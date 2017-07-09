Gold For July

The market is already building in another interest rate increase, tonnes of gold were sold from the ETF on the 5th July.

Silver is trading near the January 2016 low, what could happen to gold, is the same pattern a possibility?

BNP Paribas warns that the Fed Reserve is a clear and present danger to the gold market, with a quarter four forecast of $1165.00/oz

Top gold forecaster BNP Paribas, warns the market of a clear and present danger, the US Federal Reserve. Their analyst warns of an increasing cost of holding gold, (which is not interest bearing), at a time of rising interest rates. Their head of commodity markets strategy is among the most bearish of analysts, and expects bullion to drop to $1,165.00/oz in the fourth quarter:

For top gold forecaster BNP Paribas, bullion bulls are up against a clear and present danger — the US Federal Reserve. The central bank’s plan to raise interest rates again this year, while potentially reducing its balance sheet, is negative for the non-interest bearing asset, says Harry Tchilinguirian, the head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas in London, which topped Bloomberg’s gold accuracy rankings in the second quarter. He’s among the most bearish forecasters, betting bullion will drop to $1,165 an ounce in the fourth quarter, from $1,225 on Thursday.

The Rising Cost of Holding A Future, Option or CFD Contract

The danger Harry Tchilinguirian refers to, isn't just the Feds intention to normalize interest rates and gradually reduce bond investing, by selling off assets it's gradually acquired since the 'Great Recession':



At the same time, central banks are signaling higher borrowing costs, prompting hedge funds and other large speculators to reduce long positions in US bullion futures, and options to the lowest since May.

From the 1st July a charge or 'carrying cost' is being introduced which increases the cost of holding 'futures', options and expiring CFD's over night. It isn't a significant amount in itself, but could still fuel negativity.

The funding rate used for calculating the carrying cost is based in the relevant Interbank-rate + markup (150 bps). Carrying Cost = Margin Requirement * Holding time * (Relevant Interbank rate + Markup) / (365 or 360 days)

COT Chart



I've warned previously that a short term head and and shoulders pattern was probably developing, (trading has confirmed and continued that pattern). That the Euro is strengthening which could influence participants formerly bullish gold, (gold in euro is also trending weaker).



The COT chart for the end of June illustrates this with a continuation of the 'dome top' which developed in July - September last year. The COT chart shows a bearish 'double top', and trading has broken below the rising blue trend line created from the December 2016 low.



Commercials have been reducing short positions as speculators have been increasing. Positions are similar to the May low, but with a bearish candlestick at the end of the month, traders may be looking for lower prices.

Source: Barchart.com

Euro-Gold

Gold in Euro has also developed a double peak, but creates the appearance of a dome or rounding pattern, now similar to that of USD gold. Euro gold is at the lower 2008 green trend line, so it's possible that Euro gold could strike higher (there was similar weakness in 2012, which led to another high), but Euro-gold still needs to break through the sliding red trend line illustrated below, for bullish momentum.





Seasonal Gold

The trend is normally higher in early July, with a correction in the second half, running into August, but markets are building in a July interest rate rise, so may be generally bearish gold for some while yet.

Source: Seasonax.com

Fed Watch

The Fed meeting is the end of the month, if a further rise happened, it would influence trading in August, which can be weaker anyway over the first half of the month.

Stock Charts

Daily



The daily chart show that gold is at a comparable level on the RSI to that of the May low. The black ADX line (over the MACD) has yet to plateau, which illustrates that 'shorts' are still in control. If support fails and trading continues down to the March low in days to come, then the 1219 level becomes selling resistance, and could create a similar ceiling to that of June, at the 50 moving average.



If support at 1219 holds, there is potential selling resistance at the 200ma, which would likely also create a drop to the March low, but a scenario which would create a bounce (or bounces) off the RSI over-sold level, first. Trading below the 200ma is generally considered bearish, so shouldn't be discounted. Both possible scenarios are illustrated below, but this are possibilities, not expected forecasts. First, the ADX oscillator has to have sufficient bullish support to 'level it off', and to create any substantial bounce. That hasn't happened, the price of gold has started to rise on low volume, which isn't a good sign.







Weekly



Silver is already approaching the December 2016 low, so while that appears less likely for the gold market, (and even more so it might not be wise to rule it out.

Sentiment

ETF Holdings

Gold ETF – On July 5th another 5.62 tonnes of gold was sold from the SPDR gold ETF and 0.04 of a tonne was sold from the Gold Trust. The SPDR gold ETF and Gold Trust holdings are at 840.669 tonnes and at 210.31 tonnes respectively.



Since January 4th 2016, 201.258 tonnes of gold have been added to the SPDR gold ETF and to the Gold Trust. Since January 6th 2017 38.565 tonnes have been added to the SPDR gold ETF and the Gold Trust.

Source: Julian Phillips: Silver Seek.com

Gold Miners Sentiment

Investing sentiment in the miners seems like a reasonable means of assessing sentiment in bullion investment too. While sentiment appears to be weakening, it's still at the very top of the long term chart, compared to previous dips. Short term the RSI is similar to that of the March low, with the ADX forming a bottom, suggesting that traders may be looking for at least a bounce fairly soon.





Within an environment of rising interest rates (but which are still at exceptionally low historical levels), it's easy to imagine a projection to the major technical support of the December 2016 low. As illustrated on the weekly chart, the lows of January 'have to hold' for a bullish continuation of the 2015 trend. Even a drop to test that low, potentially takes trading below the rising trend line, which could be significant if it happens, and doesn't recover the trend on the same day. Meantime we can expect bounces, as sentiment is worsening, but not yet dire.

A lot depends on time, as waves can trend sideways in time and lose downwards as well as upwards momentum. With a recent interest rate rise, normalization of treasury buying, high expectations of another rate increase in July, and announced policy changes for the Euro, the January 2017 low might not hold; so be careful, and use stops whether actual or imaginary, accordingly.

