, but once again it surprised the market registering growth in all regions worldwide in Q1 2017.

But there is a cost of growth

As emission standards tighten and the greening millennial consumer goes car shopping, these automakers are under pressure to do even better on fuel efficiency. Electric cars are expected to be cost competitive with gas-fueled cars by 2022 and command 35% market share by 2040.

Focus has now turned to another battle – the cost front. GM and Ford will experience more pressure on profits as they invest in these growth opportunities. Both automakers, among the top 20 R&D spenders in the world experienced a high increase in R&D in 2016. Ford’s R&D spending increased 7.5% to $7.2 billion in 2016 and its operating margin fell by 0.1 percent to 6.6%.

Although General Motors R&D expense climbed 8% to 8.1, the company benefited from aggressive cost cutting. GM’s operating margin improved, jumping 2.73% to 6.09% in 2016.

In 2016, GM sales increased 9.2% versus 1.5% for Ford. Ford’s profits declined owing to a pension adjustment.

GM’s earlier lead and investments in electric cars and high growth self-driving car and ride sharing markets put it further along the cost cycle curve. In 2016, GM’s operating cash flow soared 43% to $14.3 billion to equal 8.5% of revenue in 2016 whereas Ford’s operating cash flow declined 12% to $6.4 billion to 6.7% of revenue. Among Ford’s new growth market costs is $1 billion tagged for investment in a driverless car startup Argo AI started by former employers of Google and Uber.

Valuing Growth

GM, the first mover in the electric car market in the 1970s, remains out in front of Tesla Motors in sales and profitability in 2017. Nonetheless, this year, Tesla’s market capitalization surpassed that of Ford and GM. The one-year total return to mid-June of Tesla’s stock was 70% versus 18% for the auto manufacturer sector. The electric car maker ended 2016 with an earnings per share of -$4.68 versus $1.15 and $6.00 for Ford and GM, respectively.

How much are investors paying for future earnings growth in GM and F?

A more precise measure of a company’s stock price relative to its future growth potential is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio – the forecasted growth rate (based on the consensus of professional analysts) and forecasted earnings over the next 12 months. PEG is commonly used to value growth companies.

Ford and GM both have PEG ratios of 0.6. The gold standard in PEG ratios is less than 1. Ford and GM appear undervalued. In contrast, Tesla’s PEG ratio is incalculable. The upcoming ramp in electric car sales could help either help or hurt GM and Ford. The companies need to use their stronghold in trucks, and the bustling truck sales, to reinvest in growth markets — such as electric cars. GM can make electric cars for the masses and leave the high end market to Tesla. A low sales growth estimate for electric cars is a compound annual growth rate of 30% until 2025. That is about the same growth rate (32.25%) the Model T enjoyed from 1910 to 1923 when production peaked at 1.8 million cars. GM looks to be out in front of Ford in terms of investing for its future. In the meantime, you’ll collect that 4.4% dividend yield from GM. But investors might even consider owning both Ford and GM, both of which are dividend machines — with Ford paying a 5.5% yield — and both are cheap. There’s a place for each company in the new-age auto market, but it would behoove of investors to keep an eye on the subprime auto lending market and the apparent topping in auto sales.