Scared Money Creates A Quick Entry Point Now For Macau Stocks: Needed: Long View

Wynn, up over 53% YTD, took a hit for more dumb reasons. Profit taking is understandable, not much else is for this stock on a strong upside move.

“The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.” Peter Lynch

Taking money off the table as part of investor exit strategies for given shares is always a sensible, time-honored part of efforts to rack up gains substantially ahead of the S&P. We get it. So after the recent release of Macau’s GGR numbers for June—which showed a blowout 25.9% YoY increase, we naturally assumed the sector would move north. It would be the 11th consecutive month of upside since the late 2014/early 2015 government crackdown on junkets, capital flight, smoking bans, ATM limits.These were all bearish signs many analysts jumped on to forecast various prognostications of doom for the Macau market. A distillation of this sentiment is best described in a simple phrase: Guys, the party’s over. It’s time to call it a day. But as is the case more often than not in this volatile sector, a lot of that analysis proved wrong. Yet we realistically sensed that lots of investors and observers (yours truly among the few) who had long taken a bullish stance despite the maelstrom of negatives since 2015, understood the compelling logic among some holders who bought in on the lows, to take money off the table. No problem there for certain. However we counseled, stay put, stay long, stay patient trying to develop our own thesis out of our own experience not entirely based on accepted metrics.

The scared money that fled caused a downside blip in Macau stocks, aided and abetted by many headlines in the financial press that characterized the phenomenal month as a “miss.” Added to that was a reiteration of the warnings of some analysts to beware of the coming months. The double digit growth would moderate—true to an extent. Despite evidence that the fears they’d fanned about cannibalization caused by new room capacity coming on stream from Wynn (NADAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) not materializing, they tempered their enthusiasm for the big June number waving caution flags all over the place.

So for a few days a sort of alternate reality world inhabited portions of the financial press reporting on the Macau number. It felt like the inimitable phrase of the old Seinfeld episode of the “Bizzaro World” where avatars of Jerry, Kramer, Elaine and George took center stage in a self-mockery of the main characters. That’s what it felt like if you attempted to parse the logic of a sell-off of Macau stocks after the casinos posted that blockbuster number. Other than sensible profit taking for investors getting a bit skittish about the continuing propulsion north of Macau gaming stocks, or options plays, what was indeed the logic of selling into the teeth of such positive results?

Let’s start with reality. What did the so-called shortfall mean in real dollars to key players?

We’ll start with the total market and work our way for perspective into the individual actual dollar results for one of the market’s best operators: Wynn Resorts. Price at writing: $132.74. Our PT: $200 by Q 1 or Q2 12018.

1.Reported total GGR for June: US$2.4 billion.

YoY increase over 2016: 25.9%. It was the 11th straight month of YoY increases, admittedly against weak 2016 comps. But by any measure, it was a great month. (Market-wise, a 4% underperformance according to forecasts. Add 4% to $2.4 billion to close in on the forecasted 30% and your GGR would have come in around $2.5 billion. Break out the pom poms? No, gloom and doom.

2.Forecasted increase by analyst consensus range: 26.8% to 30% based on their data observations and sourcing. The called “shortfall” ranged from less than 1% to 4%. For our purposes, lets use the 30% number and see what it actually means, as an example to the performance of Wynn Resorts.

3. Wynn Resorts market share for its two Macau properties is estimated at around 16%--grown from 9% before the opening last August of Wynn Palace.

Note: Graph above shows Wynn outperforming the Dow and S&P until the 2015 junket crackdown. See now most recent upside move due to Macau recovery. We see that line continuing north for the balance of 2017 and beyond.

16% of $2.40 billion = $384 million in June gaming revenues alone harvested by the two Wynn properties, or a pace of around $96 million a week, or a bit over $3 million per day in gaming win per property. Now let’s break that down in the real world:

We go a step further and look at that number in the historic context of how gaming win moves in well established, strong jurisdictions like Las Vegas, Macau or Atlantic City in its late 1980s early 1990s heyday.. My metrics spring from my own inside data of gaming win calendar trends from properties at which I worked, or those for whom I have performed consulting engagements. Based on that, several fairly predictable rationales emerge:

