Housing And Real Estate News 7-8-2017 (Video)

We discuss the Mortgage Applications Data along with the Employment Report showing that the overall economy is still on strong footing, and finish with some Real Estate Project Development News in this video.

There are lots of politics around the Housing & Real Estate Market these days. Some of the underlying political themes bubbling around the Housing and Real Estate Market are Class Warfare, Home Affordability Issues, Zoning Restrictions, Social and Income Inequality, Government Intervention and Foreign Buyers or Investors in the Market.

MBA Mortgage Applications Released On 7/6/2017 7:00:00 AM For wk 6/30, 2017 Prior Actual Composite Index - W/W Change -6.2 % 1.4 % Purchase Index - W/W Change -4.0 % 3.0 % Refinance Index - W/W Change -9.0 % -0.4 %