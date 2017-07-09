Think Like A Vulcan Or Pounce Like A Klingon, But Don't Be A Ferengi

I recently watched a few Star Trek spinoffs for the first time and identified three archetypes that apply to investors: Vulcan, Klingon, and Ferengi.

Archetypes provide a vehicle for understanding one's essential nature and may help guide one's actions and strategies in many areas, including investing.

I admit it. I'm a bit of a nerd. Back in the 1960s I was a huge fan of the original Star Trek series with Captain Kirk, Spock, and all the wonderful hypothetical situations by which science fiction sheds light on everyday human problems. I think I have seen every episode of the original series at least twice.

(Nerd note: For a few years in the 1980s I grudgingly agreed to review all science fiction for the Chicago Tribune Sunday Book Review and eventually did it for four years more pleasurably under a co-byline with my son Eugene, starting with his sophomore year in high school.)

One shouldn't be too quick to dismiss Star Trek as nerdy kid stuff. It had all sorts of television firsts at the time, including the first interracial kiss on TV, sneaked in when Captain Kirk and Uhura are mind-controlled by a playful alien. That being said, I never became a cultish Trekkie and never watched more than a few minutes of the subsequent spinoffs - until the last few months, that is. What I discovered surprised me.

Finding Your Archetype



The Star Trek spin-offs are an excellent soporific. They have calming musical themes and you don't feel that it is crucial to stay awake for the ending. It's not like letting yourself get invested in an extra-inning Cubs game. As soon as I get my wife's permission I switch over to the (muted) H&I channel that runs the Star Trek spinoffs and doze off. Sometimes I wake up at 2 or 3 AM with the TV running World War II battle scenes.

I didn't expect to any get ideas from Star Trek spinoffs, but I did. What I discovered was that they are built around archetypes much like the gods and heroes of the Iliad and Odyssey, the Mahabharata, and the Norse sagas. Archetype is a term popularized by C.G. Jung. These mythic figures serve as distillations of a single human quality - courage, beauty, wisdom, impetuousness, calculation, greed, ambition, self-sacrifice, and, yes, sneakiness. You get the gist.

Jung felt archetypes were helpful because they facilitate the process of choosing and grasping one's identity. In polytheistic religions there's an archetype for everyone, including the physically impaired and prankster heroes of dubious character.

Me? I knew from childhood storybooks that my personal hero was Odysseus. He's the intellectual among warriors, a survivor and a trickster - the man who came up with the idea of the Trojan horse. He lacks the gravitas of tragic heroes like Achilles. No tragedy for him, thank you very much. He'll settle for making it home to his wife with plenty of amorous and military adventures along the way.

Odysseus was the favorite of the goddess of war and wisdom, Athena. I always felt my proper life partner would be in the mold of the goddess Athena, and my wife is in fact a tough-as-nails entrepreneurial businesswoman and a give-no-quarter athlete. Her name is, of course, Athena. Jung thought stuff like that was not a coincidence.

Does investing have archetypes? I think it does. I also think that several types of investors can succeed. What's critical is to know who you are and what you are good at. The Star Trek spin-offs offer up a few archetypes that apply to the world of money and investing, including Vulcans, Klingons, and Ferengis.

Getting In Touch With Your Inner Vulcan

The first time I saw Mr. Spock with his pointy ears, his emotionless voice, and his determination to see the rational approach in any situation, I knew where I fit in the scheme. Accepting my predominantly Vulcan nature changed everything. As a junior tennis player I had been a show-off. I hit every ball as hard as I could and went for ridiculous low percentage shots. On my best days I occasionally beat better players, but those wins were more than canceled out by losing a ton of winnable matches. Vulcans don't operate like that.

When I came back to tennis in my thirties I had come to terms with my inner Vulcan and understood that my true nature was to be analytical and patient, and above all to avoid unnecessary mistakes. Over the rest of my competitive career, roughly thirty years, I probably lost no more than two or three matches that there was any conceivable way I could have won. If you were 120% better than me you beat me. Otherwise I won.

Does this sound a bit like investing? It should. There's even a book about it. Charles Ellis, the dean of institutional investors, wrote an investing classic called Winning The Loser's Game based on a tennis analogy. It derived from a book on club-level tennis by Simon Ramo. That's the Ramo of Ramo-Woolridge (later TRW) and Bunker-Ramo - the man who invented the electron microscope and was father of the ICBM. He had a famous sense of humor. When an early rocket exploded after rising about six inches from the launching pad, he said, "at least it flies, we just need to improve its range."

Ramo died recently at the age of 103. Vulcans live long and prosper.

Ramo's insight was that tennis below the level of the top pros was won not by brilliant shots but by the avoidance of mistakes. Ramo wrote an obscure but wonderful book about it called Extraordinary Tennis For The Ordinary Player and followed it up with a supposedly lost text by Machiavelli (The Prince, II) called Tennis By Machiavelli and extending his principles into a rational strategy for all of life.