a) When you have properties heavily weighted to VIP and Premium Mass vs. mass, you get a disproportionate win/loss impact from hold percentages on games like baccarat—short term. This can vary by day, by week, by month. In Asia, or in any US jurisidictions where high end Asian play arrives, the hold on the baccarat game can swing from a few percentage points when the house plays unlucky, to nice double digits, when the players blow it big time. This is particularly the case with Asian groups or junkets. Many can come with as much as $5 million to deposit in the cage, add another $5 million in credit for worthy players and so present a bankroll of $10 million for the house to shoot at. On a so-called “normalized” basis, let’s take a 12% hold off of a theoretical $10 million bankroll after the play and come up with a win of $1.2 million—for a single group, or even a single player. So the so-called big “disappointing numbers” some analysts use to downplay the big June number could be nothing more than the result from a low hold on one or two junkets in a given month. How is that a basis to make a trend worthy of analysts seeing as a “disappointment”? Oh lady luck fell asleep this month so let’s sell our Macau stocks. Right? Sure.

b) VIP arrivals in particular are always subject to change. Long planned trips can be cancelled or diverted to other venues. Players can show up as walk-ins, looking for a change in luck. Other players can get upset about airfare reimbursements, other emoluments they think are coming to them, credit decisions to cut them off at a certain number. There are dozens of factors why VIP arrivals, other than reliably scheduled junkets, can vary month to month and these have little or no projectability to the next month.

c) Bankroll fatigue. Any number of players over the regular course of a year can have a run of bad luck over several trips. For example, a player whose regular win/loss range runs, say, $200,000 in a given trip, with a predictable exit criteria at that win or loss, can find himself in a bad streak, producing a sequential loss of $500,000. At that point, the player will disappear for a while. Sometimes for a few weeks, a month, or two, or six. They decide the prudent decision is to lay low a while, generate a certain amount of free cash again and plan another trip. At first they may arrive with a significantly reduced bankroll to expose—say $50,000. Given the sequential results afterwards, if they “get well” as we say in the business, and their own businesses start spitting out more cash, they’ll be right back at it playing at historic levels. This factor can show up across an entire market, within several properties or none. It is never predictable. What counts is the size of the total universe of VIPs from which you extract your high end business so that in months were there is bankroll fatigue by X players, there are Y players to take their place.

d) Mass Play. On a mass player scale we can see a similar pattern. Mass play, which is rapidly on the move north across the entire Macau market, comes in waves absent special holiday trips such as Golden Week or the Moon Festival. The primary driver of gains in that visitation and GGR, is the conversion of day tripping players to overnight visitors. This is already showing up in occupancy, gaming revenue and all-important nongaming revenue. Despite this, low average bet players experience losing streaks just as the VIPs do, and for the most part, will take a breather that few can forecast, and that can result in an unanticipated drop in gaming volume.

Conclusion:

The words “June disappoints,” which we have seen from many reports in the financial press when we have a blowout GGR month, can’t be taken at headline value. They distort, and leave a wrong impression about the progress the market is making in recovery. And that, by extension, can temporarily rattle a stock.

In our example with Wynn, the June number produced a short, 2% downside which was quickly recovered when other positive reports emerged base on the increase. We continue to hold fast on our PT by early 2018 for $200. We like the company’s history of taking market share from competitors with superior product. We like its strong VIP base, outstanding execution of customer service standards among line employees on and off the casino floor, its marketing network and above all its ability to move patrons within its own properties. Most of the dilution to Wynn Macau has migrated to Wynn Palace. Two pockets out of one pair of pants, as we have written in SA posts before.

Wynn is currently sitting on $11.48 billion in LTD, a very heavy burden without question. And fair game for bearish takes from investors skittish about that risk profile. Against that total, $2.5 billion will be spent next year as its Wynn Everett (Boston) project starts using Capex and another $500 million expected to be spent on its Paradise Park outdoor lagoon project in Las Vegas. It’s a concerning number but not a scary one. Evidence of management’s discomfort is clearly behind its decision to scale the Las Vegas project into two phases so as to conserve at least $1 billion in capital going forward.

It is also fair for some analysts to point out that the company’s debt burden could be a negative as Japan approaches naming IR licensees next year. That’s why I believe that while the company’s debt load vs. maturities are generally fine, it will need to be even more proactive in improving margins and EBITDA results to engender confidence in its ability to handle its debt against the unforeseen black swans that could be swimming in ponds not yet visible. Having observed the company up close for over 30 years, I have a fairly high level of confidence that that will be achieved.

Our call for 2017: We’re looking for a range from a low of 14% YoY increase in GGR to 17% YoY. There will be halts and starts, dips and upsides, but long term you are betting on the world’s biggest gaming market mostly likely to retain that distinction even as competition increases.

Author’s note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid any potential conflicts of interest with clients past, present and future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.