Housing And Real Estate News 7-8-2017 (Video)

by: EconMatters

We discuss the Mortgage Applications Data along with the Employment Report showing that the overall economy is still on strong footing, and finish with some Real Estate Project Development News in this video.

There are lots of politics around the Housing & Real Estate Market these days. Some of the underlying political themes bubbling around the Housing and Real Estate Market are Class Warfare, Home Affordability Issues, Zoning Restrictions, Social and Income Inequality, Government Intervention and Foreign Buyers or Investors in the Market.

MBA Mortgage Applications

Released On 7/6/2017 7:00:00 AM For wk 6/30, 2017
Prior Actual
Composite Index - W/W Change -6.2 % 1.4 %
Purchase Index - W/W Change -4.0 % 3.0 %
Refinance Index - W/W Change -9.0 % -0.4 %

Employment Situation

Released On 7/7/2017 8:30:00 AM For Jun, 2017

Prior

Prior Revised

Consensus

Consensus Range

Actual

Nonfarm Payrolls - M/M change

138,000

152,000

170,000

140,000 to 200,000

222,000

Unemployment Rate - Level

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 % to 4.4 %

4.4 %

Private Payrolls - M/M change

147,000

159,000

164,000

135,000 to 190,000

187,000

Manufacturing Payrolls - M/M change

-1,000

-2,000

6,000

-5,000 to 10,000

1,000

Participation Rate - level

62.7 %

62.8 %

Average Hourly Earnings - M/M change

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.3 %

0.2 % to 0.3 %

0.2 %

Average Hourly Earnings - Y/Y change

2.5 %

2.4 %

2.6 %

2.5 % to 2.7 %

2.5 %

Av Workweek - All Employees

34.4 hrs

34.4 hrs

34.4 hrs to 34.5 hrs

34.5 hrs