Charles Ellis applied the Ramo approach to investing. Winning The Loser's Game is a paean to index investing. The odds are against you, he wrote, if you try to beat the market. The rational thing is simply to equal it. It's good enough and beats almost everybody almost all the time. His views obviously accord with the view of John Bogle, but his book presents a more comprehensive strategy. Ellis, by the way, served for several years on the board of Vanguard - no surprise - and also co-chaired the Yale investment committee with David Swensen. That's heavy hitting in the investment world.

Ellis and Ramo share the Vulcan archetype. They thought the world rather than felt it. Engineers like Ramo are often Vulcan types. So are many indexers - but so are many great value investors, including Ben Graham. Value investors like to weigh the facts rationally and avoid being carried away by emotions. Other famous Vulcans include Seth Klarman, Howard Marks, and Marvin Whitman.

Example of Vulcan military leader: Admiral Raymond Spruance, who mapped out a coldly rational strategy for the Battle of Midway and napped at times during the battle. He expected all ships to go down, including his own (Vulcans are not cowards). Spruance chose this strategy rationally in the knowledge that Japan couldn't replace its losses. He had the luck of the rational planner when his scout planes spotted the Japanese fleet and all four Japanese carriers went to the bottom at the cost of one American carrier.

Vulcan investment strategy: Avoid mistakes.

Example of Vulcan investments: index funds with a little Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) for a splash of color plus a meaningful cash/fixed reserve with regular rebalancing. For the informed few, a value portfolio.

The rational Vulcan approach clearly applies in investing and in the world generally. End of story? Well, not quite. Don't forget the Klingons.



The Klingon One-Blink Pounce



It's hard not to love the Klingons. That's probably why they developed from the archenemies in the early Star Trek series to sometime allies - even as their appearance and culture became radically more alien.

Klingons aren't rational and bloodless like Vulcans. They love war and adventure and exuberant living. Asked about their gods, the Klingon character Worf replied that their warrior ancestors had killed them millennia ago because they were "more trouble than they were worth." Instead of religion, Klingons live by a strict code of honor. If you have lost your honor, rightly or wrongly, your brother is obligated, if asked, to kill you. That way your dishonor and the dishonor to your family is erased and you can enter Sto'Vo'Kor, the Klingon Valhalla.

When Worf's mate is killed by another Klingon, Worf immediately takes that weird Klingon sword off the wall and kills the murderer. Called to account by Captain Picard, he expresses willingness to accept punishment but notes that the "Right of Revenge" is absolute in the Klingon Code. Picard nods and says that his action will simply be noted in his file. The Klingon Code seems far better aligned with human nature than the human legal code. The Picard reprimand is more or less what I expect to receive if I ever must stand before a judge after taking Klingon-code action against a home invader.

Floor traders are the Klingons of the financial world. There are rules on the floor, written and unwritten, and violation carries consequences. Hitting another trader carries an automatic $500 fine. A floor trader student of mine told me one day that a trader had violated an unwritten rule and another trader decked him with a spectacular sucker punch, pulled out his wallet, and threw five bills on him. That's Klingon behavior. Floor trader language - stuff like "cars" for contracts - is about as alien as Klingon, which, has its own dictionary and is the world's most spoken artificially invented language.

By the way, you can't teach a floor trader a damn thing about tennis, but they sometimes get pretty good by trial and error.

Despite their love of war, Klingons are not entirely without rationality. A Klingon proverb states that "destroying an empire to win a war is no victory." That word of caution serves well when it comes to investing.

For the Millennium Challenge War Game of 2002, Marine Lt. Gen. Paul Van Riper - as recorded in Malcolm Gladwell's Blink - commingled his team with floor traders from the Merc to study their decisions under time pressure and with imperfect information. The Marines and the floor traders hit it off. The method was basically the theme of Gladwell's book - that a properly prepared person may grasp in the blink of an eye more than one can achieve by an abundance of information and analysis.

Van Riper's Red team, which was set up to simulate the tiny Iranian Navy of swiftboats, used this "blink" approach and broke all the rules of conventional warfare (but not the stated rules of the game). It used such unorthodox approaches as motorcycle messengers. On the first day they succeeded in sinking one aircraft carrier, six cruisers, and six amphibious ships. The Navy brass was aghast. They were trying to prove how well expensive technology worked. They rewrote the rules and did a redo, but the point was made. Van Riper's one-glance, break-the-rules decisions were classic Klingon.

You may wonder why I omitted Warren Buffett among the honor role of Vulcans. The simple answer is that while Buffett started out as a Vulcan he has moved in recent years to the one-blink Klingon approach. Presented with opportunities during the 2009 crash, Buffett took a blink moment and pounced. He also made blink decisions not to pounce, refusing to help Long Term Capital Management in 1998 or Lehman in 2008. That accords with the Klingon principle of not risking an empire to win a battle.

Charlie Munger apparently agrees as he describes what happened to a "Best Ideas" portfolio (in this piece) and suggests pouncing on obvious ideas rather than risking the confirmation bias which comes with extensive analysis.

