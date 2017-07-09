The GDXJ Rebalance Is Creating M&A Opportunities That Could Make Investors Lots Of Money

Smaller miners that have experienced the market's punishing reaction - through the removal or reduction of index holdings - are potential acquisition targets, presenting an opportunity for the intelligent investor.

GDXJ has grown so large that it is having to rebalance away from smaller miners to larger, and the market is reacting, resulting in material punishment for some miners.

The market is acting irrationally toward junior gold miners, and this market movement is creating opportunities for fundamentally driven investors. How is this so?

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF's (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) rebalance is causing tremendous fund flows across the companies that are part of the rebalance. These fund flows are unrelated to the fundamentals of the affected companies but instead are purely based on speculation on index changes. This is causing the stock prices of some companies to fall dramatically while others to rise. When the dust settles, this change is likely to act as a catalyst for M&As that could create substantial value for strategic investors.

I interviewed Rick Rule recently - ahead of the July 2017 Sprott Natural Resource Symposium in Vancouver - about the particularly timely, unique opportunity in the precious metals mining space. He discussed the GDXJ rebalance and how investors can take advantage of the change.

The GDXJ Is the Tail That Wags the Dog

While investors discuss concerns that ETFs are causing artificial moves in individual stocks and distorting markets across the world, Rule highlights how this issue is much more pronounced for junior gold miners:

“In every other ETF ... the sector itself drives the ETF ... [but] [i]n the case of the GDXJ, the asset size becomes so large relative to the underlying sector that it is the fund that drives the sector rather than the other way around. The correct metaphor is that the tail is wagging the dog and this has had a number of consequences ... [T]here has been an extraordinary difference in market performance, market capitalization, and share price between the companies that are included in the index and those that aren’t.”

Because the ETF is now such a large holder in most of the constituents, the act of being in the ETF or not has been a main determinant in a junior miner’s performance.

This has created distortions for many of the miners, but it has also created issues for the ETF. The success of GDXJ has meant that there are now companies that most would define as junior miners that the ETF cannot hold because of liquidity and size issues. Rule explains:

“The very size and success of the ETF has meant it had to go up market into larger capitalization names and more liquid names to the point we believe that the median market capitalization in the fund will be at the $3.8 billion range. Our own definition of junior is below $2 billion and preferably below $1 billion. So, the fund has become so successful that it’s driven the sector. Also [it has] become so successful that it has literally outgrown the sector.”

The GDXJ Rebalance is Creating Material Distortions

GDXJ’s success is causing it to reallocate capital away from the smaller junior miners. Rule describes the market’s reaction:

“There are four or five companies that have come off in price by 25% or 30% ... merely as a consequence of the fact that they are being reduced in the rebalancing of the fund[;] ... they aren’t being reduced because they are doing anything wrong with the company. They are being reduced because, with their market capitalization at $1.5 billion or $2 billion, they are too small to take on the kind of capital that is coursing through the fund ... [Y]ou have begun to see definite bifurcation in the market capitalization of companies below $3.5 billion and above $4.5 billion. In other words, there has been substantial anticipation ... [for] the rebalancing.”

The market has already punished many of the companies for which GDXJ is reducing its weighting, and the market has already reacted by bidding up the prices of the companies coming into the index. As Rule highlights, the reason for this reaction is not because one company is better than the other, but the reaction is purely a function of short-term capital flow issues. This appears to be creating an inefficiency that investors can take advantage of longer term, and that companies may act on.

Turmoil Related to the Rebalance May Spur M&A in the Space

It is likely that fundamental investors may help reduce some of the pricing dislocation created by the GDXJ rebalance going forward. However, Rule believes the arbitrage opportunities could be closed more quickly:

“... [T]he companies [that are being] included in the fund have a lower cost of capital [and] a higher share price. [A]nd we think that they will have to use that higher share price to acquire smaller companies in the sector that don’t have the benefit of the fund flows. So, we see ... opportunities [in the] high quality companies that are ... being reduced in the index or subject to selling for no reasons that have to do with metals.”

The fund flows are causing the P/E multiples and stock prices of some of the larger miners to expand to levels where they can use their stock as currency to buy some of the “losers” of the rebalance. Rule discusses the time table of arbitrage opportunities:

“We are expecting in the next eighteen months that the valuation arbitrage could cause five or six or seven takeovers at 30% or 40% or maybe even 50% premiums, depending on the market. This is the circumstance that we find particularly attractive ... So, the strategy here will be to [a)] look at the companies that have been beneficiaries of the flow of funds with the ETFs ... [b)] try and figure out which other companies in the big universe of listings that were excluded from the ETF have strategic benefit to the companies that are getting this artificial fund flows [and c) buy] them on a qualitative basis.”

This move has been driven by quant funds chasing volatility. But sound qualitative analysis on the mining companies - focusing on valuing gold companies, understanding the key fundamental factors that drive the companies, and identifying management teams that can execute and create value in which other miners would want to invest - can help investors take advantage of this quant overreaction, reaping the benefit in the short term as acquisitions and acquisition premiums benefit a smart investor.

Conclusion

The GDXJ rebalance has created substantial turmoil in the gold miner space. Many investors have stepped to the side due to the increased volatility created by these fund flows. But a smart investor who uses fundamental analysis to find undervalued names may benefit from M&A activity that is likely to follow the rebalance, as some larger miners find themselves with lowered cost of capital to finance acquisition, thanks to their new larger size and inflated valuations.

