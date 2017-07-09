Portfolio Update Heading Into Q2

The weather is too nice to be spending cycles on the blog, so here's a quick summary of where I stand. Top 20% performers in green.

I added to my CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) position on news of the lawsuit. This strikes me as a ridiculous money-grab attempt by a disgruntled employee, and I expect any damages to be small. I think the stock has not rallied because investors are nervous about the report for this quarter. So I have a lot of exposure to CTL now. I appeared to be in good company. Activist Corvex submitted an updated filing showing that it added to its position and also owned some January 2018 call options.

I sold Norsat (NYSEMKT:NSAT) after a solid 40% gain in less than six months. I think the bidding war has mostly run its course.

Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) did what it was supposed to and did not move, but I did not end up getting any of the spin-off biotech shares.

Humana (NYSE:HUM), I closed out with a nice double-digit gain. I feel like the valuation is less attractive and there is a fair amount of healthcare uncertainty out there. I am still holding WellCare (NYSE:WCG) because it still "looks" pretty cheap and it has consistently sandbagged guidance, resulting in big beats. I may change my mind depending on how it does now that it is through a long stretch of deals. Execution will be key, but I'm holding out some hope that it gets bought.

I exited Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) up 7%. I think this could be a one-trick pony stock, and while AT&T (NYSE:T) is a big customer to have, it also has a lot of negotiating leverage and a track record of using it on small suppliers.

I also closed out of DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

DISH, I think will have other more attractive entry points within the next couple of years. I don't see it being sold for several years at this point.

TMUS, I was worried it was going to overpay for Sprint (NYSE:S). It sounds like maybe it scoffed at the price Masa wants, and walked away for now. That's a good thing. Operationally, I think TMUS is doing just fine. The company should continue to take share away from Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T, and probably Sprint to a lesser degree. So I bought a few call options just out-of-the-money for November. At the very least, I expect the phone cycle should help.

I did trim American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) a bit immediately after the earnings report. I still think the stock is very cheap, but the share price had rallied a bit since I purchased and management sounded very cagey about 2Q in particular. Combined with a high accounts receivable, I decided to keep some powder dry. I plan to add more shares when I see insiders move or a change in the buyback setup.

I also added CombiMatrix (NASDAQ:CBMX) warrants and more Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) warrants. My only real "new" company is Shin-Etsu (OTCPK:SHECY) since my last post. I plan to write more about them next month.