Buffett's most significant strategy in recent years has been to buy whole companies worth many billions of dollars on pretty much a "blink" decision. Buffett believes that the decision to buy a company can be based upon a single sheet of paper and sealed by a handshake. That was pretty much what happened when he bought Burlington Northern. CEO Matt Rose took Buffett's bid to his board for "15 minutes" of consideration. Note that such decisions are not rash when they derive from a deep store of knowledge.

Twice in the past decade I have made "blink" decisions. In both cases I bought Buffett targets in huge size as soon as the terms of the deal were announced: Burlington Northern and Precision Castparts. The store of knowledge I brought to bear included the fact that Buffett had the cash and had certainly made a solid estimate of the likelihood of anti-trust or EU action or recalcitrant shareholders. (Note how quickly he walked away from an unwilling Unilever.) The Klingon aspect in both cases was that I acted in a blink and employed my entire cash reserve. My cash reserve was about half of household liquid net worth.

In the end my one-blink merger arbitrage generated about three percent in less than a year - a vast improvement on available safe return. Was it safe? The risk was losing twenty or thirty per cent if the deals collapsed, but that simply wasn't going to happen. The risk arbs were one blink late in realizing it. The war was won, and the empire was never at any real risk.

I've made two other blink pounces in my investing life - one which was almost a disaster but ended up above break-even, and one which looked bad at first but worked big time. I may write more about them later (Hint: The better one involved a leveraged Japan short in late 1989 with most of the money I had at the time).

My investment life is filled with failures to blink and pounce. Take Buffett's customized Bank of America (BAC) bond which he is now converting into common shares. I remember exactly where I was when the deal was announced. I was sitting at a hotel computer in Malmo, Sweden, just across the border from Copenhagen (well remembered because of the trouble we had getting a late dinner). I did some quick math in my head and saw how much the deal was worth to Buffett if Bank of America common went from 7 to 10, 15, 20, 30. Wow!

On-line pundits were saying not to buy BAC common, that Buffett got a special deal, but I knew better. I just knew. BAC would sell at 30 in a few years, doubling twice. I should have blinked and bought. I dithered. I told myself that I had a ton of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and would profit in that way. Sissy! Wimp! I couldn't help it. My Vulcan side wouldn't let me act.

Example of a Klingon military leader: I'm tempted to say George Patton, but I think Alexander the Great is better. He had an instantaneous grasp of an enemy's vulnerability and personally led the charge. He crossed uncrossable rivers and beat foes that hugely outnumbered him. Who else in history built a mole (still observable from space) to capture an island fortress (Tyre)?

Klingon investment strategy: seize the moment and act.

Example of Klingon investments: Oh, God, I shudder to say it, but Klingon types often plunge into IPOs which run the board. They are steadfast trend followers. They take a glance at companies like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Priceline (PCLN), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), blink once, ask no questions, give a shrug, and buy a wad of them. Why can't I do that? Even my non-investor first wife bought a hundred shares of Starbucks (SBUX) right after the IPO (and kindly called it to my attention). My teenage stepson pointed out Apple (AAPL) fifteen years ago. I should have blinked and bought. What's wrong with me?

Don't Be A Ferengi!

This is high-conviction advice. Ferengi are money grubbers. They are villains, sort of, but villains more to be pitied than hated. They provide Star Trek spinoffs with comic relief. The joke is on them, but they don't realize it.

Ferengi believe life is entirely about acquiring latinum, money much rarer than gold. They live by a code called Rules of Acquisition, which basically says to never give a sucker an even break, including your own relatives. Ferengi love cheating almost as much as they love acquiring latinum, but they are careful not to break a contract with another Ferengi. Breaking a contract results in instant loss of their Business License. A contract is a contract is a contract.

For Ferengi, money is the measure of all things. Their god is called "the Blessed Exchequer." At the time of death a Ferengi must appear before him and present the profit and loss accounts of his life. Those who lived profitably and accumulated latinum are accepted into the Divine Treasury from which they can bid at auction for future lives. Those who lived unprofitably are sent to the Vault of Eternal Destitution.

Who are the Ferengi? The word derives from the Arabic term for foreigner, meaning Western European, and was applied in India to the British and in other places to all Western capitalists. In a word, the Ferengi are us. We are surrounded by them. Their values threaten to engulf us.

Rationality can be a good principle to live by, and it has a moral element for those who are able to extend it beyond narrow personal interest. A Code of Honor like the one Klingons live by isn't bad either. Consistent honorable behavior makes life simple and ethical. Piling up latinum - well, I won't preach.

Example of Ferengi investments: any business arrangement which is profitable, especially if it offers the opportunity to lie, cheat, and steal while acquiring.

Example of a Ferengi military leader: Can't think of a good one off the top, maybe Crassus.

Don't be a Ferengi! You're not going to arrive at the pearly gates with an account book and a trunk full of latinum.

Keep it simple, honest, and proportionate.

Conclusion

What's your archetype? Or is it a mix? How has it affected your investment decisions? I think I am mainly of Vulcan descent with a bit of Klingon, maybe one or two Klingon great-grandparents. You can see above how it has shaped my investment process for good and ill. Self-knowledge has improved both my tennis and my investing. It might help yours.

Live long and prosper.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.